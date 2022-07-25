This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

It's no secret that Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the chemical in marijuana responsible for creating the euphoric "high" feeling. THC is also what gives each different type of cannabis its specific psychoactive properties.

In order for something to have an effect on your body, it has to interact with specific chemicals. Cannabinoids are chemicals unique to cannabis that interact with the body's endocannabinoid system.

There are various different types of cannabis oil extracts that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the chemical compound in marijuana that gets you high. Delta 8 THC is a special kind of THC; it's just like Delta 9 THC, but instead of the molecule being situated on the nine position on the prenyl chain of the acyclic cannabis oil molecule, it is situated on the eighth position.

Inside the hemp plant, there are molecules called terpenes that create essential oils which give marijuana strains their unique smells and flavors. Some of these terpenes are found in other plants as well, giving them certain aromas and flavor profiles. There's a terpene called Caryophyllene that's found in black pepper, cloves, and other herbs. This terpene is known to interact with THC molecules to change their effects.

Statistically, it has been shown that Delta 9 THC converts to Delta 8 THC when exposed to the heat of a lighter or oven when attempting to light up. This is due to the fact that the chemical bond between the prenyl chain and the molecule of THC will cleave, changing its molecular structure. This separates it from the rest of the cannabinoids found in cannabis oil extracts, creating Delta 8 THC.

Top 5 Delta 8 Brands

1. Everest

2. Planet Delta

3. Otter Space

4. Summit

5. Delta Remedys

Bonus: TRĒ House

Bonus: 3Chi

Bonus: Delta 8 Pro

Bonus: Delta Effex

Does Delta 8 Get You High?

Some people have been asking whether or not Delta 8 gets you high. The truth is, it does in fact get you high, but the high is a milder high than that of Delta 9 THC. It also tends to make people sleepy rather than euphoric like most other indica strains of marijuana do.

Since Delta 8 THC undergoes the same metabolic process as Delta 9 THC when exposed to heat, statistically they are exactly the same, except for the fact that Delta 8 THC doesn't get you high as much. This is because it has a lower affinity to bind to cannabinoid receptors in your brain, making it less psychoactive than other cannabinoids.

So, What Exactly Is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC is a variant of the more commonly known Delta 9 THC that's found in certain types of medical marijuana. But what's the difference, and why is it important to distinguish them both?

Delta 8 THC is a chemical compound that induces a psychoactive effect when introduced into your endocannabinoid system. It has been shown to promote anti-inflammatory effects, relieve stress and anxiety, and reduce pain.

While Delta 8 THC is structurally similar to Delta 9, the former has a slightly different formula of CH3 (cyclic hydrocarbon) and CH2 (prenyl chain). This causes it to produce more anti-inflammatory effects than its counterpart.

Delta 8 THC is the subject of much research, and more uses for it continue to be discovered. Currently, Delta 8 THC has been used in studies that explore the effects of marijuana on various conditions.

Delta 8 THC can be derived from Delta 9 THC via decarboxylation; this process entails heating the cannabinoid in order to trigger a chemical reaction that removes its carboxylic acid, or CO2 molecule.

How High Can You Get by Taking Delta-8 THC?

While Delta 8 can have a euphoric effect, it won't be the same type of high as you get with other cannabinoids. Most users have reported that they are relaxed, sleepy, and forgetful after using Delta 8.

In non-smokable forms such as those found in raw cannabis, Delta 8 generally exists as a glucoside, which means it's bonded to a sugar molecule (in this case, glucose). In order to release Delta 8 THC for use, the sugar molecule must first be removed. This can be accomplished by means of a process known as decarboxylation during which heat is applied to cannabis in order to trigger a chemical reaction that removes the COOH group (carboxylic acid) from each cannabinoid, converting Delta 8 THC into Delta 9 THC.

What are the options to consume Delta 8 THC?

You can take Delta 8 by making a tincture and adding it to whatever beverage you want, or ingesting it directly.

Edibles

Edibles are perhaps the most common way to consume Delta 8. It's important to note that Delta 8 acts as a CB1 agonist, which means it will amplify the effects of whatever cannabinoid with which it comes into contact. This means you could experience amplified effects from all cannabinoids consumed simultaneously, including THC and CBD.

Vapes

Delta 8 can be vaporized (vaped); however, this can cause irritation of the respiratory passages. Research on potential long-term respiratory damage is ongoing.

What are the Top Strains of Cannabis that have Delta 8 THC?

Delta-8 is an analog of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) with anti-inflammatory effects. This means it attaches to the same receptors in your brain that THC does, producing some of the same effects while offering others unique to just Delta 8 alone.

Delta 8 attaches to the CB1 receptor in the brain and has approximately 10% of the psychoactive effect of THC, but researchers believe that this number is closer to 30% in some cases. In general Delta 8 THC will produce a euphoric effect that feels similar to that of THC, with some slight variations in the type of high it will produce. It is also said by some to produce more cerebral effects than any other cannabinoid, possibly even producing a slight energetic buzz, which can be rather pleasant.

Delta 8 also tends to cause less dry mouth and red eyes than THC does, but it has a slightly lower ceiling on the effects it will produce as well as a faster comedown period.

It is interesting to note that Delta 8 is widely available as a medical cannabis product in the United States, where it is sold as a type of synthetic THC under the brand name Syndros.

How do you know which Delta 8 product is right for you?

There are a few different ways to extract Delta 8 from raw cannabis with CO2, but most products that contain delta 8 THC will be extracted from the lab using ethanol.

Many producers use this same alcohol extraction method for other cannabinoids as well, such as CBD or cannabinol (CBN), and they will extract each cannabinoid at its appropriate boiling point. This allows them to separate each cannabinoid as they wish and then recombine them before packaging the final product; the same method is used for Delta 8, CBD, and CBN products on the market today.

What Does Being High on Delta 8 Feel Like?

Delta 8 gets you high, but it is different than traditional THC. You may feel the effects of Delta 8 almost instantly and they may feel much stronger than regular THC at first. This initial wave feels strong and cerebral before settling into a comfortable, mellow feeling.

Delta 8 also has the potential to increase your energy levels, especially if you are used to traditional THC products. Many people enjoy this aspect of Delta 8 but others find it is simply too much for them.

As is the case with any cannabinoid, you will be more sensitive to Delta 8 if you are new to using cannabis or THC products. It is also advisable not to drive while taking Delta 8, especially if it has been a little while since you have used cannabis or other cannabinoids.

New users should take Delta 8 in low doses and see how their body responds before taking more.

There are a wide variety of different cannabis products containing Delta 8 THC on the market today, most of which can be found online or in medical dispensaries.

If you have been curious about trying Delta 8, it is highly advisable to first become familiar with traditional THC products before trying this slightly different cannabinoid.

How do you know which Delta 8 product is right for you?

When determining which Delta 8 product is right for you, it's best to take some of the following information into account:

Price

Some Delta 8 products are much more expensive than others, so you'll need to decide if a higher price tag is worth it to you.

Extraction method used

The extraction method used for a product will have an impact on how effective it is and what flavor profiles it may have.

THC content

This information can usually be found online, but if the Delta 8 product you're considering does not list its THC content, it's best to stay away from that particular product.

What to Know About Delta 8 High Before Taking It

Delta 8 won't get you as high as regular THC, but it can make you feel a bit off at first. Many people enjoy this sensation because it is not as heavy as traditional THC.

How Long Does Delta 8 Take to Produce Effects?

Delta 8 THC products usually start to work fast - within the first 15 minutes, you should feel them. This initial wave of effects is often much stronger than traditional THC and can cause some people to become uncomfortable or anxious.

The strongest effects last approximately 2-3 hours, though you will likely feel them for longer because Delta 8 tends to linger in your system longer than traditional THC.

What Is the Half Life of Delta 8?

As with most cannabinoids, delta 8 has a half-life that can range from 1 to 3 hours. This means that you may feel the effects of Delta 8 for up to 6 hours, though it may linger in your system for even longer.

In general, you can expect to feel the effects of Delta 8 for at least 6 hours, even if it has been longer than 3 hours since you last took a dose.

What Should I Do If I've Taken Too Much Delta 8?

If you've taken too much Delta 8, you may start to feel uncomfortable. Try laying down in a cool, dark room and relaxing while sipping on some water. Also, be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day.

Can I Overdose on Delta 8?

Although generally safe, it is possible to take too much of any cannabinoid, including Delta 8 THC products. If you start to feel anxious or faint at all while taking Delta 8, stop taking it and seek medical attention just to be safe.

Is Delta 8 THC Psychoactive?

Yes, Delta 8 THC is psychoactive. However, it is considered to be less psychoactive than traditional THC because Delta 8 does not bind to the cannabinoid 1 receptor (CB1).

Delta 8 also differs from traditional THC because it can act as an appetite suppressant instead of an appetite enhancer, which is what happens with traditional THC.

Most Delta 8 users enjoy using this cannabinoid because it's so safe compared to other cannabinoids.

What Are the Effects of Delta 8?

Delta 8 offers a wide range of effects, though some are more prominent than others. This is why Delta 8 THC products have become increasingly popular over the past few years. People enjoy trying out different types of strains to see how they react.

What Are the Medical Benefits of Delta 8?

There are many different medical benefits associated with Delta 8, including relief from anxiety and inflammation. Below, we will go over some of the main health benefits that you can expect when taking Delta 8 THC products.

Anxiety Relief

One of the main medical benefits of Delta 8 is its ability to reduce anxiety. Since Delta 8 has few side effects, this is one of the safest cannabinoids to take if you are looking for relief from anxiety.

Inflammation Reduction

Another main medicinal benefit of Delta 8 THC is its ability to reduce inflammation throughout the body.

Appetite Suppression

Many people also enjoy using Delta 8 because it can act as an appetite suppressant. This makes it easier for you to lose weight if you are trying to do so or cut back on snacking throughout the day.

What Are the Negative Effects of Delta 8?

There are a few side effects that may result from Delta 8 THC. While these side effects are not as intense as those that come with traditional THC, they may still cause mild discomfort for some people.

Dry Mouth

One of the most common negative effects of Delta 8 is a dry mouth (cottonmouth). Because this cannabinoid is known to cause a lack of saliva, you may also start drooling excessively.

Bloodshot Eyes

Another negative side effect that some people experienced from Delta 8 THC is bloodshot eyes. This can often lead to red eyes that look irritated and uncomfortable for the user. While most users do not experience bloodshot eyes, this side effect can be an issue for some.

In conclusion, Delta 8 THC is a unique cannabinoid that offers a wide range of medicinal and psychoactive benefits. This makes Delta 8 one of the most popular cannabinoids on the market today, especially because it generally does not cause any type of harsh feelings, even at high doses. If you are looking for a cannabinoid that offers medical benefits without causing an intense "high" feeling, Delta 8 is the right choice.