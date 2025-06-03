The 2025 Strawberry Moon Isn't Actually Red, but It Can Turn Off a Star — Here's What to Know

The final full moon of spring, known as the Strawberry Moon, will soon be visible in the night sky. The moon will be at its fullest on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and it is one that you do not want to miss.

This June moon is unique, as it will be the lowest full moon of 2025 and will be accompanied by some other skywatching highlights.

What To Know About The Strawberry Moon

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, the Strawberry Moon will become its fullest at 7:44 UTC (3:44 a.m. EST) on June 11, 2025. However, the best time to catch the moon will be on June 10, 2025 at dusk when it rises over the horizon.

The Strawberry Moon is particularly special because it is one of the lowest-hanging moons of the year. This phenomenon happens thanks to the location of the moon in relation to the sun.

In the summer, full moons appear lower in the sky due to the moon’s orbit being below the celestial equator. In 2025, the summer solstice occurs on June 20, which is the day when the sun is at its highest in the sky. Since the sun is so high, the closest full moon to the summer solstice is often the farthest away from the sun and therefore appears large and low in the sky.

There are a couple of other noteworthy things that make the Strawberry Moon a can’t-miss event. For those in Oceania, a moon occultation will be visible. An occultation occurs when the moon appears to pass in front of another object, such as a star or a planet. The Strawberry Moon will pass in front of the red supergiant Antares on June 10 and will appear to have switched the star off as it disappears completely behind the moon.

If you aren’t in Oceania, don’t worry! Those in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to see Antares if they look just to the upper right of the Strawberry Moon. Additionally, the Strawberry Moon will be sharing the sky with a visible Mars on June 11.

Is The Strawberry Moon Red?

The Strawberry Moon doesn’t actually get its name because of its color. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the name is related to the time of the year.

Native American tribes, including the Algonquian, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, coined the term Strawberry Moon as the full moon coincides with strawberry season in the Northern Hemisphere. The appearance of the June moon indicates that strawberries are now ripe and ready for harvesting. Due to this, the Strawberry Moon also signifies the start of a time of abundance, when strawberries and other June-bearing fruits are plentiful.

Tips for Good Strawberry Moon Photos

Although it may not be strawberry in color, the Strawberry Moon is still a sight to behold and capture. However, as many of us who have tried before know, capturing good photos of the moon is incredibly challenging. If you’re planning on trying to snap a pic of the upcoming full moon, follow these tips for better results.

For full moons, the best time to take a photo is during what is called moonrise. Moonrise is the moment the moon rises above the horizon and often appears in its largest form. Make sure to check out the Full Moon Calculator to know when moonrise will occur in your location.

Speaking of location, knowing the best spot for moon photos will also help. Aim for open spaces where the horizon is visible and not blocked by objects like buildings and trees. Places with high elevation, like your balcony or rooftop, are also great options. Want the best moon photos? Try to find a shoreline with low light pollution to see the moon in its fullest beauty.

