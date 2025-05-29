Mongolian Wall Excavation Reveals Medieval Artifacts, Tools, and Even a Human Body

From Hadrian’s Wall to the Great Wall of China, ancient fortified structures have been the subject of interest for centuries. When archaeologists come across these walls, they often categorize them as military structures used to defend and protect communities.

A recently excavated wall in Mongolia is proving that the military assumption isn’t always true. The new study, published in Antiquity, suggests that this wall was an important part of frontier life and provides a more complex picture of society in medieval Mongolia.

“Our goal was not only to understand how these walls were built, but to uncover what life was like for the people who lived near them. This goes beyond military history – it’s about reconstructing everyday experiences on the edges of imperial power,” said Gideon Shelach-Lavi, from the Department of Asian Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in a press release.

A Snapshot of Medieval Life

Grave inside the garrison. (Image Credit: Gideon Shelach-Lavi)

The discovery of a shallow trench near the wall has suggested that military defense was far from its purpose. Instead, researchers concluded that the wall was likely a checkpoint or territorial marker.

Additionally, the team found many interesting items in and around the wall. There was a collection of various artifacts, including animal bones, pottery, iron tools, and a broken iron plough. These artifacts likely prove that the people living near the wall were permanently settled and taking part in activities like herding, hunting, and agriculture.

There was also evidence that this population was incredibly adaptable and involved in cultural exchange and trade. Researchers found an advanced heating system similar to ones found in China and Korea. This heating system would’ve been used to help the community survive the harsh Mongolian winters.

The most surprising object to be found during this section of the wall’s excavation was a human body. Archaeologists found a grave dating to the mid-15th century full of preserved textiles, wooden objects, and metal artifacts. This burial would’ve taken place hundreds of years after the wall was originally in use, suggesting that the structure held some kind of significance for local populations.

“[The burial] tells us that even centuries later, the site still held meaning. It remained visible in the landscape and may have been remembered — or even revered — by later communities,” said Shelach-Lavi in the press release.

The Medieval Wall System

The new study involves an international team working collaboratively on a research project called The Wall: People and Ecology in Medieval Mongolia and China. This project aims to map, excavate, and interpret wall structures in the hopes of understanding more about the societies that lived near the walls.

The focus of this new study is what’s known as the Mongolian Arc, a remote section of the wall that runs along the current Mongolia-China border. This section has been radiocarbon dated to the Jin dynasty (12th-13th century) and was previously thought to have been used for defense against outsiders.

These new findings, including the artifacts and burial site, adds to new archaeological understanding about the purpose of ancient frontier walls throughout Eurasia. Once thought to only be for defense, these walls now represent a plethora of functions, including administrative, territorial, and symbolic.

This particular excavation of the Mongolian Arc is also broadening our understanding of the lives of medieval populations. Mongolia and its people are often believed to be primarily nomadic. The evidence of permanent settlement along the wall suggests otherwise, and paints this ancient Mongolian community as much more complex and adaptable than previously suspected.

