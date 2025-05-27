The Three New Egyptian Tombs Uncovered in Luxor Were of Prominent Statesmen

Luxor Temple courtyard and the statues of Ramses II, Egypt, not associated with this new discovery. (Image Credit: AlexAnton/Shutterstock)

An archeological discovery from the Dra' Abu el-Naga area on Luxor's West Bank reveals three new tombs of prominent statesmen from Egypt's New Kingdom era (1550 B.C.E. to 1070 B.C.E.).

Based on the inscriptions inside the tombs, the all-Egyptian research team identified the names and owner titles of the tombs.

Further research is needed to help uncover more about who these owners were, said Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, in a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. However, these findings help enrich our understanding of this ancient time period.

Who Were These New Kingdom Tombs For?

The first tomb dates back to the Ramesside period (1292 B.C.E. to 1189 B.C.E.) during the 19th and 20th Egyptian dynasties. It belonged to Amum-em-Ipet, who worked in either the temple or estate of Amun, according to the statement.

Although much of his tomb was destroyed, the research team could make out depictions of a banquet, offerings, and funeral furniture carriers.

The other two tombs date back to the 18th Egyptian dynasty (1549 B.C.E. to 1292 B.C.E.). According to the research team, one of the tombs belonged to someone named "Baki," and they were a grain silo supervisor. The other tomb belonged to someone named “S” who worked as a scribe, was the mayor of the northern oases, and supervisor of the Temple of Amun in the oases.

Elaborate New Kingdom Tombs

According to Abdel Ghaffar Wagdy, director general of Luxor Antiquities and head of the Egyptian Archeological Mission, Amum-em-Ipet’s tomb had a courtyard and a hall. The western wall of the hall had been damaged during the construction of another hall.

Baki’s tomb had a long, hall-like courtyard, with a second courtyard leading to the entrance of the tomb. There was also another hall that led to an unfinished burial wall.

S’s tomb contained a courtyard with a well, the tomb's entrance, and a hall that lead to an incomplete hall.

Inspiring Future Archeological Finds

According to the English translation of the statement, “Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathi described the discovery as a scientific and archaeological achievement that adds to the record of archaeological discoveries that reinforce Egypt's position on the global cultural tourism map.”

“These discovered tombs are among the areas that will significantly contribute to attracting more visitors, especially those who are passionate about cultural tourism, given their distinct cultural and human value,” he added in the statement.

This discovery coincides with the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is slated for the summer of 2025.

