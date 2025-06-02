8 Ways to Boost the Effects of Ozempic and Other GLP-1 Drug Treatments

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have been hailed as revolutionary, game-changer weight-loss treatments in the battle against obesity. While their impact on the medical landscape is undeniable, we’re beginning to understand more about how they work long-term and what it takes to truly benefit from them.

It turns out, just taking GLP-1s isn’t the quick fix many had hoped for. As John E. Courtney, Chief Executive Officer of the American Society for Nutrition, said in a press release: “GLP-1s are reshaping the landscape of obesity treatment, but it’s clear that medication alone is not a complete solution."

To truly succeed and sustain results, GLP-1 drugs must be paired with strong nutrition habits and a healthy lifestyle. That’s the message from a coalition of major U.S. health organizations, which recently released a set of eight practical nutritional guidelines designed to help patients get the most out of their treatment.

Why Ozempic Alone Isn’t Enough

GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1s) have shown impressive results, with some studies reporting weight reductions of 5 to 18 percent. They also provide metabolic and cardiovascular benefits, a big concern in patients with obesity.

These drugs work by mimicking a hormone that regulates appetite, leading to reduced food intake and, ultimately, weight loss. But because patients eat less, there’s a risk that the smaller amount of food they consume may lack essential nutrients, potentially leading to deficiencies, muscle loss, or bone loss. Another concern is the possibility of rapid weight regain if the medication is stopped.

Without proper education and support, patients may experience disappointment and wasted effort, not to mention significant financial costs. The key to avoiding these pitfalls? Making nutrition part of the treatment plan from day one.

8 Key Nutritional Practices

“Nutrition therapy and lifestyle support are essential components to address these challenges, help patients maximize and maintain health gains over time, and ensure we are using these drugs wisely, effectively, and without bankrupting the healthcare system,” said Dariush Mozaffarian of Tufts University, who chaired the advisory panel in the news release.

The eight evidence-based guidelines, published across several major journals, include:

Supporting patients’ own initiative to seek GLP-1s Assessing dietary patterns and history, including disordered eating Managing gastrointestinal side effects Building personalized, nutrient-dense, minimally processed diets Preventing nutritional deficiencies Prioritizing protein intake and strength training to preserve lean mass Using diet to support continued weight loss Promoting other healthy lifestyle habits — sleep, activity, stress, and social connection

Combining Nutritional Counseling with Medication

Recent research shows that combining GLP-1 drugs with structured nutrition counseling leads to better results. Patients who received both medication and dietary support experienced more weight loss, improved adherence, and were more likely to keep the weight off after stopping the drugs.

Still, most patients who are prescribed GLP-1s aren’t offered adequate nutrition counseling or behavior change support. This new advisory aims to change that by giving providers a clear, practical playbook for integrating nutrition into obesity care.

“This consensus-based guidance highlights the critical role of nutrition in supporting patients on GLP-1 therapy, with clear recommendations for health care providers to optimize outcomes, reduce risks, and fill urgent gaps in care through practical, evidence-informed nutrition strategies,” Courtney stated.

As mentioned in the release, clinicians are encouraged to use the tools provided in the advisory to help patients apply nutrition advice in realistic, sustainable ways — making food, not just medication, a central part of obesity treatment.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

