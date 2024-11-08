LabX Media Group Acquires Discover Magazine, Expanding its Reach in Science Media

LabX Media Group has acquired Discover magazine and its comprehensive digital platform, DiscoverMagazine.com, from Kalmbach Media Co. The addition of Discover to LabX’s portfolio strengthens its position as a leading voice in science and research media, bringing one of the most recognized science publications into its family. "We’re excited to bring Discover into LabX Media Group," said LabX Media Group President Bob Kafato. “This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide insightful, accessible, and engaging science content. With Discover, we’re expanding our commitment to reaching new audiences and delivering quality journalism across platforms.”

A Trusted Source in Science Journalism

Discover magazine, launched in 1980, reaches its audience through a blend of topics ranging from physics and space exploration to health, biology, and environmental science. Discover draws in millions of readers thru various online channels such as social media, DiscoverMagazine.com and email newsletters.

Continuing Innovation

Discover will continue to work under LabX Media Group’s guidance, ensuring the publication maintains its tradition of high-quality science journalism. LabX plans to build on Discover’s legacy by enhancing its digital presence and exploring new formats and relationships to engage readers with science in fresh, innovative ways. “This acquisition represents an exciting step forward for LabX,” Bob Kafato added. “The Discover team has a proven ability to make science interesting and understandable, and we look forward to working together to expand this legacy.”

Looking to the Future with Discover

LabX Media Group is committed to upholding Discover’s reputation for excellence and its strong partnerships with advertisers who value its dedicated readership. The acquisition opens new doors for digital expansion and scientific events, allowing LabX to deepen its connection with the science community and provide readers with even more ways to explore and understand the world of science.

LabX Media Group, labxmediagroup.com, serves the scientific community with content spanning research, laboratory techniques, and scientific education. The addition of Discover marks a significant milestone in LabX’s mission to inspire, educate, and engage audiences in the dynamic world of science. LabX Media Group is a privately held science content publisher with brands such as thescientist.com and iflscience.com.