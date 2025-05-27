Dozens of Human Skeletons Reveal a Historical Roman Massacre May Not Have Happened

Two of the skeletons excavated by Mortimer Wheeler in the 1930s, dating from the 1st century AD. Both these individuals exhibit bladed weapon injuries, whilst one has a spear head lodged in his spine, previously interpreted (wrongly) as a Roman ballista bolt. (Image Credit: Martin Smith)

A new study in the Oxford Journal of Archaeology has made the shocking discovery that one of the most famous moments in British history never actually happened.

The epic and brutal fight between a Roman legion and Britons that violently concluded the Iron Age is a key moment in British history. The battle took place at Maiden Castle Iron Age hillfort in Dorset, and the “war cemetery” that remained there is one of Britain’s most well-known archaeological discoveries.

The story of brave British men and women defending the hillfort from the Roman Conquest is one that has captivated and inspired millions. But, according to the new study, radiocarbon data doesn’t lie: the story needs to be rewritten.

“The find of dozens of humans skeletons displaying lethal weapon injuries was never in doubt, however, by undertaking a systematic program of radiocarbon dating we have been able to establish that these individuals died over a period of decades, rather than a single terrible event,” says Martin Smith, associate professor in Forensic and Biological Anthropology, in a press release.

The Story of Maiden Castle

Aerial view of Maiden Castle, Dorset, the largest Iron Age hillfort in Britain. (Image Credit: Jo and Sue Crane)

Sir Mortimer Wheeler originally discovered the “war cemetery” at Maiden Castle in 1936. What he found in the burial was dozens of skeletons showing evidence of trauma to their skulls and upper bodies.

Based on these findings, Wheeler suggested that the find must be a mass grave of those who fought bravely to protect the hillfort but sadly died in the violent fight against the Romans. Wheeler’s narrative became a moving story for Britons living on the cusp of the Second World War, and the story only gained power from there. Over time, the Battle of Maiden Castle became a defining moment in British history, featured in articles, books, and even documentaries.

Using radiocarbon dating, archaeologists at Bournemouth University uncovered the truth about this famous event. Their results revealed that the skeletons at Maiden Castle would have been buried during a period that spanned decades rather than in the aftermath of one tragic event.

Rewriting British History

Instead of being buried all at once, radiocarbon dating suggests the remains at Maiden Castle were buried during the late first century B.C.E. to the early first century A.D. Additionally, although the people buried still died of violent trauma, the Romans were likely not involved in inflicting the fatal wounds at all.

“Unfortunately, the archaeological evidence now points to [the story] being untrue,” said Miles Russel, principal academic in Prehistoric and Roman Archaeology and the study’s dig director, in the press release. “This was a case of Britons killing Britons, the dead being buried in a long-abandoned fortification. The Roman army committed many atrocities, but this does not appear to be one of them.”

The revelation at Maiden Castle has raised questions and concerns in the British archaeological community and beyond. There are archaeological cemetery finds throughout the U.K. that may now require reinterpretation and reanalysis. This new discovery, which has rewritten British history, suggests that more simplistic approaches to interpreting the significance and story behind these cemeteries may be insufficient.

There are also questions about the site at Maiden Castle itself and what secrets may still remain hidden about the lives and deaths of those who are buried there.

“Here we interpret [the find] as either a number of distinct cultures living and dying together, or we can understand this as burial rights that were determined by complex social rules or hierarchical divisions within this Iron Age society,” said Visiting Fellow Paul Cheetham in the press release. “Whilst Wheeler’s excavation was excellent, he was only able to investigate a fraction of the site. It is likely that a larger number of burials remain undiscovered around the immense ramparts.”

