Moderately Exercising Could Improve Survival Rates for Colon Cancer Patients

For colon cancer patients, the path to a healthier, longer life is now within reach thanks to a clinical trial demonstrating the success of exercise after surgery and chemotherapy. Conducted over 17 years, the trial suggests that a structured exercise program can reduce the risk of cancer recurrence and give patients a new lease on life.

A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine outlined the results, which were also presented at an annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Overall, the clinical trial — called the CHALLENGE trial — showed that adding 2.5 hours of exercise to a weekly routine can lead to an increased survival rate for colon cancer patients.

Changing Colon Cancer Trends

Colorectal cancer affects thousands of Americans every year, commonly cited as the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women. In 2025, about 107,320 new cases of colon cancer are expected, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Despite its prevalence, colon cancer rates have been dropping among older adults since the 1980s, mostly due to more people getting colonoscopies and catching colorectal polyps that can be removed before they develop into cancers.

Shockingly, the opposite is true for younger people. Those younger than 50 have been experiencing higher rates of colon cancer in recent years, much to the surprise of health officials. A 2023 report from the ACS found that diagnoses of colon cancer in people under 55 doubled from 11 percent in 1995 to 20 percent in 2019.

Scientists are still piecing together the reason for this trend, especially since many young patients aren’t obese and don’t have a family history of the disease. Some say that Western diets full of processed foods and additives could be the main culprit, throwing our gut microbiomes into disarray.

Exercise as a Cancer Treatment

Although colon cancer remains a concern for both the young and old, the results of the CHALLENGE trial offer a promising way forward for all colon cancer patients.

“As oncologists, one of the most common questions we are asked is ‘What else can I do to improve my outcome?’” said Christopher Booth, a medical oncologist at Kingston Health Sciences Centre in Canada, who co-chaired the study, in a press statement. “The CHALLENGE trial answers that question. A structured exercise program after surgery and chemotherapy can reduce risk of recurrent or new cancer, improve quality of life, and extend patients’ survival."

The trial was conducted with 889 patients who had stage III or high-risk stage II colon cancer and had completed surgery and chemotherapy. These patients were split into two groups: one followed a structured exercise program supervised by a physiotherapist or kinesiologist, and the other received educational materials promoting physical activity and healthy eating, according to a press statement.

The patients in the exercise group engaged in 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity exercise each week, meeting with specialists every two weeks during the first year of study and then monthly throughout the following two years.

Raising Survival Rates for Colon Cancer

The results showed that after five years, the exercise group saw an 80 percent disease-free survival rate, compared to 74 percent for the group that received educational materials. In addition, those in the exercise group had a 28 percent lower risk of experiencing a recurrence of cancer or developing new cancers.

After eight years, the survival rates rose to 90 percent for the exercise group, compared to the 83 percent in the non-exercise group. The trial ultimately resulted in a 37 percent lower risk of death for patients in the exercise group.

The researchers hope that the CHALLENGE trial will act as a watershed moment for colon cancer treatment, making it easier for patients to overcome the disease and lead healthier lives.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

