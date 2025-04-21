Discover Magazine

July/August

Meet Medicine's Secret Weapon

The July/August 2025 issue of Discover Magazine

Past Discover Magazine Issues

May/June - 2025

Bodies of Knowledge

March/April - 2025

Why Quantum Matters

January/February - 2025

The Year in Science

November/December - 2024

Can Ai Read Your Mind

September/October - 2024

Secret Origins of Our Best Friends

July/August - 2024

Next-gen Medicine

May/June - 2024

What You Never Kenw About Neanderthals

March/April - 2024

All Eyes on the Eclipse

January/February - 2024

Return to the Moon

November/December - 2023

Tut's Treasures

September/October - 2023

A Skeleton's Story

July/August - 2023

Brain Training Secrets

