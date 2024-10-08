The Race to Protect Atacama’s Ancient Geoglyphs

On the arid and seemingly sterile surface of the Atacama Desert lies an invaluable treasure of history and culture: thousands of ancient geoglyphs etched on the slopes of the hills, silent witnesses to the caravan routes of pre-Hispanic peoples.

Gonzalo Pimentel, archaeologist and president of the Atacama Foundation, describes them as accurate maps leading to the Pacific Ocean and records of memories, habits, and customs. Colossal human figures, llamas, birds, and enigmatic geometric shapes have reflected the Andean worldview for over 3,000 years.

However, this invaluable heritage — which has yet to be fully explored — is under constant threat. Among the main culprits are formal and informal rallies, as well as mining activities. The passage of vehicles leaves marks that alter the original designs, rendering them unrecognizable and, in some cases, irreparable.

Damaged Geoglyphs at Alto Barranco

Pimentel believes this is the case with the geoglyphs at Alto Barranco, which are over a thousand years old and located south of Iquique in the Tarapacá Region, about 1,000 miles from Santiago, Chile. “The lines from the motorcycles look very whitish. That means they’ve already dug deep into the hill,” explained the archaeologist. Researchers have noted that the damage has been progressive since the 1980s.

His comment about the color refers to the fact that these geoglyphs were created by removing the dark surface sediments of the hill, making the designs visible from a distance. If the tire tracks are clear, it means they’ve replicated the same process used by the original communities.

Tire tracks driving over Alto Barranco geoglyphs. (Credit: Atacama Foundation)

“It is a tragedy to see the state of those geoglyphs. It is almost surreal that these expressions, which are nearly unique in the world, are not protected,” said Marcela Sepúlveda, president of the Chilean Archaeology Society.

Lack of Protection of the Atacama Geoglyphs

While the Nazca Lines in southern Peru are a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Chilean geoglyphs lack special protection. Although they fall under the National Monuments Law as Archaeological Monuments, archaeologists, anthropologists, and other researchers believe they need to receive more attention for the sanctions against those who damage the integrity of these sites to be effectively enforced.

According to Pimentel, some damage has even been caused by the State itself, as the geoglyphs were used as targets for Air Force practices. Moreover, seven editions of the Dakar Rally – between 2009 and 2015 – damaged a total of 318 archaeological sites in the Atacama Desert, according to the National Monuments Council.

The Cultural Heritage of Geoglyphs

Between Arica and Antofagasta, two cities separated by approximately 435 miles, thousands of geoglyphs can be found, and even more lie deeper into the desert.

Giant of Tarapaca. Large petroglyph in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile. (Credit: Jeremy Richards/Shutterstock)

Some, like the Giant of Tarapacá — a 282-foot-tall anthropomorphic figure on Cerro Unita — are well-known and equipped with signage and surveillance cameras, which have, in some cases, allowed authorities to fine vehicle owners. However, many geoglyphs remain largely unknown, such as those at La Puntilla, which were discovered already bearing significant damage.

Challenges in Protecting Ancient Geoglyph Sites

Discover consulted specialists who agree that it is not feasible to install surveillance cameras at all sites or fence off the figures to prevent vehicle circulation. Instead, they emphasize the need to address complaints, enforce sanctions, revise the Law of National Monuments, and require greater control from tourism and mining companies. Fundamentally, they call for the State to collaborate on educational initiatives.

Chilean law states that anyone who damages archaeological sites can face more than five years in prison and fines exceeding USD 14,500. However, it must be proven that the individual acted intentionally, and evidence must be presented, such as being caught red-handed — an almost impossible task given the vastness of the desert.

“It is incomprehensible that people claim they don’t know or that there are no signs. There is a profound lack of awareness regarding the unique and exceptional nature of this ancient cultural expression,” said Sepúlveda.

The geoglyphs are markers along ancient caravan routes, serving as a guide through the desert: they indicated, for instance, the locations of waterholes, ravines, or road forks. “But they weren’t mere traffic signs,” clarified Daniela Valenzuela, director of the Doctoral Program in Anthropology at the University of Tarapacá. The geoglyphs also marked ceremonial sites.

Spiral Geoglyph Technique in Peru

Additionally, the geoglyphs were created using different techniques and depict various motifs depending on the region. For example, in Arica, the additive technique — placing stones to form the figures — predominates, and there are more representations of llamas. In Tarapacá, however, the extractive technique is more common, resulting in more geometric shapes like circles, Andean crosses — a symbol found throughout the Andes — or arrows.

Spiral geoglyph from the Nazca Lines (Credit: WitR/Shutterstock)

Pimentel pointed out that the creators of these geoglyphs drew human figures according to their own identities, with specific details of their clothing. “These were formal systems for recording the history of their people,” he explained. Some geoglyphs, for instance, feature figures from the colonial era that narrate the European invasion of the region. “If you wanted to learn the history of those times, you went out to the trails to see the images,” he added.

Conservation and Restoration Efforts

The Atacama Foundation and the Chilean Archaeological Society, along with several other organizations — some of which are foreign — have been conducting an extensive collection and analysis of photographs and satellite images since at least 2005. Their goal is to quantify the damage and propose recovery solutions.

Although some geoglyphs have been restored in the past, Valenzuela is not satisfied with the results, believing they have only achieved a “merely aesthetic” outcome, as valuable information about the site cannot be recovered. “It’s like taking a car to a mechanic and having cellophane put over the paint,” she explained.

Nevertheless, she expressed optimism about the potential to use new intervention techniques that do not compromise heritage value.

Guanay, Nazca Lines Aerial: An aerial view of the Guanay figure, part of the Nazca Lines (Credit: Erik Llontop Martinez/Shutterstock)

In the case of the Alto Barranco geoglyphs, restoration would involve filling the grooves left by tires with soil, subjecting them to an oxidation process, and then retracing the lines of the figures; however, there is no guarantee that they will remain as they once were.

Pimentel warned, “We must explore other alternatives to ensure that the geoglyphs are not abandoned in the desert.”

