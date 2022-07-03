Planet Earth

Celestial Encounters Found in South American Desert

Chile’s Atacama area boasts the rare and the wonderful sights.

By Timothy MeinchJul 3, 2022 12:00 AM
Atacama
Piedras Rojas is located nearly 13,000 feet above sea level, with a rare lake and salt flat in Chile’s Atacama Desert.(Credit: TJAlex/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

This story was originally published in our July/August 2022 issue as "Celestial Encounters" Click here to subscribe to read more stories like this one.

Rare natural phenomena and geological mysteries are commonplace in the world’s driest nonpolar desert, the Atacama of Northern Chile. Fields of geysers blast boiling water. Salt flats stretch for miles, punctuated by flamingoes in lagoons. And occasionally stunning desert flowers burst into bloom after rare rainfall; some spots in the Atacama see just a few millimeters of precipitation per decade.

Wedged between the Pacific Ocean and the Andes Mountains, this land of dry air also claims crystal clear night skies, glowing with the southern constellations year-round. The entry point for tourists (and many researchers) is the artsy bohemian village of San Pedro de Atacama, situated on a high Andean plateau 30 miles west of Bolivia.

Visitors, it turns out, can also spot celestial marvels in the dusty sand at their feet. Unique, glassy black rocks that are scattered across the northern Atacama had long baffled geologists — until November of 2021, when a study in Geology pinpointed “identical meteoritic grains” (in short, comet minerals) in these rock specimens. Combined with other variables, the study’s authors concluded that a near-Earth comet likely exploded at low altitude, raining down fiery minerals that melted sand across the Atacama.

Perhaps most surprisingly, the extraterrestrial event seems to have occurred 12,000 years ago — quite recently in astronomy and geology terms. Hunter-gatherer groups likely occupied the region and might have witnessed the harrowing space shower.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
The Sciences
4 Facts About Asteroids You May Not Have Known
The Sciences
Earthbound Space Dust Comes From Solar System's Edge
The Sciences
Swarm of Near-Earth Comets Linked to Recent Ice Giant Breakup
Planet Earth
An Asteroid Didn't Kill Off the Dinosaurs — a Comet Did
The Sciences
Attack of the Interstellar Comet
The Sciences
5 NASA Science Projects That Can Help Teach Kids Astronomy
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2022 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login