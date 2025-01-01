María de los Ángeles Orfila

María de los Ángeles Orfila is a science journalist based in Montevideo, Uruguay. Her reporting connects science with culture and Latin American identity. Her work has appeared in Discover Magazine, Science, National Geographic, Live Science, The Guardian, and leading Uruguayan outlets such as El País and El Observador.



A graduate of the University of the Republic (Universidad de la República) in Uruguay, she was a fellow in The Open Notebook’s Sharon Dunwoody Mentoring Program in 2023, an experience that strengthened her commitment to crafting stories that make scientific knowledge relevant to everyday life. María often focuses on how research, innovation, and environmental change shape societies and the way people understand their place in the world, with a particular interest in biodiversity, climate change, archaeology, and paleontology, among other areas.



María also enjoys exploring new topics and collaborating with researchers and institutions to share scientific stories with wider audiences. She aims to make complex ideas accessible and engaging, highlighting the connections between science, society, and daily life in Latin America.