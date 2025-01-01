Advertisement

María de los Ángeles Orfila is a science journalist based in Montevideo, Uruguay. Her reporting connects science with culture and Latin American identity. Her work has appeared in Discover Magazine, Science, National Geographic, Live Science, The Guardian, and leading Uruguayan outlets such as El País and El Observador

A graduate of the University of the Republic (Universidad de la República) in Uruguay, she was a fellow in The Open Notebook’s Sharon Dunwoody Mentoring Program in 2023, an experience that strengthened her commitment to crafting stories that make scientific knowledge relevant to everyday life. María often focuses on how research, innovation, and environmental change shape societies and the way people understand their place in the world, with a particular interest in biodiversity, climate change, archaeology, and paleontology, among other areas. 

María also enjoys exploring new topics and collaborating with researchers and institutions to share scientific stories with wider audiences. She aims to make complex ideas accessible and engaging, highlighting the connections between science, society, and daily life in Latin America.
Andean Condor with wings stretched out
An Unexpectedly Large Vulture Soared Over South America 13,000 Years Ago
A mummified Chiribaya Shepherd
Mummified Dogs Reveal Pre-Incan People Honored This Shepherd 1,000 Years Ago
Antartica in flames, image by Manfroi
Ancient Wildfires Shaped Antarctica and the Atacama Desert into the Most Extreme Places on Earth
Pregnant ichthyosaur fossil
First Ever Pregnant Ichthyosaur from the Early Cretaceous Reveals Life in Prehistoric Seas
Tire tracks driving over Alto Barranco geoglyphs.
The Race to Protect Atacama’s Ancient Geoglyphs
Niño del cerro El Plomo
A New Cause of Death for an Inca Ritual Sacrifice: The Prince of El Plomo
cuban gar
The Cuban Gar Survived Dinosaurs and 5 Mass Extinctions, but Can It Survive Humans?
Antarctic terror bird hunting the Notoungulate otiolofos regueroi
Antarctica’s Terror Bird Was an Apex Predator of the Eocene Epoch

