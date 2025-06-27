Get Your Weekly Dose of Fun, Quirky, and Fascinating Science — Our Sunday Newsletter Is Here

By Monica Cull
Jun 27, 2025 8:00 PMJun 27, 2025 8:16 PM
Did you know that scientists are tracking voles with glittery poop? Or that some clownfish actually shrink in size to stay cool? What about there are dancing, dueling galaxies? If this is news to you, it's now your chance to stay in the loop. By subscribing to our newsletter every Sunday, we'll fill you in on the fascinating and unorthodox world of science.

Launching on Sunday, June 29, 2025, our newsletter will bring you:

  • Quirky science news of the week, including grabbing photos and videos

  • Interesting and humorous stories from our archive

  • A science fact or fun information on an important day in science history

It's not every day that you hear about what animals inspired mermaid legends or how some fish look like they have human teeth. You'll also impress your friends with facts about science history, like Marie Curie was the first woman to win the Nobel Prize, and Gladys West invented the GPS.

Take this week's fun science fact: Orcas are actually the largest species in the dolphin family.

And why are orcas particularly fascinating? This footage shows them using kelp as grooming tools - a surprising new discovery for scientists.

This upcoming newsletter, you'll also get to learn about:

  • The handfish and its finger-like fins

  • What ants do with their poop

  • A giant marsupial that once lived in Texas

We’re excited to share these incredible stories with you. Happy reading and stay curious! 

Monica Cull, Digital Editor

A graduate of UW-Whitewater, Monica Cull wrote for several organizations, including one that focused on bees and the natural world, before coming to Discover Magazine. Her current work also appears on her travel blog and Common State Magazine. Her love of science came from watching PBS shows as a kid with her mom and spending too much time binging Doctor Who.

