STORIES THAT MATTER

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Discover how tickling apes and recording their bursts of laughter revealed a similar pattern to how humans laugh, while hinting at the origins of speech.
Giggling Apes May Help Us Better Understand the Emergence of Speech, as We Laugh in a Surprisingly Similar Way
Dogs Can Have Positive Impacts on Our Mental and Physical Health — but Can They Help Us Live Longer?
A Cave Full of Homo naledi Fossils May Point to an All-Female Burial Site, a First for a Non-Modern Human Species
A Hot Beverage During Soaring Temperatures May Help You Cool Down — But Only When the Weather Is Dry
Neanderthals in Northwestern Europe Lived in Connected Communities — Challenging Ideas About Their Extinction
Once Thought Difficult to Identify, a Subtle Mark on an Ancient Femur May Help Track the Start of Women's Reproductive Maturity
What Is the Origin Story of Language? Our Ancient Ancestors May Have Developed Communication Rapidly
Not Ready for a Knee Replacement? A Minimally Invasive Procedure May Ease Chronic Pain Without Joint Replacement
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