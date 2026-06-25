STORIES THAT MATTER

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smiling bonobo
Discover how tickling apes and recording their bursts of laughter revealed a similar pattern to how humans laugh, while hinting at the origins of speech.

82 Viking Workshop Huts Found Near Aarhus May Have Supplied a Major Trading City

Dogs Can Have Positive Impacts on Our Mental and Physical Health — but Can They Help Us Live Longer? 

These Rare Super-Puff Planets Are Less Dense Than Cotton Candy

From Mongolia to Madagascar, Dogs Form Remarkably Similar Bonds With Humans

Ancient bones found at rising star cave system excavation

A Cave Full of Homo naledi Fossils May Point to an All-Female Burial Site, a First for a Non-Modern Human Species

Drinking hot tea outside, with Egyptian pyramids in the background

A Hot Beverage During Soaring Temperatures May Help You Cool Down — But Only When the Weather Is Dry

colorful image of the orion nebula captured by the JWST

Webb Telescope Looks Behind the Orion Nebula and Finds Stars Still Being Born

piece of the milky way

A Dwarf Galaxy Torn Apart by the Milky Way Left Behind the Gaia Sausage 

Ancient red cave art

Ancient Human DNA on Cave Walls Could Reveal Who Touched These Sites — and Their Art

cave entrance in Belgium

Neanderthals in Northwestern Europe Lived in Connected Communities — Challenging Ideas About Their Extinction

Scientist uses a pipette to study biological samples for early-onset cancer and aging research.

Faster Biological Aging May Help Explain Why More Younger Adults Are Getting Cancer

human leg bones

Once Thought Difficult to Identify, a Subtle Mark on an Ancient Femur May Help Track the Start of Women's Reproductive Maturity

person working on a blue and white roman mosaic floor

Illegal Excavation Near Rome Uncovers Villa Linked to the Antonine Age

Ancient cave art

What Is the Origin Story of Language? Our Ancient Ancestors May Have Developed Communication Rapidly

A doctor reviews knee MRI scans related to knee osteoarthritis and genicular artery embolization treatment.

Not Ready for a Knee Replacement? A Minimally Invasive Procedure May Ease Chronic Pain Without Joint Replacement

Biscuit Hydrothermal Event at Yellowstone National Park

Recent Hydrothermal Explosion at Yellowstone National Park — Later, a New Thermal Pool Appears

Cover of the Spring Issue 2026, including the embryo of a white rhino
Spring 2026

End of extinction?

The Spring 2026 Issue of Discover Magazine

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Mining engineer in the SURF underground research facility

Heavy Rain Triggered a Strange Airflow Mystery Nearly a Mile Underground

spider trying to catch an ant

Newly Discovered Australian Spider Species Uses a Spring-Loaded Trap to Snare Aggressive Ants

Nancy Grace Roman Telescope assembly by NASA

NASA’s Roman Space Telescope Arrives in Florida Ahead of Late-Summer 2026 Launch

Australopithecus skeleton

Human Ancestors Suddenly Got Bigger Around 2 Million Years Ago — With Average Body Size Jumping From 88 to 132 Pounds

Stingless bee in the Amazon, recently granted legal protection

Legal Rights Granted to Stingless Bees in the Amazon Could Inspire Similar Protections for Insects Worldwide

A bright meteor streaking through the sky

One of the Most Wildly Unpredictable Meteor Showers Is About to Peak — What to Know About the 2026 Bootids

Genetically modified hookworm

Genetically Modified Hookworms Could Become 'Living Drug Factories' for Long-Term Treatments

penguin nesting near a cruise ship

Tourism in Antarctica Is Growing — Along With Its Carbon Footprint and Potential Long-Term Risks 

​Silhouette of a pterosaur against the sun

A 113-Million-Year-Old Pterosaur Fossil Holds Chemical Clues to a Fish-and-Squid Diet

Gold and coins from the 17th-century shipwreck

400 Gold Coins Recovered From 17th-Century Shipwreck Shed Light on Dutch Trading History 

Monument of Mozart

Hidden Mozart Manuscript Reveals Rare Lesson Notes and Music Never Performed Publicly Before

Collage of images from Discover Magazine top stories

Newborn Pygmy Hippo Steals Hearts in Berlin, Your Cat May Not Help Relieve Stress, and a Sea Squirt Could Help Fight Cancer

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