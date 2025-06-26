Ancient Stone Alignments in France Confirmed as Europe’s Earliest Megalithic Region

From Stonehenge to Easter Island, megalithic structures can be found across the world. These ancient stone creations have captured the imagination for centuries, with many structures still shrouded in mystery regarding their age and purpose.

The stone alignments in the Carnac region of France have been one of these elusive mysteries. But a recent study published in Antiquity finally has some answers. Using advanced methods of data collection and dating techniques, archaeologists now have new insights into the precise date and possible function of the Carnac megaliths.

“Thanks to nearly 50 radiocarbon dates and the application of Bayesian statistical modelling, we were able to reconstruct the site’s history with unprecedented chronological precision,” said archaeologist Bettina Schulz Paulsson in a press release.

How Old Are The Carnac Stone Alignments?

The Carnac stone alignments consist of over 3,000 standing stones spread across more than six miles. They are especially unique as the arrangements of stones are located in a coastal area off the Bay of Morbihan.

In order to collect this new data, archaeologists excavated an area bordering Carnac known as Le Plasker. The team was previously unaware that this area contained evidence related to the megaliths and only began excavating due to a planned business park development on the land.

Although the stone structures had been previously removed from Le Plasker, the pits in which the stones were originally placed still remained. Using sediment and stone fragments from the foundation pits, researchers were able to precisely date the Carnac megaliths for the very first time.

These stone alignments date between 4600 and 4300 cal B.C.E. Additionally, the team discovered a monumental early tomb that was constructed around 4700 cal B.C.E. The tomb was built on top of a Mesolithic hunter-gatherer hut.

“The alignments in the Carnac region now appear to be among the earliest megalithic monuments in Europe, with this section constructed between 4600 and 4300 cal B.C.,” said Paulsson in the press release. “We have also confirmed the Bay of Morbihan as the earliest megalithic region in Europe.”

Dating Difficult Archaeological Sites

Archaeologists have had a difficult time pinning down the chronological history of the Carnac region because of its acidic soils. Organic materials — like bones — that are often used to help date an area don’t survive in this type of soil, making methods like radiocarbon dating almost impossible. Even if dating methods do work, the results tend to be imprecise and lead to muddy conclusions.

Luckily, this newly-excavated section yielded many materials for dating — including sediment, charcoal, and stone pieces. Because of the large dataset, archaeologists were able to combine radiocarbon dating and statistical modelling to reach a definitive estimation of the stone alignments’ age.

What Were The Carnac Stone Alignments Used For?

Now that they’ve come to a conclusion about the date of the Carnac stone alignments, the team is instead focusing on other pressing questions like why the megaliths were built and what they were used for.

The excavation at Le Plasker has provided some new information for this line of inquiry, as well. The stones’ foundation pits were placed alongside hearths, which suggests that the structures' use and placement may have been fire-related.

The team is hopeful that future analyses of the sediment and stone fragments found in the area will provide clarity on whether these hearths were used as a light source, a cooking location, or for ceremonial feasting. By identifying the function of the hearths, more will be revealed about the function of the stone alignments alongside them.

