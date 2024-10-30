How to Get Rid of Tonsil Stones

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you’ve ever experienced a scratchy tickle or tiny bump in the back of your throat that didn’t seem to go away, or maybe a mysterious case of bad breath despite regularly brushing your teeth, you might have had tonsil stones. These tiny, often unnoticed formations can pack a one-two punch of discomfort and embarrassment, yet many people don’t even realize they have them.

Tonsil stones, or tonsilloliths, are actually relatively common. And while they’re not usually harmful, they can cause irritation, pain, and tough-to-battle bad breath. But don’t worry — getting rid of tonsil stones is possible, and with the right tools and habits, you can keep them from coming back, too. So, let’s briefly discuss what tonsil stones are, what causes them, and most importantly, how to get rid of them for good.

What Are Tonsil Stones?

Tonsil stones form when debris, such as food particles, saliva, dead cells, and bacteria, get trapped in the small crevices (called crypts) of your tonsils. Over time, minerals like calcium combine with this debris, which then hardens into small, stone-like formations.

(Credit: Pepermpron/Shutterstock)

These stones can vary in size, ranging from tiny grains to larger, more noticeable masses. But most tonsil stones are less than 0.2 inches (5 millimeters) wide. The stones are often white or yellowish in color and commonly cause bad breath, or halitosis, as they provide an ideal environment for anaerobic bacteria to thrive.

The Causes of Tonsil Stones

Tonsil stones form when your tonsils, which are part of your body’s lymphatic system, trap debris in their crevices, which then calcifies. Tonsil stones can occur more frequently if you have large tonsil crypts, get frequent tonsil infections, are a teenager, are frequently dehydrated, or have poor oral hygiene.

While some people are more prone to tonsil stones — such as those who smoke or don’t regularly brush and floss — anyone with tonsils can develop them. The bacteria that contribute to tonsil stones also produce volatile sulfur compounds, which are responsible for the bad breath often associated with the condition.

Tonsil stones are often small and go unnoticed, but larger ones can cause discomfort. Common symptoms include a sore throat from tissue irritation, bad breath caused by thriving bacteria, and sometimes difficulty swallowing, if the stones are big enough. You might also experience ear pain thanks to the shared nerve pathways between the throat and ears.

Remember, if symptoms become severe or persist, it's important to consult your healthcare provider for proper treatment.

How to Get Rid of Tonsil Stones

(Creidt: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock)

There are several ways to remove tonsil stones, ranging from simple home remedies to professional treatments.

For smaller, visible stones, you can try manually removing them at home by using a cotton swab or the back of a toothbrush to gently dislodge the stones, though this should be done carefully to avoid irritation. Your physician can also likely remove the stones during a regular office visit if they are causing you too much discomfort.

Gargling with salt water is another effective method, as it helps loosen the stones and reduce discomfort. Mix about a teaspoon of salt in about a cup of warm water and gargle it for 30 seconds or so to try to flush out the debris. A water flosser, such as a Waterpik, can also be an effective tool for dislodging the stones thanks to its targeted stream.

If your tonsil stones are large, recurrent, or cause significant discomfort, it might be necessary to seek professional treatment. Your doctor might suggest procedures like laser tonsil cryptolysis, which smooths the tonsil crypts to reduce stone formation. In more severe cases, your doctor might recommend a tonsillectomy to remove the tonsils altogether.

Preventing Tonsil Stones

Preventing tonsil stones starts with maintaining good oral hygiene and staying hydrated. These habits help minimize bacteria and debris buildup, reducing the chances of stones forming in the first place.

Brush and Floss Regularly

Removing food particles and bacteria from your mouth reduces the likelihood of debris building up in your tonsils. Also be sure to regularly clean your tongue.

Gargle with Mouthwash

An antibacterial mouthwash can help kill the bacteria that lead to bad breath and tonsil stones.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps clear your throat of mucus and other debris that can contribute to tonsil stones.

Quit Smoking

Smoking irritates your tonsils and causes inflammation, which can encourage the formation of tonsil stones. Quitting smoking can reduce the likelihood of developing tonsil stones, while also benefiting your overall throat health.

Tonsil stones can be uncomfortable and even embarrassing, but they are rarely dangerous. By maintaining good oral hygiene and staying hydrated, you can most likely keep them entirely at bay. However, if your tonsil stones persist or cause significant discomfort, seeking professional medical advice is always your best bet.

