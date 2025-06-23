Why Lightening Your Hair With Lemon Juice Could Trigger a Painful Skin Condition

Is it possible to forgo the salon (and its hefty price tag) and achieve sun-kissed locks for less than a dollar (a.k.a. the cost of a lemon)?

Technically, the answer is yes. Many of us (depending on our natural hair color and type) can lighten our hair with some lemon juice and a little sunlight but the results might not be what we expect and, more importantly, it puts us at risk of phytophotodermatitis. So, while it can be tempting to save a couple hundred dollars, it may be worth treating this particular DIY haircare hack with a little bit of caution.

Lemon Juice and Hair Highlights

The key to the bleaching properties of lemons lies in their acidic content. Lemons contain high doses of citric acid, which opens hair cuticles and allows sunlight to reach the melanin beneath. The ultraviolet (UV) rays found in sunlight break down the melanin into colorless compounds, causing the hair to lighten.

It is frequently hailed as a natural (and cheaper) alternative to lightening treatments you might find in a salon or a spray bottle like Sun-In, but it can leave hair brittle. Not to mention the fact that other compounds in lemons can lead to an unpleasant skin condition called phytophotodermatitis.

What Is Phytophotodermatitis?

Phytophotodermatitis is a skin reaction that occurs when furanocoumarins (naturally occurring photosensitive compounds found in plants) are smeared on skin that is then exposed to sunlight. It causes the affected skin to become bright red and can result in painful blistering. According to DermNet, the condition can leave postinflammatory hyperpigmentation marks that can last years.

Phytophotodermatitis has been given the nickname “margarita burn” thanks to its association with limes and sunshine, but other fruits and vegetables – such as celery, carrots and, of course, lemons – can also be triggers. Bartenders and agriculture workers, who are frequently handling limes and lemons, may be at greater risk of developing phytophotodermatitis, as are hikers and gardeners exposed to plants such as meadow grass and hogweed.

Beauty products can be another risk factor. Whether you are lathering yourself in store-bought bergamot oil, smothering yourself in homemade tanning lotion made from fig leaves, or rinsing your scalp in lemon juice, the furanocoumarins found in plant extracts could trigger phytophotodermatitis.

According to Kord Honda, M.D., a dermatologist at University Hospitals, not a lot of exposure is required to cause a bout of phytophotodermatitis, but severity may vary depending on the individual as well as their skin type and the amount of furanocoumarins on the skin.

There are other products that have been touted as natural hair lighteners, including honey and chamomile. We can’t promise they will offer salon-worthy results, but at least there is less danger of developing phytophotodermatitis.

