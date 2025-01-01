Advertisement

Content by Jake Parks

Jake Parks

Jake Parks is a freelance science writer and editor who covers everything from the mysteries of the cosmos to the latest in medical research. He has written for Astronomy Magazine, Discover Magazine, The Ohio State University, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and more. 

Jake has a bachelor's degree in astronomy and physics from The Ohio State University, where he also minored in professional writing. After graduation, he worked as a temporary lecturer for undergraduate physics at Ohio State before moving to Wisconsin for a role as a project manager and social media specialist in the healthcare industry. But his curiosity about the universe eventually drew him back to science, which led him to earn a master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, with a focus on science reporting and multimedia journalism. 

After earning his master’s degree, Jake worked in the Department of Astronomy at UW-Madison as a science writer and outreach specialist. He then spent the better part of a decade as Associate Editor and Digital Editor at Astronomy Magazine, where he focused on making complex research accessible to a broad and knowledge-thirsty audience. Since then, Jake has written about topics ranging from human spaceflight to animal behavior to archeological discoveries. Today, in addition to writing for Discover and other outlets, he also writes and edits technical and educational content for the maintenance and engineering industries.
Speed of Earths rotation
The Speed of Earth’s Rotation Is 1,000 Miles Per Hour – Here’s Why We Don’t Feel a Thing
Earth's inner core that is solid
Earth's Inner Core Is Solid — Not Liquid — Even Though It's Blistering Hot
Astronauts and the hubble space telescope
The Remarkable Hubble Space Telescope: 35 Years Observing the Unknown in Space
Eta Aquarids meteor in night sky
The Dazzling 2025 Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower Will Peak May 6 — Here's What to Know
Lyrid meteor shower
The Stunning Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 Peaks This Month — Here's What to Know
Woman feeding baby a bottle
Why Babies Shouldn’t Drink Water — and When It’s Safe to Start
Exoplanet in the universe
5 of the Strangest and Most Dangerous Exoplanets Ever Discovered
Astronaut in space
How Long-Term Space Travel Wears Down an Astronaut’s Mind and Body
Magnetic field in space
A Compass Works Differently in Space, Varying Widely From Planet to Planet
Tiber river and Caligula's secret garden
Caligula’s Secret Garden Found: A Glimpse into the Roman Emperor’s Extravagance
Octopus and fish hunting
Octopuses Partner with Fish to Hunt, and Will Slap the Fish That Slacks Off
Stretching at desk
How Can You Stretch at Your Desk? A Quick Guide to Staying Active at Work

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement