Greener Neighborhoods, Healthier Newborns: The Power of Urban Tree Planting

Whether we’re apartment hunting or planning our next getaway, the amount and quality of nearby nature often plays a big role. Surrounding ourselves with greenery isn’t just about aesthetics — it’s good for our minds. Time spent in green spaces can reduce stress, sharpen our focus, and boost creativity, all while lifting our mood. But the perks don’t stop there. Green spaces can also improve air quality and lower noise pollution — real benefits, especially in urban environments.

Unfortunately, access to these leafy perks isn’t always equitable. In many cities, the streets lined with trees or the homes near parks are often in higher-income neighborhoods. That means lower-income families might miss out on the health benefits that come with spending time in nature.

But what if there were a simple, low-cost way to bridge that gap — and even improve public health in the process? A new study published in Science of the Total Environment by researchers from Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health points to an easy solution: plant more trees.

Greener Neighborhoods, Healthier Babies?

The connection between our environment and birth outcomes isn’t a new idea. Since 2010, more than 30 studies have explored links between greener surroundings and better birth outcomes.

But there’s been a catch: most past research looked at long-established green spaces — like mature parks or neighborhoods filled with older trees. That raises a question: are healthier babies the result of more greenery, or simply a reflection of healthier, more privileged mothers choosing to live in greener places?

To find out, researchers needed a way to separate the health effects of trees from the socioeconomic advantages that often come with leafy neighborhoods.

A Natural Experiment in Portland

A large-scale tree planting project by a nonprofit organization in Portland, Oregon gave scientists a rare opportunity to observe birth outcomes without the usual self-selection bias.

“Existing tree cover is often closely tied to factors like income, education, and race, making it difficult to fully account for other possible explanations when studying birth outcomes. By focusing on newly planted trees, we were able to reduce the bias — essentially treating it as a natural experiment. Plus, we observed the improvements in birth outcomes after trees were planted, establishing temporal order,” said senior author Yvonne Michael, professor at the Dornsife School of Public Health, in a news release.

Friends of Trees, the nonprofit behind the project, planted more than 36,000 trees between 1990 and 2020, targeting disadvantaged neighborhoods for large-scale plantings. After analyzing the number of new trees within 350 feet of mothers’ homes and comparing that to newborn health, a clear pattern emerged: babies in greener areas were born heavier, bigger, and less likely to arrive early.

Small Change, Big Impact

“Although there is benefit from well-established trees, we’re finding that newly planted trees are also associated with healthy birth weight,” said Michael in the press release. “This is another data point showing that planting trees is a relatively easy and low-cost way to improve public health from the earliest stages of a life.”

On average, having 10 newly planted trees within 350 feet of a newborn’s home was linked to an increase of around 1.8 ounces in birthweight — enough to move babies closer to the ideal range, which is a strong marker for overall health.

By focusing on the number of new trees as a measurable factor, the researchers made it easier for cities to apply the findings in real-world settings. In other words, planting trees isn’t just good for the planet — it might also be one of the simplest ways to help our youngest residents get a healthier start in life.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

