Jenny Lehmann

Jenny Lehmann is an assistant editor at Discover Magazine. She researches scientific studies and frequently writes articles that cover topics like microbiology, pharmacology, pathology, biochemistry, psychology, neurology, zoology, evolutionary biology, and anything that weaves them together. For Discover’s print magazine, Jenny is part of the editorial team and oversees the Piece of Mind column.



Before joining Discover, Jenny worked as a biomedical research assistant in labs across three countries. She excels at translating complex scientific concepts into engaging, accessible content that connects science with the curious.



Jenny has a B.Sc. in Medical Biotechnology from the Universitaet Rostock and a M.Sc. in Nutritional Science from the Universitaet Potsdam. She also acquired a micro-certificate for Regulatory Affairs in Life Sciences from the University of British Columbia and volunteers for the Science Book Awards team at the Science Writers and Communicators of Canada (SWCC).