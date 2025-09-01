Biohacking May Promise Stronger Bodies and Sharper Minds, But Diet and Exercise Is Still Healthier

Biohacking has grown from a Silicon Valley buzzword into a global movement, promising sharper minds, stronger bodies, and even longer lives. At its core, the idea is simple: tweak your biology through science-inspired interventions, whether that means through fasting, cold plunges, or sleep-tracking wearables.

Some biohacking enthusiasts take it even further with genetic testing kits and experimental supplements aimed at enhancing performance. But while the biohacking approach taps into a timeless human urge to push our minds and bodies beyond their natural limits, it also straddles a fine line between science-backed strategy and risky self-experimentation.

What Is Biohacking?

Biohacking refers to attempts to alter or improve human performance through science-inspired lifestyle changes, supplements, or technological tools. The concept of biohacking, sometimes called DIY biology, has been around since the 1980s. But it didn’t really gain traction until Silicon Valley during the 2010s, when entrepreneurs experimented with everything from ketogenic diets to implantable chips.

Today, the movement spans everything from wearables that track heart rate variability (HRV) to genetic tests. But unlike established medical treatments, many biohacks lack regulation and long-term clinical data that backs up their efficacy and safety. That makes it difficult for consumers to know which strategies to trust, and which should be viewed as simply expensive fads or worse.

Informed Decisions About BioHacking

Dr. Matthew Badgett, a primary care physician at Cleveland Clinic who also specializes in integrative and lifestyle medicine, says the key to making informed decisions about using various biohacks is to focus on real data.

“There are two main criteria to look for: evidence of benefit and, relatively, lack of harm,” he says.

He cautions that all interventions come with some inherent risks or side effects — and most cost money. But when evaluating whether a specific biohack seems safe to pursue, Badgett often first starts by studying randomized control trials, paying particular attention to the dosages used, side effects, and overall results.

“Sometimes, a supplement or biohack may not meet strong evidence of benefit,” Badgett says, “but provided I think it isn't harmful, I tell patients they can try it and see if it helps them or not.”

Emerging Nootropic Drugs

One of the buzziest areas of biohacking is nootropics, or so-called smart drugs. From prescription stimulants to herbal supplements, these substances are marketed to boost memory, focus, or creativity.

Some nootropics are pharmaceuticals designed to treat or alleviate symptoms of specific diseases, such as narcolepsy. But there are many unapproved nootropic drugs that are sold as dietary supplements, thereby avoiding FDA scrutiny related to safety and effectiveness.

“I find myself very skeptical of the many emerging nootropics,” Budgett says. “Except of course caffeine, the oldest and most important nootropic.”

Everyday Biohacks That Work

Not all biohacks are fringe ideas, though. In fact, some of the most effective ways to hack your biology are the least flashy.

“The big two that make the most difference are diet and exercise,” Badgett says.

That’s right, good old-fashioned lifestyle changes are much more important than biohacks. While biohacks might give your body a tiny bit of an edge, Badgett says that core lifestyle changes that you can stick with are much more lucrative in the long run. So, ensuring you get consistent and hard workouts is way more valuable than squeezing in a regular sauna session to improve recovery.

Many biohacking practices are only helpful if they’re sustainable. Intermittent fasting, for example, has been linked to metabolic health benefits. But many people struggle to stick with it.

“Ultimately though, people need to find changes they can manage,” Badgett says. “A lot of people will make changes and, because they are difficult to maintain, eventually stop them.”

Sleep is another critical pillar of health, and one that’s frequently hard to optimize. Wearables may help some individuals build better sleep routines. But others find such data less useful.

“For example, if I have a bad sleep score or low HRV [Heart Rate Variability], I don’t change my behavior significantly if I feel great,” Badgett says. “But I think some people who push themselves too hard and don’t pay attention to how they feel may benefit.”

Genetic Testing and Implants: Proceed with Caution

Companies also now sell genetic test kits that promise to reveal everything from ancestry to disease risk. Such genetic tests are a bit tricky, Badgett says.

“I tell patients that I can't promise what the company could do with their info in the future; but, it can provide insight at a much cheaper price than going through medical genetics, which often does not get approved by insurance unless you have a very strong case.”

He also warns that “genetic testing is limited because there are certainly genes and genetic variations that may alter risk factors that we do not know about.”

Other ambitious companies tout biohacking body implants for things ranging from continuous blood sugar tracking to contactless payments. But when it comes to body implants beyond proven devices like those used for obstructive sleep apnea, arrhythmias, chemotherapy treatments, and the like, Badgett is again uncomfortable.

“Anything being implanted into the body should go through rigorous testing, trials, and FDA approval,” he says.

The Takeaway on Biohacking

Biohacking can be exciting, and, in some cases, useful and empowering. But for every well-researched practice like exercise or sleep optimization, there are dozens of unproven, and sometimes unsafe, experimental biohacks.

That’s why the best path forward if you’re trying to hack your biology is to follow an evidence-based and sustainable path. The flashy tech and supplements may grab headlines, but the biggest things you can do to improve your physical and mental well-being remain the obvious ones.

Eat well. Exercise frequently. And get quality sleep.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

