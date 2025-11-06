Privacy Notice

Last Updated: November 6, 2025

Introduction

At Discover Magazine, we hold your privacy in high regard and are dedicated to the protection of your personal data. Recognizing the importance of your privacy, our Privacy Policy is designed to clearly articulate the methods through which your information is collected, utilized, disclosed, and secured when you engage with our website or employ our services. Furthermore, this policy adheres to a broad spectrum of privacy legislations, including but not limited to those enforced within the United States, Canada, and under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union.

Who we are

Discover Magazine is represented by Discover Magazine Inc. which operates the website and is ultimately responsible for your privacy and the services that are provided. However, we do have various other partners and vendors who provide support to make these services available.

Therefore, when we use terms like "Discover Magazine," "we," "us," or "our" within this document, we are referring to Discover Magazine Inc. along with any applicable affiliates. We will clearly identify which entity will act as the data controller for your personal information when you submit content to us or consent to our processing of your personal data as part of our content offerings (also see “Sharing Your Information” below).

To enhance our commitment to safeguarding your personal information, we've designated a dedicated data privacy manager. This role is pivotal in addressing any inquiries you might have concerning our privacy practices or when you wish to exercise your rights under privacy laws. Should you have questions or need to discuss your privacy rights, please feel free to reach out to the data privacy manager at the contact information provided below.

Definitions

“Personal data” or “Personal Information”: references in this Privacy Notice to data, personal information, or information, are all references to Personal Data. Personal Data means information relating to a living individual (a "Data Subject") who is, or can be, reasonably identified from the information, either alone or in conjunction with other information. This is most commonly thought of as things like a person’s name, e-mail address, phone number, etc. Processing: means any operation which is performed on personal data, such as collection, recording, organization, structuring, storage, adaptation or any kind of disclosure or other use. In other words, it refers to when we “do” something with personal data.

Types of Personal Data We Collect

Advertising

To optimize our website, match content to your needs and deliver a more personalized user experience, Discover Magazine automatically collects information regarding your use of our websites. When visiting our brands online, we log information about your visit and also use tracking mechanisms such as cookies (First and Third Party), pixels, scripts, and device & browser data to collect information about your interaction with our websites or emails. These can be used to provide you with additional information that is relevant to your work or scientific areas of interest. Please also see our Cookie Policy to understand the other ways in which we use information we collect about you.

Memberships

You have the option to create an Discover Magazine account to fully use Discover Magazine services. During the registration process, we will ask for your basic contact information, including your first and last name, a unique username, password, and email address. In some cases, we may also need your billing details. If you decide to make a payment, we will require your billing information, email address, and payment method details (such as credit card number and expiration date). By providing your credit card billing location, you are helping us determine the appropriate Discover Magazine entity to associate with your account and apply any necessary sales tax to your purchase.

At Discover Magazine, we gather information about your interactions with our websites and services. This includes the web pages you visit, your clicks, the timing of these actions, your language preferences, and your purchases. We collect data from the device and app you use to access our services, such as your IP address, operating system version, device type, device ID/MAC address, system and performance details, browser type, and other device, network, and browser signals. If you're using a mobile device, we also collect the UUID. Additionally, we determine your approximate location based on your IP address. This type of information helps us improve system performance and maintain security while also helping us learn more about how our users prefer to interact with our services so we can continually improve them (e.g., knowing which kinds of mobile devices are most used can help us to focus our efforts on ensuring our website is designed properly for those devices).

Account settings

You can set various preferences and personal details on pages like your account settings page (or on your account settings page for our other products as applicable). These may include, for example, your default language, time zone and communication preferences (e.g., opting in or out of receiving marketing communications from Discover Magazine).

Use of your information by Discover Magazine

The member of Discover Magazine Family of Companies that is the data controller for your information is responsible for and may use your information for the purposes described in this policy. Other members of Discover Magazine Family of Companies may access your information where they perform services on behalf of the data controllers (as data processors) and, unless prohibited under applicable law, for use on their own behalf (as data controllers) for the purposes described in this policy. Consistent with applicable law and choices and controls that may be available to you, we may use information collected from you, or from devices associated with you, to:

Provide you with the experiences, products, and services you request, view, engage with, or purchase;

Communicate with you about your account or transactions with us and send you information or request feedback about features on our sites and applications or changes to our policies;

Send you offers and promotions for our products and services or third-party products and services;

Personalize content and experiences;

Provide you with targeted advertising based on your activity on our sites and applications and on third-party sites and applications;

Operate, understand, optimize, develop, or improve our sites, applications, products, services and operations, including by using guest survey research and analytics tools; and

Detect, investigate and prevent activities that may violate our policies, pose safety issues, or be fraudulent or illegal; and

Notify you of product recalls or safety issues.

Sharing Your Information

We use technologies on the site www.discovermagazine.com (the Site) to collect information that helps us improve your online experience which include First and Third Party Performance and Functional & Targeting cookies, pixels, web beacons and gifs, collectively as cookies. Any personal information that we collect through the use of cookies is obtained through transparent notice to you and through your consent. Where applicable, we provide you with the opportunity to opt out. Please also see our Cookie Policy to understand the other ways in which we use information we collect about you.

In terms of the information you provide directly to us should you create an Discover Magazine account and become a member - we do not sell, barter, or trade your personal information without your explicit consent. Information like your name, e-mail, and password used to create an account is shared with other parties who offer the technology to make offering our services possible (e.g., we use an e-mail service provider to send you e-mails and must share your e-mail with them for the services to function), but they have no direct control over your personal information, are only allowed to process it as per our instructions, and are forbidden to share it with others.

We are also closely affiliated with LabX Media Group, who helps provide technical support for our website, marketing, and other creative services. Your information may be shared with them in order to troubleshoot technical issues or to address privacy concerns.

How long do we keep your personal information for

We keep your personal data only as long as needed, based on how we use it (legitimate interest) and our legal duties. If we need your data for legal reasons, we keep it for 7 years after the last use mentioned in "How we use your information."

Exceptions include:

Legal requirements to keep or delete data sooner

Your request to delete data, if we don't need it for other reasons

Necessity to comply with legal duties or protect someone's vital interests

Safety of Minors

Our services are intended for a mature audience. Discover Magazine does not knowingly collect Personal Data from or target minors. If it comes to our attention that we have collected Personal Data from a minor, we may delete this information without notice or suspend the services. If you have reason to believe that this has occurred, please contact privacy@labxmediagroup.com.

Your US State and GDPR Privacy Rights

To ensure that you get the most from our website, we are committed to optimizing the site to match your needs, so it is easier for you to find the content and services most relevant to your interests. We endeavour to exceed the strict privacy practices required by the United States CAN-SPAM Act, Canada’s CASL regulations, the United Kingdom Data Protection Act, and the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and e-Privacy Regulation, US state privacy and applicable laws. Broadly speaking, these would include rights such as…

Right to Know, Access, Delete and Correct Personal Information with prejudice or discriminatory treatment

Right to Opt Out of Sales or Sharing of Personal Information, Targeted Advertising and theSales of Personal Data

Right to Withdraw Consent, Lodge a Complaint and to receive Compensation and Liability

If, however, you would like to make a query regarding our privacy policy or to know about which specific rights apply to you, please contact us.

Submitting a Consumer Rights Request: If you are a resident of a state with privacy rights identified herein, you may submit your request(s) by contacting us at privacy@labxmediagroup.com.

When applicable federal, state, or local laws and regulations require higher protection for your Personal Information, those laws take precedence over this Privacy Policy. The provisions of this Privacy Policy apply unless prohibited by applicable laws or regulations.

Data Security

At Discover Magazine, we employ a comprehensive range of security protocols to safeguard your personal data, including working with world class partners who must comply with or exceed our standards for data security. It is important to understand, though, that while we strive for the highest level of security, no method of data transmission over the Internet or method of electronic storage can be guaranteed as completely secure.

Discover Magazine employs a robust blend of technical and organizational security strategies to safeguard your personal data against tampering, loss, destruction, and unauthorized access. We are committed to continually enhancing these protections, staying abreast of the latest technological developments to ensure your information remains secure.

Protecting Your Account

When you create a password for your account, you are entrusted with the responsibility of keeping it secure. Remember, sharing your password can compromise the safety of your personal information. Always keep your password to yourself to protect your account.

Deletion of Personal Data

We’ve made it easy for you to access, update or delete your personal information.

Each request is individually reviewed by our data protection team at Discover Magazine, who may contact you to verify your identity. In accordance with GDPR, valid requests will be processed within 30 days of receiving written notice. Instructions for how to delete your data are outlined in detail below, but at any point if you require further assistance please contact us at privacy@labxmediagroup.com.

You have the right to know what information Discover Magazine collects about you, to review it, correct it, or ask for it to be deleted. To do so, please contact us as described in the “How You Can Contact Us” section below.

Changes to This Privacy Policy

To ensure you remain fully informed, we periodically review and update our Privacy Policy. Should any revisions occur, we will keep you updated by publishing the revised document on this page.

How You Can Contact Us

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, please contact us at:

If you have any requests regarding your personal information, or if you have questions about this privacy policy, please submit your questions via Email to privacy@labxmediagroup.com.

Send a letter to:

Chief Privacy Officer at Company Discover Magazine Inc. 1000 N West Street, Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801

You have the right to make a complaint at any time to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the UK supervisory authority for data protection issues (www.ico.org.uk). We would, however, appreciate the chance to deal with your concerns before you approach the ICO so please contact us in the first instance.

If you are a resident of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, or Virginia, you may submit your request(s) by:

Email to privacy@labxmediagroup.com

Or call us at: 1-888-781-0328

We will process verified Right to Know, Right to Correct, and Right to Deletion requests within 45 days of receipt, subject to any applicable exemptions and extensions permitted by law up to 90 days. If you request access to specific Personal Information and that information creates a high risk of potential harm from disclosure to an unauthorized person, we will withhold that information and replace it with a category identifier. We will retain a copy of your deletion request for at least two years as required by law.

We will process requests to opt-out of the sale or sharing of Personal Information within 15 business days or receipt.

We will process verified Right to Appeal requests within the timeframes established by your state’s privacy law, but generally within 45 days of receipt.

Authorized Agent: If you are an authorized agent submitting a request on behalf of a consumer (other than a request to opt-out of the sale or sharing of Personal Information), you must provide a copy of a lawful power of attorney or a written signed authorization from the consumer along with proof of your identity.

Discover Magazine Inc.

1000 N West Street

Suite 1200

Wilmington

Delaware 19801

By using our website and services, you agree to the terms of this Privacy Policy