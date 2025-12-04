Terms of Use

Updated: December 4, 2025





1. Interpretation and Definitions

1.1 Interpretation

1.2 Definitions

2. Acknowledgment

3. Access and Use of Service

4. License

5. Limitations

6. Subscriptions

6.1 Eligibility

6.2 Registration

6.3 Subscription Benefits

6.4 “Free Trial”

6.5 Customer Account and Security

6.6 Your Information

6.7 Fees and Payment

6.8 Pricing

6.9 Billing

6.10 Cancellation and Termination

6.11 Promotions

6.12 Shipping and Address Requirements

7. Content

7.1 Your Right to Post Content

7.2 Content Restrictions

7.3 Content Backups

7.4 General Requirements to Access Content

7.5 Removal of Content

8. Copyright Policy

8.1 Intellectual Property Infringement

8.2 DMCA Notice and DMCA Procedure for Copyright Infringement Claims

8.3 Intellectual Property

9. Your Feedback to Us

10. Links to Other Sites

11. Third-Party Distributors and Agents

12. Termination

13. Severability and Waiver

13.1 Severability

12.2 Waiver

13.3 Translation Interpretation

14. Maintenance of the Site

15. Changes to These Terms and Conditions

16. Questions

For the purposes of these Terms of Use:

Affiliate means an entity that controls, is controlled by or is under common control with a party, where "control" means ownership of 50% or more of the shares, equity interest or other securities entitled to vote for election of directors or other managing authority.

Account means a unique account created for You to access our Service or parts of our Service.

Comment Display Name means a name, nickname, or other identifier which is attached and shown alongside comments you make when using the Services.

Cooling Off Period means the 14 day period after the Service date of purchase of the Paid for Subscription.

Country refers to: United States Of America

Company (referred to as either "the Company", "We", "Us" or "Our" in this Agreement) refers to Discover Magazine Inc. 1000N West Street Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801

Content refers to content such as text, images, or other information that can be posted, uploaded, linked to or otherwise made available to You by virtue of the Services, regardless of the form of that content.

Device means any device that can access the Service such as a computer, a cellphone or a digital tablet.

Feedback means feedback, innovations or suggestions sent by You regarding the attributes, performance or features of our Service.

Free Trial refers to a limited period of time that may be free when purchasing a Paid For Subscription.

Free Subscriptions means Subscription levels which do not require payment of a Subscription fee to access the Subscription benefits.

Paid For Subscriptions means Subscription levels which require payment of a Subscription fee to access the Subscription benefits

Promotions refer to contests, sweepstakes or other promotions offered through the Service.

Service refers to the Website.

Subscriptions refer to the services or access to the Service offered on a subscription basis by the Company to You.

Terms of Use (also referred as "Terms" or “Terms and Conditions”) mean these Terms and Conditions that form the entire agreement between You and the Company regarding the use of the Service.

Third-party Social Media Service means any services or content (including data, information, products or services) provided by a third-party that may be displayed, included or made available by the Service.

Website refers to Discover Magazine, accessible from https://www.discovermagazine.com/

You means the individual accessing or using the Service, or the company, or other legal entity on behalf of which such individual is accessing or using the Service, as applicable.

Subscription Term refers to the payment period selected at the time of checkout

Service date refers to subscription date of purchase

Magazine means any periodical publication made available by the Company in print or digital format, including but not limited to Discover Magazine.

Third-Party Distributor(s) means any external distributor, subscription agency, reseller, retailer, app store, bundled service provider, or other entity authorized to sell, process, or manage subscriptions to the Company’s print or digital products on its behalf, including any associated payment or fulfillment services.

Customer Service also referred to as “Support,” “Customer Support,” “Support Team” or any substantially similar term used herein, shall mean the Company’s designated support channels through which You may seek assistance regarding inquiries, subscription administration, billing matters, technical issues, or any other matters arising in connection with the Services. Customers may contact Customer Service through the methods listed: Website, email: subservice@discovermagazine.com, phone: 1-800-829-9132 (US and Canada) or 847-313-3921 (International)

2. Acknowledgement

These are the Terms and Conditions governing the use of this Service and the agreement that operates between You and the Company. These Terms and Conditions set out the rights and obligations of all users regarding the use of the Service.

Your access to and use of the Service is conditioned on Your acceptance of and compliance with these Terms and Conditions. These Terms and Conditions apply to all visitors, users and others who access or use the Service.

By accessing or using the Service You agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. If You disagree with any part of these Terms and Conditions then You may not access the Service.

You represent that you are over the age of 18. The Company does not permit those under 18 to use the Service.

Your access to and use of the Service is also subject to the Privacy Policy of the Company. Our Privacy Policy describes Our policies and procedures on the collection, use and disclosure of Your personal information when You use the Website and tells You about Your privacy rights and how the law protects You. Please read Our Privacy Policy carefully before using Our Service.

By accessing this Service, you agree that you have read, understand and agree to be legally bound by the Terms set forth below. If you do not agree to be bound by these Terms, do not access this Service. These Terms may be modified by us at any time. You can review the most current version of these Terms of Use at any time on our discovermagazine.com website. In agreeing to these Terms, you are responsible for periodically checking for changes and/or updates to these Terms of Use.

3. Access and Use of Service

3.1 Access to the Service: The Service may be unavailable at any time for any period, and the company is not liable for this unavailability provided that if it is unavailable for more than 72 hours, you shall be entitled to terminate your Subscription in accordance with paragraph 6.10.

3.2 Content Changes and Updates: The Service may be updated at any time, and content can change without obligation to update it. Any content may be outdated, and reliance on this content is at your own risk.

3.3 Non-commercial Use: Content from the Service is for private, non-commercial use only. Commercial use requires permission and may be subject to additional terms and fees. You can print pages for non-commercial use as long as it's not systematic and retains all copyrights and trademarks.

3.4 Restrictions on Use: Access to parts of the Service might be restricted to registered users who can personalize their use within certain limits. Commercialization of any part of the Service or its content is strictly prohibited without express permission.

3.5 Intellectual Property Compliance: Users must comply with all copyright laws, including fair dealing provisions, and can only use the media player provided on the Service or an authorized third party’s site to play audio or video files.

3.6 Content Sharing and Removal: Content can be shared using designated sharing features on the Site and may be removed at any time without notice. Company is not liable for the removal of content or resources.

3.7 Responsible Use of Features: Users must not abuse any Service features like the 'Report Comment' functionality. Users are responsible for any third-party charges incurred while using the Site.

4. License

Company grants you a revocable limited, non-sublicensable, non-transferable, nonexclusive license to solely use the Service for non-commercial purposes. In utilizing the Service, you are responsible for ensuring compliance with any applicable terms and conditions through which the Service is made available. As between Company and You, title, ownership rights, and intellectual property rights in and to the Service and any derivatives or modifications thereof, in whole or in part, remain with Company.

The Terms do not entitle you to any support, upgrades, updates, add-ons patches, enhancements, or fixes for the Service except in Company's sole discretion. You do not acquire any right, title or interest in any content on the Service by virtue of accessing the Service or making use of the permitted uses allowed under these Terms. No license to use or reproduce any logo or trademark included on the Service is granted to You by these Terms or otherwise. The trademarks, logos, service marks and business names displayed on the Service are protected, whether or not they are registered. Any unauthorized use of content or information posted on the Service and any unauthorized reproduction, retransmission or other use of any part of the Service may infringe our, or third parties’ copyrights, trademarks, privacy, publicity or other rights.

5. Limitations

In connection with his or her use of the Service, You will not, and will not allow any third party to:

5.1 Post or link to any material that contains:

Adult content, including nudity, sexual terms and/or images of people in positions or activities that are excessively suggestive or sexual;



Obscene, defamatory, libelous, slanderous and/or unlawful content;



Content that infringes upon the rights of any third party, including copyright, trademark, privacy, publicity or other personal or proprietary right, or that is deceptive or fraudulent;



Inflammatory religious content;



Politically religious agendas and/or any known associations with hate, criminal and/or terrorist activities; or



Hate speech, whether directed at an individual or a group, and whether based upon the race, disability, sex, creed, national origin, religious affiliation, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or language of such individual or group.

5.2 Remove, obscure or change any copyright, trademark, hyperlink or other proprietary rights notices contained within the Service;

5.3 Modify, adapt, disassemble, decompile, translate, reverse engineer or otherwise attempt to discover the source code or structure, sequence and organization of the Service or any content contained therein;

5.4 Use the Service in any manner that could damage, disable, overburden, or impair the Service, Company, the applicable social networking site, or any other person or entity; or

5.5 Collect any information (including usernames and/or email addresses) about other users of the Service; create or transmit unwanted electronic communications to other users of the Service; or otherwise interfere with such users' enjoyment of the Service.

5.7 Unless otherwise expressly authorized in these Terms or on the Service, you may not take any action to interfere with the Service or any other user’s use of the Service. You expressly agree that you will not copy, reproduce, modify, create derivative works from, distribute or publicly display any content from the Service without our prior written consent. You agree not to bypass our robot exclusion headers or other measures we may use to prevent or restrict access to the Service. You agree not to use the Service for illegal purposes (including, without limitation, unlawful, harassing, libelous, invasion of another’s privacy, abusive, threatening or obscene purposes). You agree that you will comply with all laws related to your use of the Service.

6. Subscriptions

Unless specified otherwise, these provisions apply to both Free Subscriptions and Paid For Subscriptions.

6.1 Eligibility

All members must have full legal capacity and be at least 18 years of age or, if higher, the age of majority in their jurisdiction. By applying for Subscription, you represent that you meet this age requirement and all other eligibility criteria specified in these Terms.

6.2 Registration

6.2.1 When creating an account with us, you must provide information that is accurate, complete, and current. You must not assume a false identity, use someone else’s or impersonate anyone. You are required to provide a valid email address during registration. By providing an email address, you confirm that you are authorized to receive emails at that address. Insofar as it does not conflict with our other obligations listed within the Terms, We reserve the right to discontinue sending emails to You at any time without prior notice.

6.2.2 Failure to maintain accurate account information constitutes a violation of the Terms and may lead to the immediate termination of your account on our Service. You are responsible for securing the password you use to access the Service and for any activities conducted under your password, whether it is used on our Service or a third-party social media service.

6.2.3 Unless stated otherwise, each registration is for a single user only and not for multiple users. Institutional subscriptions are not currently available however please contact us if there is interest.

6.3 Subscription Benefits

If you sign up for a Subscription you will receive exclusive benefits, which may include access to premium content, personalized features, and priority customer support based on the level of Subscription. Specific benefits are subject to change, provided that any material changes will be subject to paragraph 6.10, and may be offered on a limited basis. All benefits are non-transferable and are provided solely for the member’s use.

Print+Digital: Our Print+Digital subscription provides delivery of a printed format of the Magazine on a quarterly schedule and includes full digital access receiving the corresponding digital issue (on our website) and has access to all back issues in the archive.

Digital Only: Our Digital Only subscription provides you all content in electronic form. Digital subscribers can read feature articles on the website and access to digital PDF issues of the Magazine (including the complete archive dating back to 1980) or individual articles included in their subscription.

Archives: All subscription plans include access to digital archived content. Subscribers can view all past issues and articles that are part of their subscription level. Archival content may not be available in all digital formats.

6.4 “Free Trial”

The Company may, at its sole discretion, offer a Free Trial for a limited period of time for a Paid For Subscription. You may be required to enter your billing information in order to sign up for the Free Trial.

On the last day of the Free Trial period, unless you canceled your Paid For Subscription, you will be automatically charged the applicable Subscription fees for the type of Paid For Subscription you have selected.

At any time the Company reserves the right to (i) modify the terms and conditions of the Free Trial offer, or (ii) cancel such Free Trial offer provided that notice is given in accordance with paragraph 15.

6.5 Customer Account and Security

6.5.1 You must ensure your account information remains confidential, including safeguarding your password. Do not share your password with anyone. You are required to inform us promptly of any unauthorized access or security breaches involving your account. The Company will not be liable for any losses incurred due to unauthorized use of your password or account.

6.6 Your Information

You represent and warrant that: (i) You have the legal right to use any credit or debit card(s) or other payment method(s) in connection with any order; and that (ii) the information you supply to us is true, correct and complete.

By submitting such information, you grant us the right to provide the information to payment processing third parties for purposes of facilitating the completion of your order.

6.7 Fees and Payment

6.7.1 Some Subscription levels require payment of fees. The specifics regarding fees, subscription benefits, subscription term and methods of payment will be set out on the Service’s subscription page as notified to you during the checkout process. All fees are due as stated and are non-refundable except as expressly provided in these Terms.

6.7.2 The Company, in its sole discretion and at any time, may modify the Subscription fees. provided that any Subscription fee change will only become effective at the end of the then-current Subscription term.

If you renew the Service after the Subscription fee change comes into effect this constitutes your agreement to pay the modified Subscription fee amount.

6.7.3 Should the payment process not be completed successfully, i.e. Company does not receive a confirmation of your payment from the relevant payment service provider, Company will not confirm the order, but notify you of the failure of payment, and no contract will be deemed made.

6.7.4 You may pay by credit card, or cheque, as displayed before or at the beginning of the order process. All payments must be made in the currency and within the timeframe indicated at checkout or on the invoice. The Company reserves the right to verify payments, to decline or cancel any order where payment cannot be confirmed, and to update or change accepted payment methods at any time.

6.7.5 Payment cards (credit cards) are subject to validation checks and authorization by your card issuer. Cheques are subject to verification and clearance by your financial institution. If we do not receive the required authorization or cleared funds, we will not be liable for any delay or non-delivery of your order.

6.8 Pricing

6.8.1 All pricing is in USD.

6.8.2 The Company reserves the right to revise its prices at any time prior to accepting an order.

The prices quoted may be revised by the Company subsequent to accepting an Order in the event of any occurrence affecting delivery caused by government action, variation in customs duties, increased shipping charges, higher foreign exchange costs and any other matter beyond the control of the Company. In that event, you will have the right to cancel Your Order and will be adequately informed.

6.9 Billing

You must supply the Company with precise and comprehensive billing details, including your full name, address, state, zip/postal code, telephone number, and valid payment method information.

Auto-renew: If automatic renewal billing does not successfully process for any reason, the Company will send you email and mailed notifications to update your payment method within a 30-day grace period. Failure to provide a new valid payment method within this timeframe will result in your subscription being suspended until payment has been satisfied. Any content or benefits associated with the Paid For Subscription will no longer be accessible.

Invoicing: All invoices must be paid in full by the due date specified. If payment is not received by the due date, the Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate access to all Services, including but not limited to digital content, subscription benefits, and delivery of the print Magazine, until payment is received in full. Reinstatement of Services following suspension for non-payment is at the sole discretion of the Company and may require payment of any outstanding balances in addition to applicable reactivation fees, if any.

6.10 Cancellation and Termination

If you have a Free Subscription, you may cancel your Subscription at any time by contacting Customer Service. Free Subscriptions cannot be cancelled directly through Your Account settings. Upon cancellation, your Free Subscription benefits will cease.

If you have a Paid For Subscription then:

Once you have registered, you have 14 days from the Service date of purchase of the Paid For Subscription to cancel your Subscription and receive a full refund of the Subscription fee, subject to the paragraphs below (the “Cooling Off Period”).

If you log into your account and use the Services before the end of the Cooling Off Period: this first log-in constitutes your express request to have immediate access to the Services, and you will lose your right to receive a full refund of the Subscription fee under the paragraph above.

If you wish to cancel your Digital Only Subscription during or after the Cooling Off Period after logging into your account and/or using the Services, you will receive a pro-rata refund to account for any use of the Services you have received prior to cancelling. We will refund you the Subscription fee after deducting an amount equivalent to:

the number of days between logging in and cancelling the Subscription; and



any Services we have provided during that time period.

If you have a Print + Digital Subscription, any refund will additionally reflect the number of print Magazine issues already served or dispatched at the time of cancellation. The value of all issues already sent will be deducted from your refund. For example, if one issue has already been delivered, your refund will equal the Subscription fee minus the value of one issue (and minus any pro-rated digital usage, if applicable). Upon cancellation of your Subscription, any scheduled delivery of print Magazine issues will cease at the end of the current Subscription Term or, if eligible for an early termination and refund, upon the effective date of cancellation.

You may cancel your Paid For Subscription by turning off auto-renew through Your Account setting page or by contacting Customer Service. When you cancel a subscription, you cancel only future charges associated with your subscription. You may initiate your cancellation at any time, but the cancellation will become effective at the end of your current billing period, unless you are eligible for and request an early-termination refund as described above.

In order to avoid future charges, you must cancel your subscription prior to the end of your current subscription period.

If you wish to terminate your Subscription due to the Service being unavailable in accordance with paragraph 3.1 or because we have materially changed the Subscription benefits:

you can cancel your Subscription at any time within 14 days of the unavailability or change occurring



you can cancel the Subscription through Your Account setting page or by contacting the Customer Service



we will refund you for any Subscription fees which have already been paid by you but relate to any period after termination and no further Subscription fees will be payable

If you have purchased Content you have 14 days of the date of purchase to change your mind and cancel the contract. Please contact our Customer Service for a refund during this period. However you will lose your right to change your mind and terminate the contract after you have started to download or stream these.

If any refund is payable to you, we will refund any sums due to you within 14 days of being notified that you wish to cancel, by the same means of payment which was used to pay the Subscription fee.

The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate a Subscription if you fail to comply with these Terms, including failure to pay any fees when due. Upon termination, your Account will be deactivated, and any content or benefits associated with the Subscription will no longer be accessible.

Upon termination, your right to use the Service will cease immediately.

6.11 Promotions

Any Promotions made available through the Service may be governed by rules that are separate from these Terms.

6.12 Shipping and Address Requirements

When you purchase a Print + Digital Subscription, you must provide a current postal mailing address for delivery. It is your responsibility to update your address in your Account settings or by contacting Customer Service if you move or wish to change the delivery address. The Company is not responsible for missed deliveries due to an incorrect or outdated address.

Delivery Liability: We will endeavor to deliver each issue on schedule; however, delivery times may vary based on postal services and your location. The Company is not liable for delays or failures in delivery due to circumstances outside our control (such as postal strikes or customs delays). In case an issue is lost in transit, please contact Customer Service for a replacement if available.

7. Content

7.1 Your Right to Post Content

Our Service allows You to post Content. You are responsible for the Content that You post to the Service, including its legality, reliability, and appropriateness.

By posting Content to the Service, You grant Us the right and license to use, modify, publicly perform, publicly display, reproduce, and distribute such Content on and through the Service. You retain any and all of Your rights to any Content You submit, post or display on or through the Service and You are responsible for protecting those rights. You agree that this license includes the right for Us to make Your Content available to other users of the Service, who may also use Your Content subject to these Terms.

You represent and warrant that: (i) the Content is Yours (You own it) or You have the right to use it and grant Us the rights and license as provided in these Terms, and (ii) the posting of Your Content on or through the Service does not violate the privacy rights, publicity rights, copyrights, contract rights or any other rights of any person.

7.2 Content Restrictions

The Company is not responsible for the content of the Service's users. You expressly understand and agree that You are solely responsible for the Content and for all activity that occurs under Your account, whether done so by You or any third person using Your account.

You may not transmit any Content that is unlawful, offensive, upsetting, intended to disgust, threatening, libelous, defamatory, obscene or otherwise objectionable. Examples of such objectionable Content include, but are not limited to, the following:

Unlawful or promoting unlawful activity.

Defamatory, discriminatory, or mean-spirited content, including references or commentary about religion, race, sexual orientation, gender, national/ethnic origin, or other targeted groups.

Spam, machine – or randomly – generated, constituting unauthorized or unsolicited advertising, chain letters, any other form of unauthorized solicitation, or any form of lottery or gambling.

Containing or installing any viruses, worms, malware, trojan horses, or other content that is designed or intended to disrupt, damage, or limit the functioning of any software, hardware or telecommunications equipment or to damage or obtain unauthorized access to any data or other information of a third person.

Infringing on any proprietary rights of any party, including patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright, right of publicity or other rights.

Impersonating any person or entity including the Company and its employees or representatives.

Violating the privacy of any third person.

False information and features.

The Company reserves the right, but not the obligation, to, in its sole discretion, determine whether or not any Content is appropriate and complies with these Terms, refuse or remove this Content. The Company further reserves the right to make formatting and edits and change the manner of any Content. The Company can also limit or revoke the use of the Service if You post such objectionable Content. As the Company cannot control all content posted by users and/or third parties on the Service, you agree to use the Service at your own risk. You understand that by using the Service You may be exposed to content that You may find offensive, indecent, incorrect or objectionable, and You agree that under no circumstances will the Company be liable in any way for any content, including any errors or omissions in any content, or any loss or damage of any kind incurred as a result of your use of any content.

7.3 Content Backups

Although regular backups of Content are performed, the Company does not guarantee there will be no loss or corruption of data.

Corrupt or invalid backup points may be caused by, without limitation, Content that is corrupted prior to being backed up or that changes during the time a backup is performed.

The Company will provide support and attempt to troubleshoot any known or discovered issues that may affect the backups of Content. But You acknowledge that the Company has no liability related to the integrity of Content or the failure to successfully restore Content to a usable state.

You agree to maintain a complete and accurate copy of any Content in a location independent of the Service.

7.4 General Requirements to Access Content

To access Content such as eBooks that are purchased or rented, and to view content downloaded, you require standard Internet access and appropriate software to view documents in the electronic format noted on the product page.

You must sign in to your Account to initiate the download of Content.

Content that is purchased for download can be accessed by you immediately following the completion of the purchase agreement.

7.5 Removal of Content

Company reserves the right to discontinue the distribution of specific PDFs, eBooks etc. or to remove content in the event of copyright infringements or any other legal issue which could give rise to Company liability towards third parties.

8. Copyright Policy

8.1 Intellectual Property Infringement

We respect the intellectual property rights of others. It is Our policy to respond to any claim that Content posted on the Service infringes a copyright or other intellectual property infringement of any person.

If You are a copyright owner, or authorized on behalf of one, and You believe that the copyrighted work has been copied in a way that constitutes copyright infringement that is taking place through the Service, You must submit Your notice in writing to the attention of our copyright agent via email at privacy@labxmediagroup.com and include in Your notice a detailed description of the alleged infringement.

You may be held accountable for damages (including costs and attorneys' fees) for misrepresenting that any Content is infringing Your copyright.

8.2 DMCA Notice and DMCA Procedure for Copyright Infringement Claims

You may submit a notification pursuant to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) by providing our Copyright Agent with the following information in writing (see 17 U.S.C 512(c)(3) for further detail):

An electronic or physical signature of the person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the copyright's interest.

A description of the copyrighted work that You claim has been infringed, including the URL (i.e., web page address) of the location where the copyrighted work exists or a copy of the copyrighted work.

Identification of the URL or other specific location on the Service where the material that You claim is infringing is located.

Your address, telephone number, and email address.

A statement by You that You have a good faith belief that the disputed use is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

A statement by You, made under penalty of perjury, that the above information in Your notice is accurate and that You are the copyright owner or authorized to act on the copyright owner's behalf.

You can contact our copyright agent via email at privacy@labxmediagroup.com. Upon receipt of a notification, the Company will take whatever action, in its sole discretion, it deems appropriate, including removal of the challenged content from the Service.

8.3 Intellectual Property

The Service and its original content (excluding Content provided by You or other users), features and functionality are and will remain the exclusive property of the Company and its licensors.

The Service is protected by copyright, trademark, and other laws of both the Country and foreign countries.

Our trademarks and trade dress may not be used in connection with any product or service without the prior written consent of the Company.

9. Your Feedback to Us

You assign all rights, title and interest in any Feedback You provide the Company. If for any reason such assignment is ineffective, You agree to grant the Company a non-exclusive, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty free, worldwide right and license to use, reproduce, disclose, sub-license, distribute, modify and exploit such Feedback without restriction.

10. Links to Other Sites

Our Service may contain links to third-party web sites or services that are not owned or controlled by the Company.

The Company has no control over, and assumes no responsibility for, the content, privacy policies, or practices of any third party web sites or services. You further acknowledge and agree that the Company shall not be responsible or liable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any such content, goods or services available on or through any such web sites or services.

Company encourages you to exercise discretion while browsing the Internet. We strongly advise You to read the terms of use and privacy policies of any third-party web sites or services that You visit. If You decide to access linked third-party websites, You do so at your own risk.

11. Third-Party Distributors and Agents

If You purchase or manage Your Print and/or Digital Subscription through a third-party distributor, agency, or platform (including but not limited to subscription agents, bookstores, newsstands, online marketplaces, app stores, or bundled service providers) (collectively, “Third-Party Distributors”), Your purchase and account relationship are governed solely by that Third-Party Distributor’s terms, conditions, and privacy policies.

Any inquiries, service issues, or requests related to order processing, billing, renewals, cancellations, refunds, delivery of print issues, or activation and access to digital content must be directed to the customer support team of the applicable Third-Party Distributor through which the purchase was made.

The Company is not responsible for and does not control the payment, renewal, or cancellation processes administered by Third-Party Distributors, nor for any delays or delivery issues that arise from their handling of Your subscription. Once the Third-Party Distributor provides the Company with confirmed order information, fulfillment will proceed in accordance with that Distributor’s instructions.

Where required by applicable law, Your statutory rights remain unaffected.

12. Termination

Company reserves the right, at any time, to terminate the contract and your use of the Service in whole or in part in accordance with these terms.

13. Severability and Waiver

13.1 Severability

If any provision of these Terms is held to be unenforceable or invalid, such provision will be changed and interpreted to accomplish the objectives of such provision to the greatest extent possible under applicable law and the remaining provisions will continue in full force and effect.

13.2 Waiver

Except as provided herein, the failure to exercise a right or to require performance of an obligation under these Terms shall not affect a party's ability to exercise such right or require such performance at any time thereafter nor shall the waiver of a breach constitute a waiver of any subsequent breach.

13.3 Translation Interpretation

These Terms and Conditions may have been translated if We have made them available to You on our Service. You agree that the original English text shall prevail in the case of a dispute.

14. Maintenance of the Site

You acknowledge and agree that we may occasionally need to suspend access to all or part of the Service for purposes such as fixing defects and errors, installing updates, conducting general diagnostics and maintenance, or performing emergency maintenance on the servers. As a result, the Service may be less accessible or unavailable to you periodically.

15. Changes to These Terms and Conditions

We reserve the right, at Our sole discretion, to modify or replace these Terms at any time. If a revision is material We will make reasonable efforts to provide at least 30 days' notice prior to any new terms taking effect. What constitutes a material change will be determined at Our sole discretion.

By continuing to access or use Our Service after those revisions become effective, You agree to be bound by the revised terms. If You do not agree to the new terms, in whole or in part, please stop using the website and the Service.

16. Questions

Should you have any questions regarding these Terms of use you may contact us at