An Infectious Fungus Can Cause Valley Fever, Creating Health Risks — Here’s What to Know

Coccidioides immitis. Pathogenic fungi that reside in soil and can cause infection coccidioidomycosis, or Valley fever. (Image Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock)

Dwelling beneath the soil in the American Southwest are coccidioides fungus spores (C. immitis, C. posadasii). Inhaling these spores can lead to valley fever, also known as coccidioidomycosis. While this fungal infection is nothing akin to the spores seen in the series and video game, The Last of Us, an infection from coccidioides can lead to serious medical issues.

Because valley fever is isolated to areas with low rainfall and hot summers, like the American Southwest, and parts of Mexico and Central and South America, it doesn’t quite get the attention that other diseases, such as Lyme’s disease, get. However, researchers in Arizona are using data to help find better ways to treat and prevent valley fever.

How Do You Get Valley Fever, and Is It Contagious?

(Image Credit: NS Picasso/Shutterstock)

Coccidioidomycosis, or valley fever, is not contagious. The infection can't pass from human to human. The only way one contracts valley fever is by inhaling spores of the coccidioides fungus.

The spores live under the soil but the air from wind, farming, and construction can pick it up. Once airborne, if humans, along with other animals such as dogs, coyotes, rats, horses, sheep, cows, bats, and snakes, breath in the spores, an infection can start.

Unfortunately, dogs can be hit relatively hard with this infection. According to VCA Animal Hospitals, this could be because dogs are often sniffing around, and they could possibly inhale a larger number of spores. Treating dogs for valley fever could take 6 to 12 months, and in some cases, they may have to be on medication for the rest of their lives.

Symptoms of Valley Fever

If you contract valley fever, you’ll start to notice symptoms about one to three weeks after exposure. In most cases, you’ll notice flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue, fever, and chills. Typically, the infection goes away on its own.

However, in some cases, it can escalate. This could depend on your overall immune system and wellness, or how many spores were inhaled. If symptoms worsen, it’s best to seek treatment immediately. Even with treatment, it’s possible to develop chronic coccidioidomycosis, a type of pneumonia, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In these severe cases, medical professionals will likely prescribe an anti-fungal treatment that can last 3 to 6 months. The more severe the symptoms, however, the more crucial it is to seek out medical attention. In some cases, you may be hospitalized.

In even rarer cases, this infection can develop into a severe case of disseminated coccidioidomycosis, where the infection spreads from the lungs to other parts of the body, including the skin, liver, brain, and heart. Symptoms can include swollen joints, ulcers and skin lesions, and meningitis.

Stopping the Spread

Researchers from Arizona State University, led by Dave Engelthaler, are collecting and analyzing data to better understand the spread of coccidioides fungus spores. Using data from the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), Engelthaler led a 2024 study that looked at the number of coccidioides spores found in air filters around Phoenix, Arizona.

According to the study, the spore counts didn’t spike during dust storms but did increase during very hot, dry days with high winds. The researchers also found that the spores were not distributed evenly throughout the area.

From the data, Engelthaler hopes this could be a starting point to track and monitor the spread of coccidioides and how environmental factors play a role. He also hopes to use modern technology to map out and model how the fungus spreads, which could lead to better prevention methods.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

