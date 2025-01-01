Monica Cull

Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine. Monica graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater with a degree in journalism and a degree in creative writing. While pursuing both of her degrees, she participated in two study abroad programs that focused on cross-cultural communication and globalization. Before joining Discover, she wrote and edited content for an organization dedicated to pollinator preservation, gaining experience in scientific communications. At Discover, she writes and edits articles that focus on animal sciences, volcanoes, ancient humans, dinosaurs, celestial events such as eclipses and meteor showers, national parks, and health trends.



She enjoys researching scientific studies and interviewing experts like Neil deGrasse Tyson. Monica also writes on local arts and culture throughout Wisconsin, which can be seen in Common State Magazine. When she’s not writing, she’s either traveling or volunteering for the Ice Age Trail Alliance, maintaining trails and removing invasive species.