Fungus Presents a Growing Threat to Health and Crops as Globe Warms

Climate change could fuel the spread of a fungus that can sicken and even kill people, as well as threaten crops, according to a study posted on the preprint server Research Square.

Fungal infections already kill about 1.5 million a year. There are now few effective antifungal agents available, with many fungi developing resistance to them. One particular mold-like fungus called Aspergillus is responsible for most such deaths in the Northern Hemisphere.

What Is Aspergillus ?

Aspergillus is sometimes referred to as a “killer fungus," but that may be a bit of an exaggeration; most people who come into contact with it won’t die.

However, people with serious respiratory diseases or who are immuno-compromised may be at risk. In some cases, the fungi’s spores trigger an allergic reaction. Others develop lung infections. In the most serious cases, the infection spreads into the blood vessels.

Spreading Fungi Species

The authors studied how three types of Aspergillus could spread across the planet as warming increases. A. fumigatus lives in temperate areas and already has a presence in Europe and North America. It is most closely associated with humans. A. flavus and A. niger both do better in hotter conditions, and are more closely tied to causing plant disease. A. flavus is now most prevalent in India and Pakistan, while A. niger is now most common in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We have shown that all three Aspergillus species will move more poleward and become more prevalent in the Northern Hemisphere while the less suitable habitat will be presented across the Southern Hemisphere,” according to the paper. “We show this can potentially impact plant infections and human infections.”

The research shows A. fumigatus could expand its territory by 77 percent, if existing warming rates continue. It tends to grow faster at higher temperatures — and the human body possesses just the right level of heat for it to be comfy.

Avoiding Fungus Exposure

Since A. fumigatus presence is growing, it is difficult to completely dodge exposure. The best way to avoid breathing in the fungi’s spores is to stay clear of construction sites, compost piles and buildings that store grain. People who are immunocompromised may want to wear masks when they suspect they might be in the presence of the fungi. And those who suffer from asthma or cystic fibrosis should see a doctor whenever they notice a change in their breathing. This is a good idea whether or not the suspected cause is A. fumigatus.

The best weapon against A. fumigatus may be awareness — because its' already here and appears to be a growing threat.

“The spread of fungal species towards the poles due to climate change has already been observed,” according to a researcher profile for co-author Norman van Rhijn, a scientist at the University of Manchester, England.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

