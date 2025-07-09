Ozempic and Other GLP-1 Side Effects May Outweigh the Benefits

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, are often referred to as “miracle drugs” because they can help patients, especially those with diabetes, lose weight relatively quickly.

Patients self-inject the drug once a week, where it then simulates hormones that slow digestion and curb appetite. Medical professionals have seen some positive health effects from these drugs; however, there still isn’t enough data on how they may impact the body in the long run.

“Given the drugs’ newness and skyrocketing popularity, it is important to systematically examine their effects on all body systems, leaving no stone unturned, to understand what they do and what they don’t do,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, M.D., a clinical epidemiologist and nephrologist who treats patients at the WashU Medicine-affiliated John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis, and lead author of the study in a press release.

Understanding the Benefits and Risks of GLP-1s

In a recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine, researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs (VA) St. Louis Health Care System have gathered data from over two million patients who are using GLP-1 as treatment.

“Our approach has allowed us to build a comprehensive atlas mapping the associations of GLP-1RA spanning all organ systems,” Al-Aly continued in the release. “The study’s results provide insights into some known and previously unrecognized benefits and risks of GLP-1RA that may be useful to inform clinical care and guide research agendas.”

The study findings suggest that, in addition to weight loss, GLP-1s also improve cognitive and overall mental health. However, they also revealed an increased risk for kidney problems, pancreatitis, and other issues.

Risks Outweighing the Benefits

According to the study, the research team noted that the GLP-1RA drugs helped improve neurological and behavioral health. There was a reduced risk of seizures and addictive behaviors towards illicit substances, as well as patients experiencing a decrease in suicidal ideation, thoughts of self-harm, and a reduced risk of disorders such as schizophrenia.

The researchers also noticed that the GLP-1RA drugs seemed to reduce cognitive disorders like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

While these benefits sound miraculous, according to Al-Aly they are modest at best. The drugs only helped reduce the risk of these ailments by about 10 to 20 percent.

“However, the modest effect does not negate the potential value of these drugs, especially for conditions where few effective treatment options exist, for example, dementia,” Al-Aly said. “This may also imply that these drugs are most beneficial when used in conjunction with other interventions, such as lifestyle changes or other medications.”

GLP-1RA Concerns

Though the drug has led to some benefits, Al-Aly also stressed the negative impacts GLP1-RAs could have on patients.

These side effects include an increased risk of gastrointestinal problems ranging from vomiting and nausea to diarrhea and, in rare cases, stomach paralysis. There's even a higher risk of developing arthritis.

“These have been well documented in the research and anecdotally,” Al-Aly said.

The research team also noted a new development in GLP-1RA drug side effects. The drugs may have a negative impact on the pancreas and kidneys. These side effects are rare, but patients should be monitored, as certain conditions, such as those affecting the kidneys, may not present themselves until the condition is in an advanced stage, and there are fewer treatment options available.

“GLP-1RA drugs can have broad health benefits,” Al-Aly said. “However, they are not without risks. Our findings underscore the possibility for wider applications for these medications but also highlight important risks that should be carefully monitored in people taking these drugs.”

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

