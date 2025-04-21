Once Thought Mythical, Colossal Squid Spotted Alive for the First Time

For years, tales of giant squids roaming the ocean depths lived mostly in folklore and maritime legends — dismissed as mythological creatures without solid scientific backing. These elusive beings were long considered cryptids due to the lack of confirmed evidence.

That started to change with mounting clues: squid beaks and body parts discovered in the stomachs of sperm whales, and occasional dead specimens snagged by deep-sea fishing vessels. These rare finds confirmed the creature’s existence and earned the colossal squid the title of largest living invertebrate on Earth, even though no human had ever seen one alive (and lived to tell the tale).

Now, right on time for the 100-year anniversary of the colossal squid’s official classification, researchers aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor (too) have captured footage of a juvenile colossal squid (Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni) alive in its natural habitat for the very first time.

“These unforgettable moments continue to remind us that the ocean is brimming with mysteries yet to be solved,” said Jyotika Virmani, the institute’s executive director in a press statement.

Deep-Sea Colossal Squid Giants

While a few dead adult specimens have been retrieved in the past, verified sightings of live colossal squids are virtually unheard of. Based on available evidence, these deep-sea giants have been said to reach lengths of up to 23 feet from the mantle to the tip of their tentacles and weigh nearly half a ton — around 1,000 pounds.

Their massive size isn’t their only claim to fame. Colossal squids also have the largest eyes in the animal kingdom, about the size of basketballs. These enormous eyes help them navigate the pitch-black waters of the deep sea and spot their main known predator: the sperm whale.

In addition to their eight powerful arms, colossal squids have a longer pair of tentacles tipped with hooks — likely used to secure struggling prey or fend off attackers. Beyond these features, much of the squid’s biology and behavior remains a mystery.

When the species was first described a century ago, scientists mostly had to rely on remnants like beaks and scars left on whales to piece together what they could. Decades later, our understanding of their life cycle and habits is still in its early stages.

Spotting the Colossal Squid

At a depth of about 2,000 feet near the South Sandwich Islands in the South Atlantic, a remotely operated vehicle named SuBastian recorded the groundbreaking footage: a 12-inch-long transparent juvenile squid calmly gliding through the inky ocean.

The research team sent the footage to independent experts Kat Bolstad and Aaron Evans, who identified the species based on its tentacle structure and fin shape — confirming the team's hopes that they had, indeed, spotted a living colossal squid.

“It’s incredible that we can leverage the power of the taxonomic community through R/V Falkor (too)’s telepresence while we are out at sea,” said expedition leader Michelle Taylor from the University of Essex in the press release.

“For 100 years, we have mainly encountered them as prey remains in whale and seabird stomachs and as predators of harvested toothfish,” added Bolstad. “It’s exciting to see the first in situ footage of a juvenile colossal and humbling to think that they have no idea that humans exist.”

Peeking Into the Unknown

This isn't the only squid-related breakthrough this year. On a previous Falkor (too) expedition, scientists also recorded a live glacial glass squid (Galiteuthis glacialis) in its natural environment for the first time.

That expedition was investigating a newly exposed seafloor ecosystem — revealed when a Chicago-sized iceberg broke away from the ice sheet, revealing a thriving ecosystem underneath.

“The first sighting of two different squids on back-to-back expeditions is remarkable,” said Virmani. “It really shows how little we have seen of the magnificent inhabitants of the Southern Ocean.”

Discoveries like this fuel excitement for what lies ahead. They remind us that the ocean still holds so many secrets — and we can’t wait to hear about the next one.

