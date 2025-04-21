Psilocybin Use Increases in the U.S. for Those with Chronic and Mental Health Conditions

Denver, Colorado became the first U.S. city to decriminalize psilocybin — a chemical found in “magic mushrooms” — in May of 2019. Since then, usage across the U.S. has bloomed significantly.

Often known for a hallucinogenic effect, many people have started using psilocybin as a mental health and pain treatment. A new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine examines the increase in psilocybin consumption along with the benefits and risks of taking it.

“We found that since 2019, the number of people using psilocybin has gone up sharply,” said Karilynn Rockhill, Ph.D., the co-lead author of the study and researcher at the Colorado School of Public Health, in a press release. “This seems to line up with when some U.S. states began to decriminalize or legalize it.”

An Increase in Magic Mushroom Use

According to the study, led by researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Safety, the use of psilocybin has increased across all age demographics, particularly among young adults and older adults.

After Denver decriminalized psilocybin in 2019, other cities and states followed suit, although it is not accessible in every part of the country. According to the study, more research is underway to see how well psilocybin helps treat PTSD, substance abuse disorders, and depression. And though it is not yet an FDA-approved treatment, that isn’t stopping people from using it as a treatment.

Startling Psilocybin Statistics

After crunching the numbers, the research team was baffled at what they found. Per the study, in 2019, around 25 million people were considered lifetime psilocybin users. That increased to over 31 million people by 2023. The authors also note that those who had chronic health conditions and mental health disorders were more likely to report the use of psilocybin.

The study found that the rate of use increased by 44 percent in young adults (18 to 26) and by 188 percent in adults over 30 within the last year. Along with that, poison control centers saw an increase in calls concerning psilocybin poisoning.

More surprising still is that, according to the study, more adults used psilocybin in 2023 than drugs like LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine, and illegal opioids.

“What really surprised us was how quickly these numbers changed and how many people using psilocybin had conditions like depression, anxiety, or chronic pain,” said Rockhill in a press release. “New laws or growing interest in its potential mental health benefits may be prompting people to seek psilocybin as a form of self-treatment.”

Potential Benefits, and Risks

Opinions on psilocybin are mixed. However, as more research emerges on the possible benefits, researchers are increasingly eager to communicate the potential risks.

“Public views on psilocybin are shifting. However, that means we also need to make sure people understand the risks, know how to use it safely if they choose to, and that health care systems are prepared,” said Joshua Black, Ph.D., study co-lead and senior scientist at Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Safety, a division of Denver Health in a press release.

According to the NIH, psilocybin can increase blood pressure and heart rate, which could spell trouble for those with heart conditions. It could also cause nausea and vomiting, along with feelings of panic and anxiety.

The study found that not all hospitals are equipped with the knowledge on how to use or treat patients with psilocybin or help those who may have been poisoned with it. However, that could change with more research.

“If hospitals and public health systems aren’t seeing the full picture, they can’t respond appropriately,” said Black in a press release. “Improved tracking tools and education are critical as more states consider regulating or legalizing psilocybin.”

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

