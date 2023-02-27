The Sciences

Scientists Have Made Cocaine From a Tobacco Plant

This biochemical synthesis of cocaine used tobacco to solve a century-long mystery within medicine and plant research.

By Joshua Rapp LearnFeb 27, 2023 7:00 PM
The Peruvian coca plant
(Credit: slowmotiongli/GettyImages)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Cocaine is perhaps most notoriously known as a dangerous drug. But it’s also used legally as a local anesthetic for surgeries. Scientists in China have now genetically engineered a tobacco plant to produce cocaine in its leaves.

“Actually, it’s a big challenge to solve this unresolved scientific question,” says Sheng-Xiong Huang, a plant chemist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Kunming Institute of Botany.

Researchers have attempted to determine how the coca plant, native to western South America, biosynthesizes cocaine for at least a century.

More recently, Huang and other researchers found the biosynthetic pathway of the drug hyoscyamine, another tropane alkaloid with psychoactive effects. For a study published last year in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, Huang and his coauthors discovered a pair of enzymes responsible for creating cocaine.

Turning Tobacco Into Cocaine

To learn more about the process, the team had to reverse engineer cocaine by tinkering with the genes in another plant, in this case tobacco.

“Scientific curiosity and interest motivated us to do this in the first place,” Huang says.

But it’s not like you’re going to start seeing extra warnings on your cigarette packs anytime soon.

Read More: A Short History of Cocaine Wine and Coca-Cola

For starters, Nicotiana benthamiana is a relative of tobacco native to Australia — not the kind usually grown on an industrial scale to make cigarettes.

The researchers also weren’t trying to find an alternate way to produce cocaine commercially. Genes in this tobacco plant are easy to manipulate — a Canadian company was genetically modifying N. benthamiana to quickly produce particles they were using to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.   

In this case, Huang and his colleagues identified several candidate genes responsible for creating cocaine. Once they inserted these in the N. benthamiana, they created a small amount of cocaine.

Limited Amount of Cocaine Produced

It’s not as if drug cartels are going to start mass producing cocaine using tobacco plants, though.

“This reconstruction of cocaine in tobacco means nothing because cocaine production [via this method] is quite low,” Huang says. And even if these cracked-up tobacco plants did have a significant amount of coke, “This ability is not retained in the next generation of tobacco,” Huang adds.

Read More: Cocaine E-Cigarette Could Help People Struggling with Addiction

For medical or research purposes, it would make more sense to produce it again in the future using a yeast strain, Huang says.

But there is another upside to this research: Learning more about the drug and its production could result in researchers creating a less addictive variety of cocaine that still retains its anesthetic properties useful in medicine.

More From Discover
Health
Understanding How Dementia Causes Death
Health
Do Essential Oils Expire?
The Sciences
The Upsetting World of Primitive Brain Surgery
The Sciences
Who Was Dr. Charles R. Drew?
The Sciences
Small Wonders: The Antibodies From Camels And Sharks That Could Change Medicine
Health
Is the Mediterranean Diet Healthy?
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2023 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login