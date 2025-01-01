Joshua Rapp Learn

Joshua Rapp Learn is an award-winning D.C.-based science journalist who frequently writes for Discover Magazine, covering topics about archaeology, wildlife, paleontology, space and other topics.



Joshua began his reporting career contributing to publications like the Rio Times in Brazil, and the Argentina Independent, then went on to work with Canadian Geographic, Greenwire, and The Wildlife Society after completing his master's degree in journalism at the Toronto Metropolitan University. His undergraduate degree was in anthropology at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.



As a freelance writer, Joshua contributes to a number of science publications like National Geographic, The New York Times, The Guardian, New Scientist, and others.