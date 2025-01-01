Advertisement

Joshua Rapp Learn is an award-winning D.C.-based science journalist who frequently writes for Discover Magazine, covering topics about archaeology, wildlife, paleontology, space and other topics.  

Joshua began his reporting career contributing to publications like the Rio Times in Brazil, and the Argentina Independent, then went on to work with Canadian Geographic, Greenwire, and The Wildlife Society after completing his master's degree in journalism at the Toronto Metropolitan University. His undergraduate degree was in anthropology at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. 

As a freelance writer, Joshua contributes to a number of science publications like National Geographic, The New York Times, The Guardian, New Scientist, and others.
Invisible mouse in lap research
Invisible Mice Do Exist – Here’s How Dye Used in Doritos Made it Happen
What is space time - black hole
What Is Space-Time? Einstein's Theory of Time and Gravity Explained
creatine supplements
More Than a Muscle Booster, Creatine Could Help Energize the Elderly
Tardigrade in space
Tardigrades May Still Be Living on the Moon After Lunar Lander Crash
The Big Crunch illustration
The Big Crunch Theory Is Revived as Recent Data Shows Our Expanding Universe Slowing Down
Fossil footprints by Australopithecus afarensis
Were Hominins in Europe 6 Million Years Ago? Footprint Find Sparks Debate
Blue light exposure
Blue Light Exposure Can Impact Sleep, Skin, and Eyes — Here's How to Shield Against It
Mediterranean sea
The Zanclean Megaflood Was One of Earth’s Most Dramatic Events 5.3 Million Years Ago
Patient in nature
Experiencing Nature Both in Reality and Virtually Could Ease Pain
Dark side of the moon
Water Levels on the Dark Side of the Moon are Drier, but Give Insight to Its Evolution
First unambiguous record of pneumaticity in the axial skeleton of alvarezsaurians (Theropoda: Coelurosauria)
Theropod Dinosaurs Could Have Had Hollow Bones Like Modern Day Birds
Dinosaur eating meat
What Did Dinosaurs Taste Like? Probably Not Like Chicken

