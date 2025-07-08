Watch These Squirting Cucumbers Shoot Their Seeds Out at 29 Miles Per Hour

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

When it comes to seed dispersal, many plants rely on the wind or a person or animal to carry their seeds further. For one cucumber species though, seed dispersal is a bit more explosive.

New findings presented at the Society for Experimental Biology Annual Conference in Antwerp, Belgium, examine how squirting cucumbers (Ecballium elaterium) have evolved the ability to propel their seeds.

“It’s super interesting to watch the explosions through high-speed recordings, as the explosions happen way too fast to see anything in real-time!” said Helen Gorges, a Ph. D. student at the Department of Functional Morphology and Biomechanics in the Zoological Institute of Kiel University, in Germany, in a press release.

Cucumber Seed Launch

While much is already known about seed dispersal, less is known about self-propelled dispersal, as seen in squirting cucumbers. What we do know is that these cucumbers use built-up pressure to eject their seeds at a near-ballistic speed.

“Many factors have to interact perfectly to disperse the seeds in the most efficient way while not destroying the whole plant too early,” said Gorges in a press release.

To avoid competition for resources and space, these cucumbers must disperse their seeds as far away as possible. For this research, the team wanted to understand how the cucumber plant maximizes its seed dispersal without disrupting the growth of the fruit.

Faster than the Eye Can See

During their research, Gorges and her team used microcomputed tomography to generate a 3D model of the entire fruit. The team also used high-speed video equipment and micro-CT imaging to capture footage of the seed dispersal in fine detail.

“We recorded the explosion of the fruit with high-speed videos at 1,000 fps and 10,000 fps to calculate the speed of the seeds and the possible shooting distances,” Gorges said in a press release. “We also analyzed pictures during the ripening of the fruits to measure the curvature of the fruit stem and the angle between fruit and stem.”

According to the footage, the cucumbers can launch the seeds at speeds of up to 29 miles per hour and reach a distance of nearly 40 feet.

Squirting Cucumbers and Medical Advancements

To maximize the seed dispersal, the team noticed that the stems on the cucumbers were at a 53-degree angle, close enough to the 50-degree angle that is theoretically ideal for maximum shooting distance.

The team also learned that the seeds all exit the exact same way, and are covered in a wet mucilaginous coat that becomes sticky as it dries, allowing for better germination.

According to the research team, these findings could also help improve the use of hydrogels within medical devices, such as micro-robots.

“There are also many applications in soft robotics, drug delivery systems, and similar devices, where energy-efficient launching systems are desired,” Gorges said in a press release.

A graduate of UW-Whitewater, Monica Cull wrote for several organizations, including one that focused on bees and the natural world, before coming to Discover Magazine. Her current work also appears on her travel blog and Common State Magazine. Her love of science came from watching PBS shows as a kid with her mom and spending too much time binging Doctor Who.