Stephanie Edwards (she/her) is the marketing coordinator at Discover Magazine, who interacts with audiences across Discover’s social media platforms. She also frequently writes digital articles, often covering topics including archaeology, the environment, public health, and she is especially interested in stories where science and culture intersect. 

Along with being part of the Discover team, Stephanie is an adjunct professor at Lakehead University, teaching courses on everything from professional communication to pop culture. Before joining Discover, she wrote for Lab Manager and has had her creative work appear in PseudoPod, Cosmic Horror Monthly, and Howls from the Dark Ages

A recipient of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council Doctoral Research Award, Stephanie holds an HBASc in Anthropology from Lakehead University, and an M.A. and Ph.D. in English & Cultural Studies from McMaster University. In her spare time, you can find her walking her two weiner dogs, traveling, and trying new recipes.
the great salt lake
Great Salt Lake Changed More in the Last 200 Years Than in Millennia — And It’s Because of Us
leopard seal
Male Leopard Seals Sing Underwater Nursery Rhymes For Up to 13 Hours a Day
Nektognathus
A 518-Million-Year-Old Ancient Squid-Like Creature Had “Complex Camera Eyes”
DNA strand
Once Believed to Be Junk, Viral Ancient DNA Has Been Ghost Writing Our Genetic Code
gut microbes
How a Chatty Ancient Protein in Our Gut Could Be Giving Us a Sixth Sense
antarctica
New Map Reveals Antarctica’s Gigantic Submarine Canyons — Some Deeper Than 13,000 Feet
vaccine needle
Olive Oil Revolutionizes COVID-19 Vaccine, CRISPR Gene Editing, and Cancer Treatments
Part of the sermon mentioning Wade Poem
A Medieval Preacher’s Meme Helps Solve a 130-Year-Old Literary Mystery
Perseid Meteor Shower
The 2025 Perseids Meteor Shower Could Feature 50 to 100 Meteors Per Hour, and Fireballs
man having heart attack on a bench
How Movies Got Heart Attacks All Wrong — And What You Should Really Watch For
jadeite figures
1,600-Year-Old Tomb of Maya King Wearing a Jade Death Mask Discovered in Belize
Elasmotheriinae
Protein Found in 20-Million-Year-Old Rhino Tooth is Oldest Ever Sequenced

