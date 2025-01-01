Content by Stephanie Edwards
Stephanie EdwardsStephanie Edwards (she/her) is the marketing coordinator at Discover Magazine, who interacts with audiences across Discover’s social media platforms. She also frequently writes digital articles, often covering topics including archaeology, the environment, public health, and she is especially interested in stories where science and culture intersect.
Along with being part of the Discover team, Stephanie is an adjunct professor at Lakehead University, teaching courses on everything from professional communication to pop culture. Before joining Discover, she wrote for Lab Manager and has had her creative work appear in PseudoPod, Cosmic Horror Monthly, and Howls from the Dark Ages.
A recipient of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council Doctoral Research Award, Stephanie holds an HBASc in Anthropology from Lakehead University, and an M.A. and Ph.D. in English & Cultural Studies from McMaster University. In her spare time, you can find her walking her two weiner dogs, traveling, and trying new recipes.
