Homo Erectus Crossed an Ancient Land Bridge to Roam Southeast Asia 140,000 Years Ago

Far before modern humans ever walked the Earth, our Homo erectus ancestors made arduous journeys to the present-day islands of Southeast Asia. Fossil remnants of H. erectus have been left all across this region, and now, two newly discovered skull fragments belonging to the species have added a new angle to their story.

A study published in the journal Quaternary Environments and Humans reveals that the fossil remains were found after a marine sand extraction project in the Madura Strait, a stretch of water between the Indonesian islands of Java and Madura. By examining the fossils, archaeologists have opened a window into the lives of H. erectus who took advantage of low sea levels to spread across a now-submerged landmass 140,000 years ago.

H. erectus Fossils on Java

After leaving Africa nearly 2 million years ago, H. erectus trekked all the way through Asia and eventually hit the Southeast Asian islands closer to 1.5 million years ago. Fast-forward to the late 19th century, and the first set of H. erectus fossils was found by Dutch scientist Eugène Dubois on Java, enshrined in archaeological history as the Java Man. But with Java surrounded by water in modern times, one may wonder, how did H. erectus land there in the first place?

In the ancient past, this part of the world was much different than it is today. Millions of years ago, a landmass called Sundaland connected islands like Bali, Borneo, Java, and Sumatra. Sundaland was exposed during glacial periods when sea levels were low, forming a land bridge that paved the way for human migration flows at various points in history. This is how H. erectus and other species could reach Java.

Rare Vertebrate Fossils

The new fossils shed light on Javanese H. erectus much later in their existence, around 140,000 years ago. Researchers involved with the study say that vertebrate fossils have never been found in the area that was once Sundaland, now submerged in the ocean.

“This makes our discoveries truly unique,” said Harold Berghuis, an archaeologist at Leiden University, the Netherlands, in a statement. “The fossils come from a drowned river valley, which filled up over time with river sand. We have been able to date the material to approximately 140,000 years ago. That was the penultimate glacial period. Large parts of the northern hemisphere were covered by glaciers, and so much water on Earth was stored in ice caps that the global sea level was 100 metres lower than today.”

The fossils show that H. erectus living on Java at the time dispersed throughout the lowlands of Sundaland when the sea level had receded enough. They would have traveled along river systems such as the Brantas and Solo Rivers, finding edible plants and shellfish.

The Extinction of H. erectus

The researchers say that Javanese H. erectus hunted bovids (the family that includes cattle and buffalo), and potentially learned hunting practices through contact with more modern human species living on the Asian mainland.

The final survivors of the entire H. erectus population were living in Java at the time of their death. Homo erectus soloensis (or the Solo Man), a subspecies of H. erectus, is believed to have lived along the Solo River from around 117,000 years to 108,000 years ago, marking the last known record of H. erectus. The extinction of the species may have occurred as a result of a changing climate that caused Java to morph from an open woodland environment into a rainforest.

