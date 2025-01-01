Jack Knudson

Jack Knudson is an assistant editor for Discover Magazine. He specializes in writing articles that cover topics about space exploration, ancient humans, animal behavior, sustainability, and the environment. Jack also leads Discover Magazine’s Planet Earth column, assigns and edits feature-length articles, and writes content for the back page in each issue.



Before joining Discover, Jack was published in Recycling Today and Waste Today Magazines and several student publications, including The Post, Ohio University’s student-run newspaper, and The Athens Effect, a student-run website focused on local science news in Athens, Ohio. He has also interviewed sources from a wide range of career backgrounds, including researchers and university faculty, CEOs in various industries, non-profit leaders, public health workers, farmers, and government officials.



Jack has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, with a minor in History. He also received an Environmental Studies Sustainability and Resilience Certificate during his undergraduate studies, allowing him to engage with courses centered around themes of biodiversity, environmental injustice, and sustainable development.