How Glitter Could Help Save the Shy and Endangered Water Vole

Glitter gets everywhere: It clings to carpet fibers, hides in your hairline, and shows up weeks later in unexpected places. But what if this famously clingy, sparkly nuisance could actually help save a species?

That’s the idea behind a new conservation initiative in Wales. The Initiative for Nature Conservation Cymru (INCC) is feeding edible cake glitter to water voles to help track their movements (literally) and better understand how to protect them. And surprisingly, it’s already showing promise.

Important Ecosystem Engineers

Water voles (Arvicola amphibius), often mistaken for rats, are shy little mammals that scientists call "ecosystem engineers." That means they don’t just live in their environment — they actively shape it.

For example, by digging burrows and disturbing soil, water voles help create the perfect conditions for wildflowers and grasses to thrive. In turn, that attracts all kinds of pollinators like bees, butterflies, and moths. The ripple effects of their underground handiwork help boost biodiversity in a big way.

But water voles, once common in England, Scotland, and Wales, are now one of the UK’s fastest-declining mammals. Habitat loss (by draining wetlands) and predation by invasive American mink have led to a staggering 90 percent decline in their numbers. Conservationists urgently need to understand where these animals are, how they move, and what they need to survive. Glitter may be able to provide such insights — with sparkling clarity.

How to Get Glittery Poop

INCC researchers wanted a way to trace individual voles’ movements without disturbing them or relying on expensive tracking tech. According to the BBC, the glitter they used is biodegradable, animal-safe glitter vetted by veterinarians to make sure it’s harmless to both the voles and their environment.

Before releasing the idea into the wild, they tested it on captive-bred voles involved in a larger Natural Resources Wales (NRW) reintroduction project. These voles were offered apple slices dusted with the shiny stuff. Thankfully, they didn’t seem fazed at all. They munched away happily, and before long, the voles began producing glittery poop.

This sparkly evidence is a potential goldmine of data. By analyzing where glitter-marked droppings turn up, conservationists can figure out where voles are hanging out, areas they’re avoiding, and how they’re navigating the landscape.

Involving the Public

Following the successful trial of glitter in captive populations, the next phase involves applying this technique to wild water voles. The team of conservationists is also considering the use of different colors of glitter to distinguish between separate vole family groups, allowing for more detailed tracking and analysis of their movements.

Once researchers can map out the territories and travel habits of wild voles, they’ll be better equipped to take targeted conservation actions. That might mean removing invasive trees like conifers from wetlands, fencing off riverbanks to keep grazing livestock at bay, or restoring habitats in ways that support safe vole dispersal.

And this isn't just a job for scientists. INCC emphasizes the importance of getting local communities involved. By educating and empowering people to play a role in protecting water voles, they hope to create a sustainable, long-term conservation model that offers a glittering future for both the animals and the people living alongside them.

