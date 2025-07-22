Olive Oil Can Benefit Your Skin, Just Not as a Natural Sunscreen

Olive oil has many benefits. From enhancing your meals to anti-inflammatory properties, this natural ingredient is a staple found in most kitchens. Besides consuming it, some people use it on their skin, whether as a moisturizer or for anti-aging.

However, one of the latest trends sweeping the internet claims that olive oil can substitute as an all-natural sunscreen. While turning to the kitchen pantry may seem like a new, natural swap for sunscreens and tanning lotions, olive oil may not have the benefits you were hoping for.

Can You Use Olive Oil as Sunscreen?

Several videos have circulated on TikTok and Reels lately showing individuals using olive oil as a substitute for sunscreen, alongside numerous videos from dermatologists explaining why this isn’t a good idea.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, rubbing olive oil on your skin before going out in the sun is like priming yourself for sunburn. This could be because olive oil only has a sun protection factor (SPF) of about 8.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, when going out in the sun, it’s recommended that a person use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with 30 or more SPF.

Can You Use Olive Oil for Tanning?

One of the other skincare trends currently popular online is using olive oil as tanning lotion because it isn’t “full of chemicals.”

While using olive oil as a tanning lotion can help tan your skin, it’s also likely to create more damage. According to the Cleveland Clinic, olive oil actually helps the sun’s UV rays penetrate the skin more easily, which can lead to damaged skin. If you already have dark spots — or liver spots — applying olive oil to them can actually make them darker when exposed to the sun.

The Benefits Olive Oil Can Have for Skin

Separate from the sun’s rays, it’s possible that olive oil could have some benefits for your skin. You can use olive oil on dry, cracked skin as a great moisturizer. Some people use it on their hands and feet in the winter, while others use it on their faces. According to a 2023 study in Wound Repair Regen, because of olive oil’s anti-inflammatory properties, you can even use it in treating wounds, including ulcers.

Olive oil can also be used as a makeup remover due to its fatty lipids, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Olive oil is also rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, which may help with anti-aging.

While olive oil may offer some skin benefits, remember to always verify health and beauty trends online; they may do more harm than good.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

