Advertisement

Olive Oil Can Benefit Your Skin, Just Not as a Natural Sunscreen

Learn more about olive oil's impact on skin, and while it may be a new trend on social media, using it in the sun might not be a good idea.

ByMonica Cull
(Image Credit: Towfiqu ahamed barbhuiya/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Olive oil has many benefits. From enhancing your meals to anti-inflammatory properties, this natural ingredient is a staple found in most kitchens. Besides consuming it, some people use it on their skin, whether as a moisturizer or for anti-aging.

However, one of the latest trends sweeping the internet claims that olive oil can substitute as an all-natural sunscreen. While turning to the kitchen pantry may seem like a new, natural swap for sunscreens and tanning lotions, olive oil may not have the benefits you were hoping for.

Can You Use Olive Oil as Sunscreen?

Several videos have circulated on TikTok and Reels lately showing individuals using olive oil as a substitute for sunscreen, alongside numerous videos from dermatologists explaining why this isn’t a good idea.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, rubbing olive oil on your skin before going out in the sun is like priming yourself for sunburn. This could be because olive oil only has a sun protection factor (SPF) of about 8.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, when going out in the sun, it’s recommended that a person use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with 30 or more SPF.

Read More: Prehistoric Sunscreen and Clothing May Have Given Homo sapiens an Evolutionary Advantage

Can You Use Olive Oil for Tanning?

One of the other skincare trends currently popular online is using olive oil as tanning lotion because it isn’t “full of chemicals.”

While using olive oil as a tanning lotion can help tan your skin, it’s also likely to create more damage. According to the Cleveland Clinic, olive oil actually helps the sun’s UV rays penetrate the skin more easily, which can lead to damaged skin. If you already have dark spots — or liver spots — applying olive oil to them can actually make them darker when exposed to the sun.

The Benefits Olive Oil Can Have for Skin

Separate from the sun’s rays, it’s possible that olive oil could have some benefits for your skin. You can use olive oil on dry, cracked skin as a great moisturizer. Some people use it on their hands and feet in the winter, while others use it on their faces. According to a 2023 study in Wound Repair Regen, because of olive oil’s anti-inflammatory properties, you can even use it in treating wounds, including ulcers.

Olive oil can also be used as a makeup remover due to its fatty lipids, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Olive oil is also rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, which may help with anti-aging.

Advertisement

While olive oil may offer some skin benefits, remember to always verify health and beauty trends online; they may do more harm than good.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Advertisement

Read More: Most Sunscreen Isn't Bad For You and Using it Will Help Prevent Skin Cancer

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. 
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
slices of Turkey
Could These Food Products Act as a Natural Ozempic?
woman drinking coffee
Brewed for Longevity: Drinking Coffee Linked To Healthy Aging in Women
Gut microbiome
The Gut Microbiome: 100 Trillion Microorganisms in Our Digestive Tract Maintain Our Health
woman with floss pick
Dental Floss Has Potential to Deliver Vaccines, Replacing Needles or Nasal Sprays
woman with sweat on forehead
People Sweat Differently Than Traditionally Thought, Perspiring in Pools Not Droplets
ALS Astrocyte and blood vessel
Fully Paralyzed Man with ALS Speaks to Family with First-of-Its-Kind Technology
gut microbes
How a Chatty Ancient Protein in Our Gut Could Be Giving Us a Sixth Sense
Blood flow in veins
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Risk Increases With Age, but Is Not a Serious Health Threat
medieval writing
People in the Middle Ages Spread Wellness Trends Like We Do Today on TikTok
man having heart attack on a bench
How Movies Got Heart Attacks All Wrong — And What You Should Really Watch For
Woman adding sugar to tea
Craving or Addiction? Understanding the Nuances of Our Relationship with Sugar
creatine supplements
More Than a Muscle Booster, Creatine Could Help Energize the Elderly

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe