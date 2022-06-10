Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

There’s nothing worse than an itchy dog. Is your pup dealing with chronic yeast infections? Does he excessively bite his paws or other hot spots on his body? As a pet owner, not knowing why your dog is itching or how to help him can leave you both feeling down and out.

If your dog is experiencing skin issues like itching, redness, rashes, and/or hair loss, these symptoms may be caused by a food allergy. In fact, it's not uncommon for dogs to be allergic to one or more of the ingredients in their food.

While there are many foods that may cause sensitive skin, the most common food allergy is protein. Some dogs are allergic to chicken, beef, lamb, and wheat, all of which are go-to protein sources in most commercial dog foods.

If you suspect that your pet is dealing with a food allergy, the best thing to do is to start an elimination diet. This involves switching your dog to a new food that is formulated with a novel protein, contains no grains, or both. A limited ingredient dog food makes it much easier to pinpoint the ingredient(s) that is causing your dog's skin troubles.

With so many dog foods on the market, it can be hard to know which one is best for your furry companion. To save you time and hassle, we’ve created a list of the 25 best dog foods for sensitive skin in 2022.

How to choose the best sensitive skin food for your pup

While limited ingredient dog food tends to be more expensive than traditional recipes, the cost is well worth the peace of mind knowing that your dog isn’t itchy, sore, or uncomfortable. But how does a food allergy cause sensitive skin?

The outer layer of your dog’s skin is designed to protect from itchiness and irritation. However, chronic allergic reactions impact the efficacy of this protective barrier. In turn, nerve endings, pores, and other layers of the skin are more likely to become itchy and inflamed.

Foods that are designed to help dogs with sensitive skin don’t contain ingredients that are likely to cause an allergic reaction. Some of the most common problematic ingredients that have been linked to food allergies or sensitivities include:

Wheat

Beef

Soy

Corn

Yeast

Chicken

Aside from expensive allergy testing, it’s impossible to know what your dog is allergic to without using an elimination diet. Start by choosing a food that contains no wheat, corn, or soy. If your dog’s skin problems improve, it’s safe to say he’s allergic to one of those ingredients.

On the other hand, if you don’t see any changes after removing a certain ingredient, try removing another one. Switching to a novel protein source, like lamb or bison, may help to ease your pup’s itchiness once and for all.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice, and flax

Price: $39.99 for 1-lb bag

Your best friend deserves the best food. When choosing dog food for sensitive skin, check out Pupper Fuel. This fresh, scientifically backed food is made with limited yet wholesome ingredients that protect, support, and nourish your pup. The grain-free recipe is made with simple ingredients, including free range chicken, flax, sweet potatoes, and even kelp.

As the name implies, Pupper Fuel is designed to help your dog achieve optimal health and performance. Feeding your dog a high quality food that’s free of common food allergens means that you can both make the most of your day’s together.

One bowl of Pupper Fuel and your canine is sure to be hooked! Despite its extremely healthy ingredients, this food will have your dog’s taste buds going crazy.

2. ZIGNATURE Kangaroo Limited Ingredient Formula Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

First five ingredients: Kangaroo, kangaroo meal, chickpeas, peas, and sunflower oil

Price: $89.99 for 27-lb bag

In the market for a high-quality food that offers a novel protein? ZIGNATURE Kangaroo Limited Ingredient Formula Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is sure to fit the bill. This dry kibble is made with kangaroo, a lean protein that's rich in all sorts of nutrients, including omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin B12. Your dog will go crazy over this food!

Not only is this limited ingredient kibble made with a novel protein, it also contains nutrient-rich foods like peas, flaxseed, chickpeas, and legumes. It delivers a complete diet for puppies and adult dogs without any corn, soy, gluten, grains, tapioca, chicken, or potatoes.

This meat-first, high-protein food will keep your dog lean, strong, and most importantly, itch-free!

3. CANIDAE Grain-Free PURE Limited Ingredient Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe

First five ingredients: Salmon, salmon meal, menhaden fish meal, lentils, and sweet potatoes

Price: $59.99 for 24-lb bag

CANIDAE Grain-Free PURE Limited Ingredient Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe keeps it simple, containing just 8 key ingredients that are healthy and nutritious. This is a dry kibble that doesn't contain any of fillers or additives that are used in most dog foods.

Instead, your furry friend will enjoy health-boosting ingredients like salmon meal, sweet potatoes, sun-cured alfalfa, and a probiotic mix that boosts gut health. There's nothing better than feeding your pup meals made with clean ingredients that you trust.

Each bite offers the right amount of omega fatty acids, along with antioxidants that support immunity. Show your pup how good of a boy he really is by feeding him CANIDAE Grain-Free PURE Limited Ingredient Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe.

4. Blue Buffalo Basics Skin & Stomach Care Grain-Free Formula Turkey & Potato Recipe

First five ingredients:

Price:

Make every day Thanksgiving dinner with Blue Buffalo Basics Skin & Stomach Care Grain-Free Formula Turkey & Potato Recipe. This limited-ingredient diet is specially formulated for dogs with food sensitivities. It's made with high-quality, high protein turkey, which is a novel protein and great alternative for dogs who love chicken but may be allergic.

Aside from containing no chicken, this food is also free from wheat, corn, soy, poultry by-product meals, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Instead, it contains top notch ingredients like pumpkin, flaxseed, potatoes, and peas.

Blue Buffalo Basics Skin & Stomach Care Grain-Free Formula Turkey & Potato Recipe is formulated with a precise blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, all of which are carefully selected to boost your dog's immune system while also supporting his life stage needs.

5. Hill's Science Diet Dog Food for Sensitive Skin

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, yellow peas, cracked pearled barley, and brown rice

Price: $68.99 for 30-lb bag

Hill's Science Diet Dog Food for Sensitive Skin supports optimal digestive health while protecting and nourishing your pup's skin and coat. This highly digestible recipe ensures optimal nutrient absorption so that your dog is healthy from the inside out.

Formulated with prebiotic fiber from beet pulp, this dry kibble encourages the growth of healthy gut bacteria while also supporting a balanced microbiome. Hill's Science Diet Dog Food for Sensitive Skin dog food also contains omega 6 fatty acids and vitamin E for calm, healthy skin.

This food is grain inclusive and is made with ingredients you know, including chicken, brown rice, yellow peas, and flaxseed. Hill's Science Diet Dog Food for Sensitive Skin is fortified with a range of nutrients, including vitamin A, calcium, vitamin B12, zinc, and others.

6. Purina Pro Plan Adult Sensitive Skin & Stomach Salmon & Rice Formula

First five ingredients: Salmon, barley, rice, oatmeal, and canola meal

Price: $58.98 for 30-lb bag

Support your dog's digestive health and nourish his skin and coat with Purina Pro Plan Adult Sensitive Skin & Stomach Salmon & Rice Formula. This adult food is designed to meet the needs of adult dogs that have skin sensitivities caused by food and/or environmental allergies. It's made with quality ingredients you recognize, including salmon, rice, and oatmeal.

Each serving nourishes your canine companion with omega 3 fatty acids, prebiotic fiber, and live probiotics to protect immune and digestive health. Purina Pro Plan Adult Sensitive Skin & Stomach Salmon & Rice Formula also contains antioxidants to protect against free radical damage.

Purina Pro Plan Adult Sensitive Skin & Stomach Salmon & Rice Formula doesn't contain any fillers or low-quality ingredients. Your dog's meals are free from wheat, corn, soy, or artificial colors or flavors.

7. Diamond CARE Sensitive Skin Formula

First five ingredients: Peas, pea flour, hydrolyzed salmon, sunflower oil, and flaxseed

Price: $52.99 for 25-lb bag

Diamond CARE Sensitive Skin Formula is a limited ingredient, grain-free dog food that is uniquely crafted for dogs with skin sensitivities. It's made with a single source of high-quality protein, along with other health boosting ingredients like flaxseed, salmon oil, and tomato pomace.

This sensitive skin dog food offers the right balance of omega fatty acids to protect your pup's skin and coat health. Each meal provides complete and balanced nutrition for your furry friend, with optimal levels of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients.

Diamond CARE Sensitive Skin Formula is enriched with species-specific probiotics that thrive in your dog's GI tract. Probiotics play an important role in digestive and immune health.

8. Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Skin Support

First five ingredients: Brewers rice, fish meal, brown rice, chicken fat, and natural flavors

Price: $138.69 for 32-lb bag

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Skin Support is veterinary-exclusive kibble that's uniquely formulated to help dogs of all life stages with skin sensitivities. This food is made with limited ingredients, but despite the short ingredients list, you can have peace of mind that your pup is getting the vitamins and nutrients he needs.

This dry dog food contains quality ingredients like fish meal, turmeric, and beet pulp. Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Skin Support supports healthy skin cell generation while also reducing skin sensitivities and irritation by reinforcing the skin barrier.

The recipe is made with fish oil, which is a natural source of omega 3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA. These fatty acids promote skin and coat health so that your pup looks as good as he feels.

9. Wholehearted Grain-free Skin and Coat Care Pea and Salmon Recipe

First five ingredients: Peas, pea flour, hydrolyzed salmon, sunflower oil, and flaxseed

Price: $59.99 for 25-lb bag

Reduce the potential of your pup having an allergic reaction with Wholehearted Grain-free Skin and Coat Care Pea and Salmon Recipe. This specialized food is made with hydrolyzed salmon, which offers plenty of amino acids to help your pup's skin rebuild its natural barrier.

Salmon, flaxseed, and other ingredients are also great sources of omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids. These nutrients keep your dog's coat shiny and healthy while also supporting heart health. Wholehearted Grain-free Skin and Coat Care Pea and Salmon Recipe is also rich in vitamin E and antioxidants.

This dry dog food is not only grain-free, but it also doesn’t contain any wheat or corn as well. Feed your pup wholesome, premium food that will keep him always feeling his best.

10. Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Sensitive Support

First five ingredients: Salmon, salmon meal, dried potatoes, lentils, and chickpeas

Price: $57.90 for 22-lb bag

Feed your pup a balanced diet and nourish his sensitive skin with Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Sensitive Support. Not only does this food support and protect your pup, it delivers a taste that is irresistible. This adult limited ingredient, grain-free kibble is crafted with nine key ingredients, none of which are commonly known to cause food sensitivities.

Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Sensitive Support doesn't contain any soy, corn, wheat, or dairy protein. It's also free of beef and chicken. Instead, it fuels and nourishes your pooch with omega rich salmon, sweet potato, and lentils. These ingredients are full of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to keep your pup in tip-top shape.

Following the brand's feed clean philosophy, Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Sensitive Support doesn't contain any GMO ingredients, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

11. Instinct Raw Boost Skin and Coat Health Grain-free Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, menhaden fish meal, chicken meal, peas, and tapioca

Price: $79.99 for 18-lb bag

Instinct Raw Boost Skin and Coat Health Grain-free Recipe is packed with animal protein from cage-free chicken and menhaden fish meal. It's formulated with salmon oil and chia seeds, which offer optimal levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These nutritious ingredients are also loaded with antioxidants to lower inflammation.

The addition of probiotics supports digestive and gut health. When your dog's gut microbiome is at optimal levels, his allergies will decrease, and he'll feel better than ever.

Instinct Raw Boost Skin and Coat Health Grain-free Recipe is a minimally processed food that's made with functional ingredients. The formula doesn't contain corn, wheat, soy, potato, or by-product meal. It's also free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

12. Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Dry Dog Food

First five ingredients: Wild-caught pacific salmon, oats, ocean whitefish meal, sorghum, and quinoa

Price: $79.99 for 22-lb bag

Take your dog to the coast with every bite of Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Dry Dog Food. This dry kibble is a great source of omega 3 fatty acids and other nutrients. It's made with a combination of fresh Pacific salmon and nourishing ancient grains.

Aside from protein and grains, this sensitive skin dog food is also formulated with pumpkin, apples, and coconut oil. Pumpkin is a great source of natural fiber, which helps with digestive health. Apples are full of vitamin C, potassium, and fiber, while coconut oil provides lauric acid, which supports fat metabolism.

Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Dry Dog Food doesn't contain potato, peas, or legumes, and offers a high-quality novel protein that can ease skin problems for good.

13. Forza10 Nutraceutic Legend Skin Grain-Free Wild Caught Anchovy Dog Food

First five ingredients: Whole anchovy meal, sweet potato, potato protein, fish oil, and pea starch

Price: $75.99 for 25-lb bag

Forza10 Nutraceutic Legend Skin Grain-Free Wild Caught Anchovy dry dog food is made with wild-caught anchovies and other whole ingredients to protect your dog from the inside out. Anchovies are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which have shown to alleviate allergies, improve skin and coat health, and protect the heart, joints, and brain.

The addition of cranberries, sage, and rose hips further nourish and protect your pup's skin and coat. These ingredients are loaded with antioxidants that lower internal and external inflammation.

Each serving is designed to help itching, redness, paw licking, and hot spots at the source. This grain-free food doesn't contain any gluten, wheat, corn, or soy. It's also made without harmful ingredients like artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or GMOs.

14. Brothers Complete Lamb & Egg Advanced Allergy Care

First five ingredients: Lamb meal, dried whole eggs, turkey meal, cassava/tapioca, and pea flour

Price: $100.07 for 25-lb bag

Brothers Complete Lamb & Egg Advanced Allergy Care features an all-natural recipe that's made with low-glycemic carbs, free-range lamb, and eggs. Eggs are an extremely nutritious ingredient, as they contain 23 amino acids, which play an important role in lean muscle support.

This recipe also contains digestive enzymes which increase nutrient absorption, assist in the digestion of food, and boost immunity. These enzymes even lower the risk of allergies! Each delectable piece of kibble is coated with live probiotics. This good bacteria makes its way to the gut, where it supports GI tract and digestive health.

With no white potatoes or grains, Brothers Complete Lamb & Egg Advanced Allergy Care is ideal for dogs at every life stage. Say goodbye to skin conditions and tummy troubles once and for all.

15. 4health Special Care Sensitive Skin Formula

First five ingredients: Peas, pea flour, hydrolyzed salmon, sunflower oil, and flaxseed

Price: $44.99

4health Special Care Sensitive Skin Formula is specially crafted for adult dogs that need extra dietary support. This limited-ingredient kibble doesn't contain any grains and provides the ideal amount of omega fatty acids for skin and coat health. It also contains a single animal protein, which is easily digestible and packed with vitamins and nutrients.

4health Special Care Sensitive Skin Formula is made with species-specific probiotics that are naturally found in the canine GI tract. Probiotics ensure your dog's digestive tract has the right balance of health-boosting bacteria. It's also fortified with taurine to keep your pup's heart strong and healthy.

If your pup has a sensitivity to wheat, corn, soy, or traditional protein sources, 4health Special Care Sensitive Skin Formula Adult can help to ease itchiness.

16. Solid Gold Leaping Waters Sensitive Stomach Grain-Free Cold Water Salmon & Vegetable

First five ingredients: Salmon, ocean fish meal, chickpeas, lentils, and peas

Price: $54.99 for 22-lb bag

Solid Gold Leaping Waters Sensitive Stomach Grain-Free Cold Water Salmon & Vegetable recipe is made with simple ingredients that nourish and support your dog's health. This grain-free food is made with premium protein and a unique blend of 20 superfoods that provide holistic wellness support.

The formula is enriched with probiotics for gut health, along with omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids to give your pup the healthiest skin and coat ever! This dry kibble is suitable for adult dogs of all sizes and breeds.

Solid Gold Leaping Waters Sensitive Stomach Grain-Free Cold Water Salmon & Vegetable recipe doesn't contain any gluten, wheat, corn, or soy, making it ideal for your furry friend's sensitive skin.

17. Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets Sweet Potato & Venison Recipe

First five ingredients: Sweet potatoes, venison, potatoes, pea protein, and potato protein

Price: $67.98 for 22-lb bag

Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets Sweet Potato & Venison Recipe is made with premium protein and easily digestible carbs to create delicious kibble that your pup is sure to love. This grain-free food is formulated to maintain your canine's digestive health while nourishing his skin and coat.

The combination of venison and sweet potatoes is ideal for pup's with sensitive skin and food allergies. Venison is a novel protein that supports strong, lean muscles. Sweet potatoes are a natural source of fiber to aid in healthy digestion.

Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets Sweet Potato & Venison Recipe doesn't contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. This means you and your pup can make the most of mealtime.

18. Wholesomes Sensitive Skin & Stomach Salmon Dry Dog Food

First five ingredients: Salmon meal, brown rice, oatmeal, ground rice, and pearled barley

Price: $42.09 for 30-lb bag

Wholesomes Sensitive Skin & Stomach Salmon Dry Dog Food supports your pup's digestive health, which can have notable impacts on your dog's skin and coat. This food is made with easily digestible proteins along with wholesome sources of fiber to keep your dog healthy through all life stages.

Wholesomes Sensitive Skin & Stomach Salmon Dry Dog Food is made with ingredients you know and trust, including salmon, menhaden fish meal, and ancient grains. Each serving is packed with taurine for heart health along with omega fatty acids to promote healthy skin.

This sensitive skin dog food doesn't contain any lentils, peas, or legumes, which could be the cause of your dog's allergies.

19. Acana Singles Limited Ingredient Lamb & Apple Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned lamb, lamb meal, lamb liver, sweet potato, and whole chickpeas

Price: $89.99 for 25-lb bag

Acana Singles Limited Ingredient Lamb & Apple Recipe is a thoughtfully crafted recipe from the first ingredient to the last. This limited ingredient dog food is loaded with a single animal source that's complemented with delicious apples and other whole foods.

Acana Singles Limited Ingredient Lamb & Apple Recipe doesn't contain peas or any plant-protein isolates. Instead, it's formulated with superfood sweet potatoes, which are rich in fiber to support gut and digestion, along with cranberries, lentils, and pumpkin.

The recipe is enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, including taurine and antioxidants. The best part is that it's made in the USA with ingredients from a curated group of global suppliers.

20. Bil-Jac Sensitive Solutions Skin & Stomach Support

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken by-products, corn meal, chicken by-product meal, and dried beet pulp

Price: $61.99 for 30-lb bag

Bil-Jac Sensitive Solutions Skin & Stomach Support offers advanced nutrition to help dogs with sensitive skin and stomachs. This food is made with real whitefish, which is a lean, high-quality protein that's loaded with all sorts of nutrients.

Bil-Jac Sensitive Solutions Skin & Stomach Support is made with a gentle blend of fiber and prebiotics to support digestive health. It also contains plenty of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, along with linoleic acid, which nourish and protect your pooch's skin and coat.

This dog food for sensitive skin provides complete and balanced nutrition for all life stages, which means you can feed it to a puppy, adult, or senior canine!

21. AvoDerm Advanced Sensitive Support Lamb & Sweet Potato Formula

First five ingredients: Lamb, lamb meal, peas, garbanzo beans, and pea flour

Price: $59.99 for 22-lb bag

AvoDerm Advanced Sensitive Support Lamb & Sweet Potato Formula is uniquely formulated to support dogs with food sensitivities or intolerances. The grain-free, limited ingredient kibble is made with a single source of animal protein: lamb. For most dogs, lamb is a novel protein and may ease allergy symptoms.

This delicious dog food is slow-cooked with a blend of fiber from sweet potatoes to support healthy digestion. The recipe also contains omega-fatty acids from avocados to support skin and coat health.

AvoDerm Advanced Sensitive Support Lamb & Sweet Potato Formula is 100% free from wheat, soy, corn, by-product meals, artificial colors, and artificial flavors.

22. Veterinary Select Digestive Care + Sensitive Skin

First five ingredients: Brewers rice, whole grain corn, chicken meal, pea protein, and dried egg product

Price: $19.99 for 8.5-lb bag

Veterinary Select Digestive Care + Sensitive Skin dog food is scientifically formulated to help dogs with skin sensitivities. It's made with an optimal blend of soluble and insoluble fibers along with prebiotics and probiotics to help with digestion and gut health.

This drool-worthy kibble is enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to support a shiny coat and calm, healthy skin. It's also loaded with antioxidants to boost the immune system while protecting your pooch against free radicals.

Veterinary Select Digestive Care + Sensitive Skin offers complete and balanced nutrition using only the highest quality ingredients. This sensitive skin dog food doesn't contain any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

23. Blackwood Salmon Meal & Brown Rice Recipe Sensitive Skin & Stomach Formula

First five ingredients: Salmon meal, brown rice, millet, oat groats, and ground grain sorghum

Price: $69.99 for 30-lb bag

Blackwood Salmon Meal & Brown Rice Recipe Sensitive Skin & Stomach Formula is a great option if you think your dog has a protein allergy and not a grain allergy. This grain inclusive kibble is cooked in small batches and is handcrafted with care using high quality ingredients.

Each bite is free from wheat, corn, and soy, making it a suitable solution for pups with food sensitivities. Blackwood Salmon Meal & Brown Rice Recipe Sensitive Skin & Stomach Formula is boosted with a blend of prebiotics and probiotics which promote gut and digestive health. It's also made with glucosamine and chondroitin to keep your canine's joints strong and healthy.

This sensitive skin dog food offers easy-to-digest nourishment with every meal.

24. Instinct Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Recipe with Real Lamb

First five ingredients: Lamb meal, lamb, tapioca, peas, and canola oil

Price: $75.99 for 20-lb bag

Instinct Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Recipe with Real Lamb is made with a purposefully simple list of ingredients that are safe for dogs with food sensitivities. This sensitive skin dog food provides real raw nutrition in every bite.

The recipe contains just one animal protein (lamb) and one vegetable (peas). This dog food is made without dairy, grain, eggs, chicken, fish, beef, sweet potato, potato corn, wheat, and soy. It also contains no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Instinct Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Recipe with Real Lamb offers optimal levels of natural omega fatty acids and antioxidants to support your pup's skin, coat, and immune health.

25. Go! SENSITIVITIES Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Duck Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned duck, duck meal, peas, lentils, and tapioca

Price: $73.99 for 22-lb bag

Go! SENSITIVITIES Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Duck Recipe provides everything your dog needs (and doesn't need!) in his daily diet. This food is formulated by pet nutrition experts to support dogs with unique dietary needs. Premium duck is the only protein source, which is rich in vitamins, minerals, and skin-loving omega-6 fatty acids.

The addition of prebiotic fiber and other whole foods like lentils, chickpeas, and peas makes this a quality dog food for pups with sensitive skin. These ingredients provide essential vitamins and minerals to nourish your pet from the inside out by supporting digestive and immune health.

Go! SENSITIVITIES Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Duck Recipe contains no wheat, corn, soy, or other common food allergies.

Final thoughts

There’s nothing worse than watching your dog suffer from sensitive skin because of a food allergy or sensitivity. The good news is that the fix may be as simple as finding a limited

ingredient food.

Making the switch to dog food for sensitive skin can make all the difference for your pup. The key is to narrow down which ingredient(s) your dog is allergic to and eliminate them from his diet completely.

We highly recommend starting with one of the 25 dog foods on our list. Each of these foods has been vigorously researched and meet our high standards for kibble that we recommend. Here’s to days without red, itchy, irritated skin!