Choosing Puppies Over Babies: How Dog Ownership Could Contribute to Declining Birth Rates

Dogs have been man’s best friend for centuries. In recent decades, those furry friends have transitioned into “fur babies,” with many people opting for dog ownership over traditional parenthood. But what does choosing dogs over children say about our society and the way we think about family?

In a study published in European Psychologist, a research team from Eötvös Loránd University suggests that declining global birth rates and increasing dog ownership are related. Although dogs cannot replace children, they can effectively offer people the chance to fulfill the parenting urge without the financial and social demands associated with human offspring.

“Among many factors, the relatively short lifespan of dogs might contribute to it, as most people expect to outlive their dog, but not their child,” said Laura Gillet, Ph.D. student at the Department of Ethology, in a press release. “Not only individual decisions, but also sociocultural context are crucial to understanding how and why people develop certain types of relationships with their animals.”

Why People Choose Dogs Over Children

Globally, especially in wealthy and developed countries, birth rates have steadily declined. In these same countries, dog ownership has only continued to skyrocket, with more people opting to have a pet instead of having a child.

To investigate this phenomenon, researchers completed a comprehensive literature review and came up with a hypothesis: for many people, dogs exist as the perfect compromise. We all have a genetically-embedded drive to nurture, and our social bonds with dogs can satisfy this drive.

Furry children allow their owners to achieve emotional outcomes similar to those of traditional parents, including positive emotions, social support, and a sense of purpose. By fulfilling this need for dependence and costing less time and money than human children, parenting dogs is a win-win situation.

What Makes Dogs Good Kids?

Dogs’ cognitive abilities that allow them to learn and respond to human communication are partly why they’ve been by our side for so long. These special adaptations also aid in developing their social behaviors, many of which are incredibly similar to pre-verbal children. Breeds that are particularly baby-like, such as pugs and French bulldogs, can even exhibit the innocence and helplessness of toddlers.

Like children, dogs are also dependent on humans as their caregivers. Domesticated dogs can’t feed themselves, take themselves for walks, or arrange social interactions. Their parents are fully responsible for providing them with the necessary means for survival. Although the expectations are high and dogs become incredibly attached to the humans who take care of them, the commitment is still less than expected for a human child.

Even with all these comparisons between fur and biological children, treating dogs this way isn’t universal for all dog owners.

“We would like to point out that, contrary to popular belief, only a small minority of dog owners actually treat their pets like human children. In most cases, dog parents choose dogs precisely because they are not like children, and they acknowledge their species-specific needs,” said Eniko Kubinyi, senior author of the study and head of the MTA-ELTE “Momentum” Companion Animals Research Group, in the press release.

The Future of Pet Parenting

For the research team, it is important that people remember that dogs don’t always want and need what humans think is best for them. Unfortunately, seeing a dog like a human child often raises ethical concerns. The growing interest in infant-like traits has led to the mass breeding of unhealthy breeds. Additionally, being overprotective and sheltering dogs can result in emotional and behavioral problems.

Overall, the study’s authors hope that their findings will result in a broader way of thinking about the bond between people and their pets. Due to increasing social isolation and loneliness in our modern world, dogs are still our best friends, companions, and partners, no matter what shape that relationship takes.

