25 Best Dog Foods for Beagles in 2022

It's no surprise that Beagles are the fifth most popular breed among dog owners. Not only are they super smart, they have bubbly personalities and floppy ears that are the epitome of adorableness.

Though bred for hunting thanks to their phenomenal sense of smell and endless stamina, Beagles are perfect family dogs. They love to roam and won't hesitate to talk to you by howling, but will also curl up next to you for a good cuddle session.

As a pet owner, it’s your job to give your Beagle the best life possible. To ensure that your little guy stays happy and healthy for many more years, you want to feed him nutritious food that protects and supports from the inside out.

The good news is that Beagles as a breed don't have specific dietary requirements. At the end of the day, you simply want to feed your pup food that's made with wholesome ingredients and essential nutrients.

Head to your local pet store or browse online and you’re faced with dozens of pages of dog food to choose from. How do you know which dog food is best for your large-eared pal? To make the decision process a little less stressful, we’ve created a list of top dog foods for Beagles.

Why what you feed your dog is so important

Dogs, like humans, need the right combination of protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals to function properly and to be healthy. Balanced nutrition is key, which is why the food you choose for your pup needs to be formulated with a purpose.

Adequate nutrition supports every aspect of your dog's health. For example, food with the right amount of protein helps to repair muscles while maintaining muscle mass. Dietary fat supports brain function, coat and skin health, and provides lasting energy.

And of course, vitamins and minerals are needed to prevent disease, inflammation, and common health conditions that affect your pup’s wellbeing and happiness.

Giving your dog the proper nutrition starts with feeding the right food. Below you’ll find a list of 25 top dog foods that your Beagle is sure to love, not just because they taste good, but because they’re balanced and nutritious.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice, and flax

Price: $39.99 for 1-lb bag

When it's time to feed your pup, you want to know that you're feeding him the best of the best. Our top recommended dog food for Beagles is Pupper Fuel. The chicken recipe offers an irresistible flavor from just 13 wholesome ingredients that nourish and protect your pup.

Pupper Fuel is specially formulated for optimal health and peak performance. It's grain-free and contains only all-natural ingredients that you know and trust. Each bite is filled with chicken, brown rice, apples, sweet potato, and other yummy foods.

The best part is that each ingredient serves a purpose in your dog's wellbeing. Chicken helps to build muscle while kelp is high in fiber and supports digestive health. Sweet potatoes are loaded with disease-fighting antioxidants while ginger minimizes inflammation.

Pupper Fuel is holistic dog food that you can feel great giving to your favorite pooch.

2. Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Beagle

First five ingredients: Corn, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat, and corn gluten meal

Calories: 283 kcal per cup

Price: $92.99 for 30-lb bag

Royal Canin is one of the only pet food brand's that has a line of food specifically formulated for certain breeds. Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Beagle is crafted to meet the nutritional needs of adult purebred Beagles one year or older.

This specialized kibble offers a balanced calorie content to keep your pup at an ideal weight while also promoting weight control. It's made with an exclusive fiber blend that keeps your furry friend full between meals.

The addition of chondroitin and glucosamine supports mobility along with joint and bone health. These are crucial nutrients for highly active Beagles. It's also formulated with B vitamins, vitamin C, folic acid, zinc, biotin, and vitamin E.

3. Nutro Natural Choice Small Breed Adult

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, whole grain barley, split peas, and brewers rice

Calories: 352 kcal per cup

Price: $26.98 for 13-lb bag

Feed your little pup a huge dose of natural nutrition with Nutro Natural Choice Small Breed Adult. This food high-protein kibble is made with non-GMO, human-grade ingredients and doesn't contain fillers, by-product meal, wheat, corn, or soy. Each serving is loaded with superfoods like chia seed, spinach, kale, pumpkin, flaxseed, and more.

Nutro Natural Choice Small Breed Adult offers a deliciously crunchy texture that is perfect for small mouths. These little bites control plaque and tartar buildup to protect your dog's dental health while keeping bad breath at bay.

Each bite is fortified with an impressive blend of nutrients, including glucosamine, chondroitin, antioxidants, zinc, B vitamins, folic acid, and biotin.

4. American Journey Active Life Formula Small Breed Salmon, Brown Rice & Vegetables Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned salmon, menhaden fish meal, brown rice, chicken meal, and rice bran

Calories: 452 kcal per cup

Price: $29.99 for 14-lb bag

Big adventures await your little pup! American Journey Active Life Formula Small Breed Salmon, Brown Rice & Vegetables Recipe is crafted to meet your dog's unique nutritional needs with bite-sized kibble. It's formulated with quality protein sources, along with flaxseed, sweet potatoes, and oatmeal. Each bite also offers the goodness of cranberries, blueberries, and dried kelp.

American Journey Active Life Formula Small Breed Salmon, Brown Rice & Vegetables Recipe is fortified with essential vitamins and minerals, including iron, zinc, thiamine, vitamin A, and vitamin E. It's also enriched with fish oil for health-boosting omega fatty acids.

This small bite dog food doesn't contain any fillers, wheat, corn, soy, or other low quality ingredients such as artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

5. Zignature Zssential Multi-Protein Formula Small Bites

First five ingredients: Turkey, turkey meal, salmon, lamb meal, and duck meal

Calories: 415 kcal per cup

Price: $44.99 for 12.5-lb bag

This kibble may be small, but it’s loaded with a huge nutritional profile. Zignature Zssential Multi-Protein Formula Small Bites is perfect for smaller pups with big nutritional needs. This dry kibble is made with a meat-first, limited ingredient recipe that is uniquely crafted to nourish your furry companion.

It offers a savory combination of meats, along with chickpeas, flaxseed, and alfalfa meal, to give your dog everything he needs to feel and be his best. Zignature Zssential Multi-Protein Formula Small Bites is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, including thiamin, vitamin E, taurine, zinc, and calcium. It's also loaded with omega fatty acids that nourish your dog's skin, coat, and brain.

Zignature Zssential Multi-Protein Formula Small Bites is low glycemic and doesn't contain any wheat, corn, soy, or gluten. Embrace the power of natural ingredients and indulge your pup in the ultimate healthy meal.

6. Taste of the Wild Sierra Mountain Grain-Free

First five ingredients: Lamb, lamb meal, sweet potatoes, egg product, and lentils

Calories: 410 kcal per cup

Price: $54.99 for 28-lb bag

Feed your pup an all-natural balanced diet with Taste of the Wild Sierra Mountain Grain-Free. This food is made with novel proteins, essential minerals, and probiotics for holistic health and wellness. Mealtime has never been better!

The combination of roasted lamb and egg is a flavor that your dog is sure to love. Both protein sources support strong joints, bones, and lean muscles so your pup can romp and explore for hours on end. The addition of peas and sweet potatoes keep your pup energized and nourished.

Taste of the Wild Sierra Mountain Grain-Free is made without wheat, corn, artificial colors, or artificial flavors. Instead, it delivers highly-digestible energy along with health-boosting antioxidants from whole food ingredients.

7. Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Lamb & Oatmeal Recipe

First five ingredients: Lamb, lamb meal, oatmeal, peas, and ground rice

Calories: 406 kcal per cup

Price: $79.98 for 26-lb bag

Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Lamb & Oatmeal Recipe is made with a small number of ingredients that all play a role in your pup's health and wellbeing. This recipe offers a single source of protein from lamb, along with easily digestible carbs from oatmeal and millet.

Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Lamb & Oatmeal Recipe features antioxidants, omega fatty acids, and probiotics, along with must-have nutrients like taurine and glucosamine. It provides expertly balanced nutrition to ensure your Beagle is at his best every day of the week.

With this limited ingredient food, you don't have to worry about giving your dog anything that doesn't benefit him. Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Lamb & Oatmeal Recipe doesn't contain any corn, wheat, gluten, soy, meat by-products, or GMOs. It's also free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

8. Diamond Naturals Small Breed Adult

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, cracked pearled barley, ground white rice, and grain sorghum

Calories: 418 kcal per cup

Price: $29.99 for 18-lb bag

The best way to protect your pup's health is with all natural ingredients. Diamond Naturals Small Breed Adult offers just that. The chicken and rice formula offers great taste and nutrition that your pup is sure to love. It's made with balanced nutrients that small breed dogs need to flourish.

Diamond Naturals Small Breed Adult formula is enhanced with guaranteed probiotics for gut health along with immune support. Superfoods like chia seed, kale, pumpkin, and blueberries are sources of key nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

This small bite kibble is also loaded with omega fatty acids for joint support to keep your pup moving with ease.

9. Purina Pro Plan Small Breed Adult Sensitive Skin & Stomach

First five ingredients: Salmon, rice, barley, canola meal, and fish meal

Calories: 478 kcal per cup

Price: $58.99 for 30-lb bag

Purina Pro Plan Small Breed Adult Sensitive Skin & Stomach recipe is uniquely designed for dogs that need extra skin and coat nourishment. This formula is loaded with salmon, sunflower oil, and canola meal, all of which are rich in omega-3 and -6 fatty acids.

This small breed formula is high in protein to support active dogs, along with easily digestible grains like oatmeal and rice. Though not grain-free, this kibble doesn't contain common allergens like wheat, soy, or corn. It's also free of artificial flavors and colors.

Purina Pro Plan Small Breed Adult Sensitive Skin & Stomach kibble is enriched with natural prebiotic fiber to nourish healthy bacteria in the GI tract. It's also fortified with guaranteed live probiotics.

10. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Small Bite Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, brown rice, barley, and oatmeal

Calories: 391 kcal per cup

Price: $58.43 for 34-lb bag

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Small Bite Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe is specially formulated to provide for the well-being of small breed dogs. This grain-inclusive kibble contains tons of protein and essential vitamins and minerals to keep your pup feeling nothing short of amazing.

Don't let the size of this kibble fool you. It's packed with real meat, garden fruits and vegetables, and whole grains to give your pup a daily boost of nutrition. This recipe also contains added LifeSource Bits, which are made with a precise blend of antioxidant rich ingredients.

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Small Bite Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe doesn't contain any wheat, soy, or corn. Instead, this easy to chew food is enriched with kelp, sweet potatoes, flaxseed, peas, garlic, and chicken.

11. Merrick Limited Ingredient Real Lamb & Sweet Potato Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned lamb, lamb meal, sweet potatoes, potatoes, and peas

Calories: 371 kcal per cup

Price: $64.98 for 22-lb bag

Merrick Limited Ingredient Real Lamb & Sweet Potato Recipe is formulated with a small number of carefully selected ingredients to provide your pup with balanced nutrition. Even though this kibble is crafted for dogs with sensitive stomachs or food sensitivities, any pup can enjoy this recipe.

This formula is enriched with omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, which keep your furry friend's skin and coat healthier than ever. It's also made with glucosamine and chondroitin for hip and joint health, along with other nutrients like taurine, folic acid, thiamine, vitamin A, and calcium.

Merrick Limited Ingredient Real Lamb & Sweet Potato Recipe is gluten-free and doesn't contain any wheat, soy, corn, eggs, or dairy. This healthful food is also free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

12. Instinct Small Breed Dry Dog Food

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, chickpeas, tapioca, and chicken fat

Calories: 476 kcal per cup

Price: $48.99 for 11-lb bag

Help your dog thrive with food that is formulated to meet his unique needs. Instinct Small Breed Dry Dog Food is a grain-free, high-protein kibble that contains a recipe of 70% animal ingredients and oils, along with 30% fruits, vegetables, and other wholesome ingredients.

This minimally processed food is made with raw ingredients that are made shelf stable through the process of freeze-drying. Raw ingredients retain their valuable nutrients, including amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Even the pickiest Beagles are sure to love this kibble. It has a freeze-dried raw coating on every piece that will have your dog wagging his tail until the last bite.

13. Nulo Frontrunner Ancient Grains Turkey, Whitefish & Quinoa Small Breed

First five ingredients: Deboned turkey, chicken meal, oats, barley, and brown rice

Calories: 432 kcal per cup

Price: $37.99 for 14-lb bag

Give your dog nutrition that nourishes his mind and body with Nulo Frontrunner Ancient Grains Turkey, Whitefish & Quinoa Small Breed. This high-protein kibble is designed for small breed dogs and packs a true nutritional punch. It's formulated with animal proteins, low-glycemic grains, and whole foods like apples and blueberries.

Each serving is loaded with omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids to support your pup's coat and health, along with probiotics for digestive and immune health. This small-bite food is fortified with zinc, iron, vitamin E, calcium, and many other vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.

Help your dog to reach peak health with Nulo Frontrunner Ancient Grains Turkey, Whitefish & Quinoa Small Breed.

14. Nature’s Logic Canine Duck & Salmon Meal Feast

First five ingredients: Duck meal, millet, turkey meal, chicken fat, and salmon meal

Calories: 416 kcal per cup

Price: $86.12 for 25-lb bag

Nature’s Logic Canine Duck & Salmon Meal Feast is made with a savory blend of duck meal, salmon meal, and a blend of fruits and vegetables to keep your pup in the best shape of his life. All of the ingredients are ones that you know, including carrot, apple, spinach, broccoli, parsley, mushroom, and cranberry.

Nature’s Logic Canine Duck & Salmon Meal Feast doesn't contain any common allergens, synthetic vitamins or synthetic minerals. Instead, it's loaded with enzymes, probiotics, and a broad range of nutrients from all-natural ingredients.

This kibble is suitable for all life stages and is sure to have your canine counting down until his next meal.

15. Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains

First five ingredients: Salmon, oats, ocean whitefish meal, sorghum, and quinoa

Calories: 424 kcal per cup

Price: $79.99 for 22-lb bag

Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains is the perfect combination of ocean and land ingredients. It's formulated with wild Pacific salmon, ancient grains like quinoa, millet, and steel-cut oats along with apples, pumpkin, and coconut oil. Two antioxidants, turmeric and cinnamon round out the formula.

Each serving packs a powerful nutritional punch, with a blend of essential vitamins and minerals. This small but mighty kibble is fortified with iron, zinc, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin E, and thiamine.

Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains doesn't contain any potato, peas, legumes, corn, wheat, or soy. It's also free of meat by-products, rendered meat meals, artificial flavors, and preservatives.

16. Go! Solutions Small Bites Limited Ingredient Salmon Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned salmon, salmon meal, tapioca, peas, and lentils

Calories: 423 kcal per cup

Price: $30.99 for 6-lb bag

Small dogs have big nutritional needs and Go! Solutions Small Bites Limited Ingredient Salmon Recipe meets them all. It's not only made with natural, high quality ingredients, it's also enriched with potassium, folic acid, taurine, vitamin A, calcium, and other nutrients that support and protect your furry friend.

The recipe is made with premium salmon, which is a natural source of omega fatty acids, protein, antioxidant elements like zinc and phosphorus. This single ingredient protects your pup's skin and coat as well as heart health and inflammation. It's also formulated with peas, coconut oil, and lentils.

Go! Solutions Small Bites Limited Ingredient Salmon Recipe doesn't contain any fillers or unnecessary ingredients, which means no gluten, grain, corn, wheat, or soy. This is a food that your four-legged friend is sure to love.

17. Orijen Small Breed Grain-Free

First five ingredients: Turkey, chicken, turkey giblets, quail, and whole blue whiting

Calories: 473 kcal per cup

Price: $52.99 for 10-lb bag

Orijen Small Breed Grain-Free dog food is carefully crafted to provide biologically appropriate nutrition for your Beagle. This protein-rich recipe contains 85% quality poultry and fish ingredients from chicken, turkey, quail, and blue whiting. It’s also formulated with powerhouse fruits and vegetables, including apples, pears, collard greens, and butternut squash.

Aside from quality ingredients, this small breed kibble is fortified with vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Each bite provides calcium, thiamine, omega fatty acids, and probiotics. The addition of herbs and botanicals like rosehips and turmeric make Orijen Small Breed Grain-Free dog food even more healthful.

This scrumptious kibble is freeze-dried coated to give your dog the burst of raw flavor that he craves. Mealtime has never been so enjoyably nutritious!

18. Canidae Pure Petite Adult Small Breed Chicken

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, peas, lentils, and tapioca

Calories: 525 kcal per cup

Price: $38.99 for 10-lb bag

Feed your small breed pup a well-rounded meal that’s uniquely crafted with his needs in mind. Canidae Pure Petite Adult Small Breed Chicken is made with just eight ingredients that you recognize, along with vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and other health-boosting nutrients.

Don’t let the small size fool you. This food is loaded with premium ingredients and plenty of nutrients. Canidae Pure Petite Adult Small Breed Chicken recipe is made with a single protein source, along with garbanzo beans, lentils, peas, and flaxseed. These ingredients are high in fiber, antioxidants, and magnesium to nourish and support your canine’s health needs.

Canidae Pure Petite Adult Small Breed Chicken kibble is finished with a freeze-dried raw coating that your Beagle is sure to love eating.

19. Solid Gold Sun Dancer Complete Health

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, tapioca, peas, and ocean fish meal

Calories: 405 kcal per cup

Price: $54.99 for 24-lb bag

Think dog food can't be healthy and delicious? Solid Gold Sun Dancer Complete Health proves otherwise! This health-boosting food is formulated with chicken, tapioca, turmeric, and other golden ingredients that nourish your pup. Superfoods like carrots, pumpkin, chia seeds, and blueberries take your dog’s wellness to the next level.

Solid Gold Sun Dancer Complete Health is fortified with prebiotics and probiotics for immune support and gut health, along with the optimal balance of omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids for a flawless skin and coat. Each bite also contains zinc, taurine, folic acid, and calcium.

This grain-free holistic food is just what your paw-tner in crime deserves. Solid Gold Sun Dancer Complete Health only contains nutrient-rich ingredients and doesn't contain any wheat, soy, corn, or gluten.

20. Wellness Complete Health Small Breed Turkey & Oatmeal Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned turkey, chicken meal, salmon meal, oatmeal, and ground brown rice

Calories: 408 kcal per cup

Price: $44.98 for 12-lb bag

Wellness Complete Health Small Breed Turkey & Oatmeal Recipe is made with the right composition of ingredients and nutrients to best meet your dog's wellness needs. This dry kibble is made with nutrient-rich whole foods that taste great and keep your pup feeling his best.

Each serving is filled with flaxseed, tomatoes, brown rice, salmon oil, spinach, carrots, blueberries, sweet potatoes, and other whole foods that you can count on to keep your Beagle happy and fulfilled.

Wellness Complete Health Small Breed Turkey & Oatmeal Recipe offers optimal calorie levels for smaller dogs. It also has the right amount of protein, fiber, omega fatty acids, and vitamins and minerals, including taurine, vitamin E, calcium, zinc, iron, and more.

21. Nature's Recipe Small Breed Grain-Free Chicken, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, tapioca starch, and canola meal

Calories: 342 kcal per cup

Price: $28.98 for 12-lb bag

Nature's Recipe Small Breed Grain-Free Chicken, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe is ideal for small mouths with big nutritional needs. This easy to digest recipe is made with real chicken along with sweet potato and pumpkin. These grain-free carbohydrates are rich in fiber and antioxidants to keep your pup in tip-top health.

The balanced combination of whole food ingredients gives your Beagle the nutrition he needs to stay healthy, happy, and active. With this food, your dog will have more energy, a lighter mood, and less health issues.

Nature's Recipe Small Breed Grain-Free Chicken, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe also contains highly bioavailable nutrient sources like zinc, calcium, thiamine, beta-carotene, and others.

22. Halo Small Breed Holistic Chicken & Chicken Liver Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, dried egg product, dried peas, and oatmeal

Calories: 413 kcal per cup

Price: $32.00 for 10-lb bag

Nourish your fun-sized furry friend with Halo Small Breed Holistic Chicken & Chicken Liver Recipe. This all natural food is crafted to satisfy your dog's taste buds while nourishing him from snout to tail. It’s made with responsibly sourced protein along with non-GMO fruits and vegetables.

This kibble is rich in whole ingredients that pack a powerful nutritional punch, including chicken, peas, oatmeal, sweet potatoes, carrots, and blueberries. Halo Small Breed Holistic Chicken & Chicken Liver Recipe is fortified with all of the nutrients your canine needs, including vitamin E, calcium, folic acid, zinc, iron, and more.

These small bites provide big nutrition that will serve your dog well for years to come. Halo Small Breed Holistic Chicken & Chicken Liver Recipe doesn't contain any meat meals or artificial ingredients.

23. VICTOR Select Ocean Fish Formula

First five ingredients: Menhaden fish meal, grain sorghum, peas, chicken fat, and whole grain millet

Calories: 370 kcal per cup

Price: $69.99 for 40-lb bag

Nourish your pup with the power of the sea by serving him VICTOR Select Ocean Fish Formula. This all life stages formula is made with premium-quality fish protein, making it an excellent choice for dogs that are allergic to other meat proteins. It also contains gluten-free grains, like sorghum and millet, to provide much needed fiber and energy.

The recipe is fortified with all sorts of vitamins and minerals, including L-carnitine, vitamin E, calcium, zinc, iron, and other nutrients that protect and support your pup. VICTOR Select Ocean Fish Formula is also boosted with probiotics to support a healthy gut microbiome with healthy bacteria.

Though it's loaded with vitamins, your Beagle pup is sure to love every bite.

24. Earthborn Holistic Small Breed

First five ingredients: Turkey meal, brown rice, dried egg, tapioca, and canola oil

Calories: 400 kcal per cup

Price: $38.93 for 12.5-lb bag

Earthborn Holistic Small Breed is a great option for Beagles. This recipe is specially formulated to meet the nutritional needs of small breed puppies and adults. It's made with high quality turkey meal, along with easily digestible grains that provide natural fiber and energy.

Your pup is sure to love this small-sized kibble. Each bite contains turkey, brown rice, blueberries, flaxseed, whiting meal, apples, spinach, blueberries, and other drool-worthy ingredients.

The formula is enriched with a wide range of vitamins and nutrients, including taurine to support heart health, along with calcium for strong bones and teeth, and probiotics to support a healthy gut and digestive system.

25. Acana Singles Limited Ingredient Diet Beef & Pumpkin Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned beef, beef meal, beef liver, sweet potato, and whole chickpeas

Calories: 371 kcal per cup

Price: $89.99 for 25-lb bag

Acana Singles Limited Ingredient Diet Beef & Pumpkin Recipe is thoughtfully crafted from the first ingredient to the last to meet the needs of dogs with sensitive tummies. This dry kibble is loaded with plenty of beef, pumpkin, chickpeas, cranberries, and other whole foods that are combined to create kibble that your dog loves to eat.

Each of the premium ingredients used in Acana Singles Limited Ingredient Diet Beef & Pumpkin Recipe are sourced from a curated group of fishers, farmers, and ranchers. Each batch is made with a commitment to quality and safety, so you can confidently feed your pup.

This dog food is enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that work together to support immune, heart, and digestive health. The best part is that this kibble is made without grains, peas, or chicken. Instead it's fueled by natural, wholesome ingredients.

Final thoughts

What you feed your Beagle has a direct impact on his health, vitality, and even his mood! Low quality food can open the door to all sorts of health conditions like itchy skin and tummy sensitivity.

If you want peace of mind that you’re feeding your pup food that is 100% nourishing, look no further than our list of 25 dog foods for Beagles.

No matter which food you choose, you can feel confident knowing that you’re filling your dog’s bowl with kibble that doesn’t contain low quality or potentially harmful ingredients. Instead, you can nourish and protect your furry friend with wholesome ingredients that make a difference.