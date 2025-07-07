Get Ready for the 2025 Buck Moon — The Farthest Full Moon from the Sun and the First of the Summer

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

July's Buck Moon will soon brighten up the night sky on July 10, 2025, and it won’t be something you want to miss. Located in the constellation Sagittarius, the Buck Moon will be one of the most unique full moons we will see all year.

Learn more about this astronomical event, why it’s called the Buck Moon, and where to see it.

Best Time and Place to See the Buck Moon

The Buck Moon will rise on Thursday, July 10, 2025, and will be most illuminated at 20:36 UTC, or 4:38 p.m. EST. Unfortunately, for most viewers in North America, this will occur while the moon is still below the horizon. However, as the moon begins to rise on Thursday evening, look eastward, and you’ll see an orange orb starting to rise.

The best place to see the Buck Moon in North America is an area with an unobstructed view and preferably away from city lights. As the moon rises, keep an eye on the southeastern horizon. The best time to catch the moon rise will depend on what time zone you’re in.

Why the Buck Moon Is Special

Not only is the Buck Moon the first full moon of summer, but it is also the second lowest-hanging moon of the year, right behind June’s Strawberry Moon. Since we have just passed the summer solstice, the sun is at its highest point in the sky. The moon corresponds to the sun and will be at its lowest point in the sky.

The Buck Moon will also be the farthest from the sun that it has been all year. This is because Earth has reached aphelion — the point at which it is farthest from the sun, which occurred on July 3, 2025.

Why Is it Called the Buck Moon?

The Buck Moon gets its moniker because this is the time of year in North America when male deer — bucks — begin to regrow their antlers. Deer typically shed their antlers each year, and as they regrow, they are covered in soft velvet. By the time of the autumn equinox, the deer have shed the velvet — which becomes itchy — and reveal their fully grown antlers.

Other Native American tribes call July’s full moon the Thunder Moon, Salmon Moon, and Raspberry Moon.

Anglo-Saxon culture referred to the full moon as the Hay Moon, as it was the time of the hay harvest. Celtic cultures, on the other hand, called it the Herb Moon, Mead Moon, or Wyrt Moon.

