Dinosaur Blood Vessels Discovered Inside 66-Million-Year-Old T. rex Ribs

We’ve learned a lot over the years from dinosaur fossils: what they looked like, how they moved, and even what diseases they may have had. Recently, what seemed like an insignificant blip on an X-ray has revealed an exciting new facet of dino physiology.

A Canadian research team uncovered preserved blood vessel structures inside the rib of Scotty, the famous Tyrannosaurus rex excavated in Saskatchewan during the 1990s. This discovery, recently published in Scientific Reports, offers new insights into dinosaur biology — specifically, how these prehistoric giants may have healed after injuries.

“I remember showing my supervisors, Dr. Barbi and Dr. McKellar, a strange structure inside a scan of the rib that I originally didn’t give much thought to,” said senior author Jerit L. Mitchell, a Ph.D. student in the Department of Physics at the University of Regina, in a press release. “They were quick to point out that what I discovered could possibly be preserved blood vessels, which has since led to a much more expansive research project.”

How Did They Find T. rex Blood Vessels?

Scotty the T. rex at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (Photo courtesy of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum)

Using high-powered synchrotron X-rays generated at the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at the University of Saskatchewan, the team created detailed 3D images of Scotty’s bones and soft tissue. The X-rays revealed a healed fracture on the 66-million-year-old ribs, suggesting that Scotty may have been injured in a dino-on-dino battle. Imaging technology, like the type housed at CLS, is priceless for learning more about extinct animals, as it allows scientists to closely examine fossils without damaging them.

After imaging, researchers followed up with chemical analysis to identify the elements and molecules within the preserved vessels. These findings allowed them to better understand how such soft tissues could survive for tens of millions of years and how soft tissue could be used to tell us more about the animal kingdom, both past and present.

“Preserved blood vessel structures, like we have found in Scott’s rib bone, appear linked to areas where the bone was healing. This is because during the healing process, those areas had increased blood flow to them,” said Mauricio Barbi, physics professor at the University of Regina, in the press release. “This work also provides a new way to compare how injuries healed in extinct animals, like dinosaurs, with living species, such as birds and reptiles, which helps us better understand the biology of the past, and also how life on Earth has evolved over millions of years.”

Not Just a Museum Exhibit

A picture of the 3D-printed vessel structures inside Scotty’s rib. (Photo courtesy of Jerit Mitchell).

Dinosaur fossils, once uncovered and excavated, often end up on display in museums. Scotty’s fossil, long a centerpiece of Canadian paleontology, is proof that these fossils can continue to offer surprises decades after their discovery. With non-destructive modern technology, they can also remain our favorite part of a trip to the museum, too.

“Fossils like those from Scotty are more than just museum exhibits, as they continue to advance science in ways we never imagined when they were first unearthed. It’s exciting to see new technology and collaborations between the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM), the University of Regina, and the CLS revealing discoveries while keeping the fossils intact for future generations,” said Ryan McKeller, RSM curator of paleontology, in the press release.

