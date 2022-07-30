25 Best Dog Food Toppers In 2022

Looking for the best dog food toppers in 2022? Look no further! The toppers featured here today are perfect for dogs of all shapes and sizes, and they are sure to keep your pup happy and healthy. We will also discuss the benefits of using a dog food topper, and we will provide you with tips on how to choose the right one for your pet.

What are dog food toppers?

Dog food toppers are a great way to add some variety to your dog's diet, and they can also be a great way to add some extra nutrition. Some common dog food toppers include things like fresh fruits and vegetables, cooked meats, and yogurt.

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing a dog food topper. First, you'll want to make sure that the topper is something that your dog will actually eat. Some dogs are picky eaters and may not be interested in eating a topper that contains ingredients they don't like.

You'll also want to make sure that the topper is nutritionally balanced. While most dog food toppers are relatively healthy, some may be higher in calories or fat than others. If you're concerned about your dog's weight, you may want to choose a topper that is lower in calories.

Finally, you'll want to consider the price of the topper. Some toppers can be quite expensive, while others are very reasonably priced. If you're on a budget, you may want to choose a cheaper topper, but if you're not worried about cost, you may want to splurge on a more expensive topper.

Why use dog food toppers, anyway?

There are a few reasons why you might want to use a dog food topper. First, as mentioned above, toppers can add variety to your dog's diet. If your dog is getting bored with their food, a topper can help mix things up and keep them interested in eating.

Second, toppers can be a great way to add extra nutrition to your dog's diet. If your dog is lacking in certain nutrients, a topper can help supplement their diet and make sure they're getting everything they need.

Finally, toppers can simply be a fun way to feed your dog. Many dogs love the taste of fresh fruits and vegetables, and they'll be sure to enjoy a topper that contains these ingredients.

Are dog food toppers necessary?

No, dog food toppers are not necessary. However, they can be a great way to add extra nutrition, variety, and fun to your dog's diet. If you're looking for a way to mix things up, or if you're concerned about your dog's nutritional needs, a topper may be a good option for you.

What are the best dog toppers in 2022?

The best dog food toppers will vary depending on your individual dog's needs. If you're looking for a topper that is lower in calories, you may want to choose one that is made with leaner meats or that contains more fruits and vegetables. If you're not concerned about calories, you may want to choose a topper that is higher in protein or fat.

Now that we got that out of the way, here is more information about the 25 best dog toppers in 2022:

Image courtesy Pupper

Pupper Fuel is a great choice for any dog owner looking to give their pup an extra boost of energy. This topper is made with all-natural ingredients like chicken, sweet potatoes, and blueberries. It's also grain-free and free from artificial preservatives.

Pupper Fuel is available in two different flavor profiles; beef and chicken. Both flavors are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

If you're looking for the best dog topper that can help your dog relax and feel their best, Penguin CBD Dog Treats are a great option. These treats are made with full spectrum CBD oil and organic ingredients like hemp seed oil and turmeric.

Penguin CBD Dog Treats are available in sweet potato flavor. Penguin CBD Dog Treats are a great way to help your dog relax and feel their best. Made with broad spectrum CBD oil and organic ingredients, these treats are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

3. Open Farm Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food

Image courtesy Open Farm

Open Farm is a great choice for any dog owner looking for the best quality ingredients. Their freeze-dried raw toppers are made with humanely raised meats and sustainably sourced vegetables.

Open Farm's freeze-dried raw toppers are available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

4. BLUE Buffalo Wilderness Trail Toppers

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

BLUE Buffalo's Wilderness Trail Toppers are a great choice for any dog owner looking for an all-natural topper. These toppers are made with real meat and no artificial preservatives.

BLUE Buffalo's Wilderness Trail Toppers are available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

5. Jinx Salmon on Top Flavor Boosting Meal Topper

Image courtesy Jinx

If you're looking for a topper that's packed with flavor, Jinx Salmon on Top is a great choice. This topper is made with wild-caught salmon and is free from artificial preservatives.

Jinx Salmon on Top is available in two different sizes; small and large. Jinx Salmon on Top is a great way to add some extra flavor to your dog's meal. Made with wild-caught salmon and free from artificial preservatives, this topper is sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

6. The Honest Kitchen POUR OVERS

Image courtesy The Honest Kitchen

The Honest Kitchen's POUR OVERS are a great choice for any dog owner looking for an all-natural topper. These toppers are made with real meat and no artificial preservatives.

The Honest Kitchen's POUR OVERS are available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

7. Stella & Chewy’s Meal Mixers

Image courtesy Stella & Chewy’s

Stella & Chewy's Meal Mixers are a great choice for any dog owner looking for an all-natural topper. These toppers are made with real meat and no artificial preservatives.

Stella & Chewy's Meal Mixers are available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

8. Wellness CORE Simply Shreds

Image courtesy Wellness Core

Wellness CORE's Simply Shreds are a great choice for any dog owner looking for an all-natural topper. These toppers are made with real meat and no artificial preservatives.

Wellness CORE's Simply Shreds are available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

9. LickOChops

Image courtesy Lick O Chops

If you're looking for a topper that's packed with flavor, LickOChops is a great choice. This topper is made with real meat and is free from artificial preservatives.

LickOChops are available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

Made with real meat and free from artificial preservatives, LickOChops are a great way to add some extra flavor to your dog's meal.

10. Instinct Grain-Free Healthy Cravings

Image courtesy Amazon

Instinct's Grain-Free Healthy Cravings are a great choice for any dog owner looking for an all-natural topper. These toppers are made with real meat and no artificial preservatives.

Instinct's Grain-Free Healthy Cravings are available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

11. Flavors Food Topper For Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

If you're looking for a topper that's packed with flavor, Flavors is a great choice. This topper is made with real meat and is free from artificial preservatives.

Flavors' Food Toppers For Dogs are available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

12. Instinct Raw Boost Mixers Gut Health Freeze-Dried Dog Food Topper

Image courtesy Amazon

Instinct's Raw Boost Mixers Gut Health Freeze-Dried Dog Food Topper is a great choice for any dog owner looking for an all-natural topper. This topper is made with real meat and is free from artificial preservatives.

Instinct's Raw Boost Mixers Gut Health Freeze-Dried Dog Food Topper is available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

13. Sardines Packed In Water

Image courtesy Amazon

If you're looking for an all-natural topper that's packed with flavor, sardines are a great choice. These toppers are made with real meat and no artificial preservatives.

Sardines are available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

14. McLovins Beef Liver Freeze Dried Raw Meal Topper

Image courtesy McLovins

If you're looking for an all-natural topper that's packed with flavor, McLovins Beef Liver Freeze Dried Raw Meal Topper is a great choice. This topper is made with real beef liver and is free from artificial preservatives.

McLovins' Beef Liver Freeze Dried Raw Meal Toppers are available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

15. Dr. Marty Nature's Blend

Image courtesy Dr. Marty

Dr. Marty's Nature's Blend is a great choice for any dog owner looking for an all-natural topper. These toppers are made with real meat and no artificial preservatives.

Dr. Marty's Nature's Blend is available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

16. The Simple Food Project Beef and Salmon

Image The Simple Food Project

If you're looking for an all-natural topper that's packed with flavor, The Simple Food Project Beef and Salmon is a great choice. This topper is made with real beef and salmon and is free from artificial preservatives.

The Simple Food Project's Beef and Salmon are available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

17. The Honest Kitchen Fruit & Veggie Grain-Free Dehydrated Dog Base Mix

Image courtesy The Honest Kitchen

If you're looking for an all-natural topper that's packed with flavor, the Honest Kitchen Fruit & Veggie Grain-Free Dehydrated Dog Base Mix is a great choice. This topper is made with real fruit and vegetables and is free from artificial preservatives.

The Honest Kitchen's Fruit & Veggie Grain-Free Dehydrated Dog Base Mix is available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

18. Yum Woof The Perfect Kibble Topper

Image courtesy Yum Woof

If you're looking for an all-natural topper that's packed with flavor, Yum Woof The Perfect Kibble Topper is a great choice. This topper is made with real meat and vegetables and is free from artificial preservatives.

Yum Woof's The Perfect Kibble Toppers are available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

19. Nulo FreeStyle Variety Pack Dog Food Topper

Image courtesy Amazon

Are you looking for the best dog topper in 2022 that's packed with flavor, Nulo FreeStyle Variety Pack Dog Food Topper is a great choice. This topper is made with real meat and vegetables and is free from artificial preservatives.

Nulo's FreeStyle Variety Pack Dog Food Toppers are available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

20. SuperGravy Paw Jus Dog Food Topper Gravy & Broth Mix

Image courtesy SuperGravy

If you're looking for an all-natural topper that's packed with flavor, SuperGravy Paw Jus Dog Food Topper Gravy & Broth Mix is a great choice. This topper is made with real meat and vegetables and is free from artificial preservatives.

SuperGravy's Paw Jus Dog Food Topper Gravy & Broth Mix is available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

21. Applaws Taste Toppers Natural Wet Broth Dog Food Variety Pack

Image courtesy Applaws

If you're looking for an all-natural topper that's packed with flavor, Applaws Taste Toppers Natural Wet Broth Dog Food Variety Pack is a great choice. This topper is made with real meat and vegetables and is free from artificial preservatives.

Applaws' Taste Toppers Natural Wet Broth Dog Food Variety Pack is available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

22. "I and love and you" Top That Meal Enhancer Grain Free Wet Dog Food Topper

Image courtesy I and Love and You

If you're looking for an all-natural topper that's packed with flavor, "I and love and you" Top That Meal Enhancer Grain Free Wet Dog Food Topper is a great choice. This topper is made with real meat and vegetables and is free from artificial preservatives.

"I and love and you"'s Top That Meal Enhancer Grain Free Wet Dog Food Topper is available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

23. DoggyRade YummyRade Meal Enhancer Pet Food Topper

Image courtesy DoggyRade

If you're looking for an all-natural topper that's packed with flavor, DoggyRade YummyRade Meal Enhancer Pet Food Topper is a great choice. This topper is made with real meat and vegetables and is free from artificial preservatives.

DoggyRade's YummyRade Meal Enhancer Pet Food Topper is available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

24. Jac Pet Nutrition Ranch Raised Beef Dehydrated Superfood

Image courtesy Jac Pet

If you're looking for an all-natural topper that's packed with flavor, Jac Pet Nutrition Ranch Raised Beef Dehydrated Superfood Topper for Dogs is a great choice. This topper is made with real meat and vegetables and is free from artificial preservatives.

Jac Pet Nutrition's Ranch Raised Beef Dehydrated Superfood Topper for Dogs is available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

25. K9 Natural Chicken Feast Freeze-Dried Dog Food Topper

Image courtesy K9 Natural

If you're looking for another best dog topper in 2022 that's packed with flavor, K90 Natural Chicken Feast Freeze-Dried Dog Food Topper is a great choice. This topper is made with real meat and vegetables and is free from artificial preservatives.

K90 Natural's Chicken Feast Freeze-Dried Dog Food Topper is available in three different flavors; chicken, turkey, and beef. All of their toppers are made with high-quality ingredients and are sure to please even the pickiest of dogs.

Are kibble toppers good?

There's no definitive answer to this question. Some dogs enjoy kibble toppers and others don't seem to care for them. Ultimately, it's up to you to decide whether or not you think your dog would benefit from a kibble topper. If you're unsure, you can always start with a small amount and see how your dog reacts.

What are the benefits of using dog food toppers?

Toppers for dog food also help to satisfy your dog's taste buds. The nutritional advantages of dog food toppers are numerous. Topped foods, such as gravies and broths, can be used to provide moisture. Dogs who don't drink enough water or have frequent urinary tract infections may benefit.

Kibble can be harsh on a dog's stomach, but toppers and mixers help to hydrate the diet. By including a nutritious topping, dry dog food may become more digestible. Toppers encourage dogs to get the nutrients they require by enticing them to eat and consume.

Dogs who are sick, on medicine, undergoing therapy, or not feeling well may lose their appetite. Even the most obstinate, picky, or disinterested eater can be enticed with pet food toppers. Dogs who are losing weight will benefit from an additional 600 calories in their diet.

Toppers can also be used for training purposes. If you're trying to teach your dog a new trick or behavior, you may be able to use a topper as a reward. The best dog toppers will help your pet get the nutrition they need while also being delicious and enjoyable.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to the best dog toppers, there are many factors to consider. First, think about what your dog needs and what you're trying to accomplish by adding a topper. Once you know that, you can narrow down your options and find the perfect one for your pup.

We hope this guide has helped you in your search for the best dog toppers. We've included plenty of options within the list of our 25 best dog toppers in 2022 above to help you choose the best option to give your dog on their kibble.