UV Light Helps Us Understand Why the Archaeopteryx Was Such a Good Flier

Archaeopteryx lived about 150 million years ago during the Jurassic Period. Although the first Archaeopteryx fossil was discovered more than 160 years ago and the prehistoric bird has been well studied, an excellent specimen has yielded new information about the species, including why it could fly so well, according to a report in the journal Nature.

Painstaking preparation made the “Chicago Archaeopteryx” (named because it resides in the city’s Field Museum) the best-preserved example of the species. That amount of care meant that CT scans and imaging via UV light have yielded the most vivid Archaeopteryx pictures yet. Scientists visualized its smallest bones as well as soft tissue, including some feathers.

New Archaeopteryx Flight Details Emerge

Illustration showing Archaeopteryx in life, including its tertial feathers that would have helped it fly. (Image Credit: Michael Rothman)

Seeing Archaeopteryx in such detail revealed a long set of feathers called tertials on the its upper arm. Those feathers also place the species more accurately on the evolutionary tree among winged dinosaurs as well as a predecessor to contemporary birds, which also have tertials.

“Archaeopteryx isn’t the first dinosaur to have feathers, or the first dinosaur to have ‘wings,’" Jingmai O’Connor a curator at the museum and an author of the paper, said in a press release. “But we think it’s the earliest known dinosaur that was able to use its feathers to fly.”

Ancient Flight

The scientists now think they know why Archaeopteryx was such a good flier. Archaeopteryx’s upper arm bone is much longer than those of contemporary birds. That length creates a gap between the long primary feathers and others, as well as between the wings and the body. Air passing through that gap generates lift. Contemporary birds don’t need such long arms, because evolution solved their need to create lift another way: a set of tertial feathers between the bird’s body and the rest of its wing.

“Our specimen is the first Archaeopteryx that was preserved and prepared in such a way that we can see its long tertial feathers,” O’Connor said in the release. “These feathers are missing in feathered dinosaurs that are closely related to birds but aren’t quite birds. Their wing feathers stop at the elbow. That tells us that these non-avian dinosaurs couldn’t fly, but Archaeopteryx could. This also adds to evidence that suggests dinosaurs evolved flight more than once — which I think is super exciting.”

Other Bird Evolutionary Features

Imaging also revealed some other key evolutionary features. For instance, seeing details of the tiny bones in the roof of its mouth are helping scientists understand how modern birds eventually developed the ability to move their beaks independent of the part of the skull that holds their brain.

“That might not sound exciting, but to people who study bird evolution, it’s really important, because it’s been hypothesized that being able to evolve specialized skulls for different ecological niches might have helped birds evolve into more than 11,000 species today,” O’Connor said in the release.

Also, because the scientists got a detailed look at some of the Archaeopteryx’s soft tissues they hypothesize that it may have spent a lot of time walking on the ground, and may even have climbed trees.

The Chicago Archaeopteryx fossil went on display at the Field Museum in 2024. Its tiny hollow bones are embedded in a slab of limestone. At about the size of a pigeon, it is among the smallest known fossils of the species.

