Sun Showing Increased, Most Intense Solar Flare Activity Yet in 2025

The solar flares are bursts of magnetic energy and can impact power, communication, and navigation systems on Earth.

By Paul Smaglik
May 16, 2025 9:00 PMMay 16, 2025 9:02 PM
Solar Flare
(Image Credit: Lukasz Pawel Szczepanski/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

On May 13, 2025 and May 14, 2025, the sun fired solar flares, and the radiation of those flares triggered radio black outs in some parts of the world, according to a forecast discussion from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

Solar flares — sudden, intense bursts of radiation — are the result of the sun releasing energy pent-up magnetic energy. Sunspots, which are concentrated areas of such energy, are often the source of many flares.

Although fascinating for astronomers to observe, they can also affect life on Earth and in space. The sudden burst of magnetic energy can interrupt radio signals on the side of the planet facing the flare. They can also interfere with navigation signals — even potentially disrupting spacecraft.

Solar Flare Strength Ratings

There strength is measured by letters, with X being the strongest class. Each subsequent letter after X denotes a 10-fold order of magnitude. The number following the letter indicates a more detailed level of strength within that category.

The strongest May 14, 2025 flare was classified as an X2.7, with two moderate ones also occurring that day. NOAA predicts that a series of moderate to strong flares will occur over the next week, with a 65 percent chance of M-Class (minor to moderate), and a 30 percent of another X-Class event.

Read More: Solar Flares are Stunning but are They Dangerous? Here's What to Know

Coronal Mass Ejection

Wednesday's X2.7 flare was accompanied by a coronal mass ejection (CME), an explosion of charged solar plasma often thrown from the sun's surface simultaneously as the flare. Since flares travel at the speed of light, we see them within about eight minutes. CMEs travel much slower, so we might need to wait a few days after the accompanying flare to see them.

When a CME finally does reach Earth, its charge can trigger a geomagnetic storm that can manifest as northern or southern lights. CMEs can also take down power grids, and interfere with satellites and GPS systems. Like solar flares, they have their own classification system for strength, with G1 being the weakest and G5 representing the strongest.

Read More: The Strongest Solar Storm in History Impacted Earth 14,300 Years Ago

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Before joining Discover Magazine, Paul Smaglik spent over 20 years as a science journalist, specializing in U.S. life science policy and global scientific career issues. He began his career in newspapers, but switched to scientific magazines. His work has appeared in publications including Science News, Science, Nature, and Scientific American.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
The Sciences
The Strongest Solar Storm in History Impacted Earth 14,300 Years Ago
The Sciences
Watch as This Rare Red Sprite Lightning Strikes Above the Himalayas
Health
Climate Change Could Soon Raise Our Exposure to Viruses From Sewage
The Sciences
Solar Heat May Impact Earth's Seismic Activity, Making Earthquake Predictions Easier
Environment
Intense Storms Bring 16 Billion Tons of Snow to Greenland, Restoring Ice Sheet
The Sciences
Conditions are Right for a Valentine’s Northern Lights Show — Here's Where to See It
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverPrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyCorrection PolicyOur StaffTransparency
Copyright © 2025 LabX Media Group
Website Accessibility
Login