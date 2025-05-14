Your Fingers Wrinkle in the Same Pattern Every Time After Long Exposure to Water

New research from Binghamton University, State University of New York reveals that wrinkle patterns on skin actually stay the same over time. (Brenderous is licensed under CC BY 2.0. https://openverse.org/image/692df153-b415-4429-bcb7-ac30e96cc9b8?q=wrinkled+fingers&p=18)

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you’ve stayed in a bath or pool long enough, you’ve likely noticed your skin, especially your fingers, become wrinkly or pruny. This is caused by your blood vessels contracting. When blood vessels narrow, the skin’s area is reduced, and your skin forms wrinkles. While your pruny fingers may seem off-putting, this evolutionary advantage actually helps you grip things easier underwater, compared to non-pruny hands.

However, as your fingers wrinkle underwater, do they always wrinkle in the same pattern? That was the question on one young student’s mind. And their question inspired a new study, published in the Journal of the Mechanical Behavior of Biomedical Materials.

Why Our Skin Gets Wrinkly

Images of topographical skin wrinkles overlaid on each other from the two different time points, 24 h apart, with opacity levels of (A) 0%, (B) 50%, (C) 100%. (Image Credit: Guy German)

Guy German, an associate professor at Binghamton University and a faculty member at the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science’s Department of Biomedical Engineering had published several studies on human skin, including a 2020 study that focuses on what happens to the skin when it’s exposed to water for long periods of time.

In a 2023 article with The Conversation, German answered a young reader's question about why our skin gets wrinkly in water. The answer to that question, however, sparked another.

“A student asked, ‘Yeah, but do the wrinkles always form in the same way?’ And I thought: I haven’t the foggiest clue!” said German in a press release. “So it led to this research to find out.”

Read More: A Damaging Hand Disease Has Neanderthal Roots

Same Wrinkles on Pruny Fingers

Representative wrinkle pairs established and numbered across (A) Day 0 and (B) 24+ hr later on a subject's ring finger. Black curves denote clearly paired wrinkle morphologies. Red curves denote inconsistent wrinkles between the two time points. (For interpretation of the references to colour in this figure legend, the reader is referred to the Web version of this article.) (Image Credit: Guy German)

To answer the question, German and Rachel Laytin, a biomedical engineering graduate from Binghamton University, submerged research participants' fingers in water for 30 minutes and took photos of the pruny fingers. After 24 hours, they repeated the same process with the same participants.

After analyzing the photos, the research team found that the participant has the same wrinkly pattern after each submersion.

“Blood vessels don’t change their position much — they move around a bit, but in relation to other blood vessels, they’re pretty static,” German said in a press release. “That means the wrinkles should form in the same manner, and we proved that they do.”

During this study, German and Laytin made an additional discovery.

“We’ve heard that wrinkles don’t form in people who have median nerve damage in their fingers,” German said in a press release. “One of my students told us, ‘I’ve got median nerve damage in my fingers.’ So we tested him — no wrinkles!”

Advancing Forensic Science

With this new research, not only does that student have an answer to their question, but there may be a way to use this data to help assist in forensic science. This new advancement could help forensic teams better identify crime scene fingerprints and bodies with prolonged water exposure.

German can relate to the possibility of these new methods, as his father is a retired police officer in the U.K. who experienced some of these forensic setbacks.

“Biometrics and fingerprints are built into my brain,” he said in a press release. “I always think about this sort of stuff, because it’s fascinating.”

German is excited to continue his research and answer more of his students’ questions.

“I feel like a kid in a candy store, because there’s so much science here that I don’t know. We thank the people at The Conversation and the wonderful question they asked us, because it does create cool new science,” German concluded in a press release.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Why Do We Have Fingerprints?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

As the marketing coordinator at Discover Magazine, Stephanie Edwards interacts with readers across Discover's social media channels and writes digital content. Offline, she is a contract lecturer in English & Cultural Studies at Lakehead University, teaching courses on everything from professional communication to Taylor Swift, and received her graduate degrees in the same department from McMaster University. You can find more of her science writing in Lab Manager and her short fiction in anthologies and literary magazine across the horror genre.