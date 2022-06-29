Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you're like most dog owners, you want to make sure that your furry friend is eating the best food possible. And if you're looking for recommendations, you've come to the right place! In this blog post, we will discuss the 25 best dog food brands recommended by vets in 2022.

These brands have been carefully selected based on their quality ingredients, nutritional value, and overall customer satisfaction. So whether your dog is a picky eater or has allergies or sensitivities, there's sure to be a brand on this list that will suit his or her needs.

Pupper Fuel Chicken

The Farmers Dog

We Feed Raw

PetPlate

Nom Nom

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products

Raised Right Pets

Spot & Tango

Open Farm

RedBarn

Ollie

Just Food For Dogs

Stay

Jinx

Nature’s Diet

Inukshuk Professional

Sundays Dog Food

Dr. Marty Freeze Dried Dog Food

Carna4 All Life

The Simple Food Project

Keto Natural Dog Food

A Pup Above

Know Better for Dogs

Only Natural Pet EasyRaw

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete

What to look for in a dog food brand?

When looking for the best dog food brand, it is important to consider the quality of the ingredients. You want to find a brand that uses high-quality proteins and other ingredients in their food.

You should also look for a brand that is recommended by veterinarians. This means that the brand has been tested and found to be safe and effective for dogs.

Finally, you want to find a brand that offers a variety of foods for different life stages. This ensures that your dog will get the nutrients they need as they grow and change.

What is the flavor that dogs like most?

The answer to this question may surprise you. While there are a lot of different flavors of dog food on the market, the vast majority of dogs actually prefer the taste of meat. This is why most brands include some form of meat in their foods.

What is the best type of food for my dog?

This is a question that can only be answered by your veterinarian. They will be able to assess your dog's individual needs and recommend the best type of food for them.

How often should I feed my dog?

Again, this is something that you will need to discuss with your veterinarian. They will be able to give you a feeding schedule that is appropriate for your dog's individual needs.

What are the benefits of feeding my dog the best food?

There are many benefits to feeding your dog the best food possible. Some of these benefits include improved health, increased energy levels, and a shiny coat.

Feeding your dog the best food will also help to extend their life span. This is because high-quality foods provide the nutrients that your dog needs to stay healthy and strong.

What are the best brands of dog food?

There are a lot of great brands of dog food on the market. Some of the best include the following 25 best dog food brands recommended by vets in 2022:

Image courtesy Pupper

This chicken raw dog food recipe contains all of your dog's essential nutrients. Not only is this raw dog food for pups ready to eat, but it also includes 13 active ingredients that are easy to pronounce.

It also means you'll be feeding your dog better food, which will make him feel fantastic eating it. We're including Pupper Fuel Chicken as one of the top best dog brands recommended by vets in 2022 because it includes healthy protein and fat from chicken that he'll love.

Pupper Fuel was created with your dog's long-term health in mind. Pupper understands that a poor dog diet might lead to future medical problems. These future medical problems may cost a dog owner hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.

We're confident that, after careful examination of the other 24 best dog food brands recommended by vets on this list, Pupper Fuel will come out on top as the finest available option for your pet right now.

2. The Farmers Dog

Image courtesy The Farmers Dog

Human-grade food in human-friendly packaging. Less processing, higher safety standards, and simple disassembly make it a breeze to eat!

A diet designed by a veterinarian is individualized to your dog's specific requirements. The meals are prepared and portioned based on the profile you create, according to the nutritional needs of your pet.

3. We Feed Raw

Image courtesy We Feed Raw

A high-quality raw diet can help your pet live a long, healthy, and happy life. Within a few weeks, you should notice benefits.

It's easy to get overwhelmed by the notion of feeding raw, so they make it as simple as possible. Maximum nutrition, portioned out, packed up, and sent straight to your home. You don't have to do anything except defrost and feed.

4. PetPlate

Image courtesy PetPlate

A high-quality dog food that is based on science and offers nutritional cures with exceptional quality. PetPlate produces top-of-the-line pet foods that are free of chemical pesticides, fillers, additives, preservatives, and allergens.

The fact that a dog food is PetPlate-certified doesn't mean the company makes or sells dog food. They prepare meals for dogs. Recipes are based on high-quality, human-grade whole foods that are more bio-available than fillers and other low-quality components.

They use USDA kitchens to prepare and cook our meals, following the same procedures as human food. Every dish is hot-filled for safety and flash-frozen to maintain freshness.

5. Nom Nom

Image courtesy Nom Nom

Looking for a healthy, affordable diet for your pup? Look no further than Nom Nom Dog Food! It’s made with only the finest ingredients and is perfect for dogs of all shapes and sizes. Plus, their subscription service means you'll never run out of food again!

Nom Nom Dog Food is made with only the finest ingredients. They use lean meats and fresh vegetables to make a healthy, affordable diet for your pup.

6. Darwin’s Natural Pet Products

Image courtesy Darwin’s Natural

Naturally raised and processed meat and organic produce are used in SCOOT Selections meals. Their superior blend of free-range proteins and organically grown vegetables is devoid of steroids, antibiotics, and hormones.

The meals are prepared by experts and contain only the highest-quality, freshly caught raw ingredients, ensuring that your pet gets the diet they were designed to eat.

7. Raised Right Pets

Image courtesy Raised Right Pets

Veterinarians are encouraging these meals as a nutritious resource for both healthy dogs and cats as well as those with various medical conditions.

To develop low-carbohydrate diets rich in protein, Dr. Karen Becker, a veterinarian, collaborates with the company. Because they avoid using high-carb fillers like potato, rice, oats, yam, squash, pasta, barley, parsnips or corn, the majority of their recipes have less than 2% carbohydrates.

8. Spot & Tango

Image courtesy Spot & Tango

Only fresh, ready-to-serve dog food prepared with fresh fruits and vegetables without artificial supplements, preservatives, or fillers.

Skip the trip to the pet store. Your dog's meals are delivered straight to your home, so there is no need for you to go out. Simply thaw and serve after unwrapping the box.

There's no need to measure or guess anymore. Simply scoop and serve the ideal portion for your dog's specific demands without measuring or guessing.

9. Open Farm

Image courtesy Open Farm

Their turkey meat is handcrafted using only the finest quality ingredients, including free-range turkeys raised on family farms in a natural setting with minimal handling, space, and freedom to act naturally. Turkeys are fed a balanced vegetarian diet that does not include antibiotics or growth hormones. Turkey is high in protein and unsaturated fats.

Carrots are high in beta-carotene and have significant amounts of vitamins, which may help to prevent cell damage caused by free radicals.

Coconut oil contains a type of omega 9 fatty acid, lauric acid, which has several health advantages. It's high in energy and easy to digest, making it ideal for metabolic function, particularly fat metabolism.

10. RedBarn

Image courtesy RedBarn

Our Rolled Food is a fast and easy way to give your dog a high-protein, all-natural dinner. They make it easy for you to prepare a complete and balanced diet!

For a total feed, rolls may be sliced or cubed to provide your dog with an even spread of food. Shred them as a dry food topping for snacks and goodies. They can also be used as a pill concealer or training aid by cutting them into tiny pieces.

Because dogs consume the same food for lengthy periods of time, their digestive systems are far more delicate than those of pet parents used to eating a variety of foods throughout the day. To help them get comfortable with the transition, start by gradually integrating their old food into their new recipe.

11. Ollie

Image courtesy Ollie

Ollie's Fresh meals are prepared from genuine meat, fruits, veggies, and grains. Their dog-formulated, human-grade recipes are designed to be mixed and matched, allowing your pup a lot of choices. Your house, your rules!

12. Just Food For Dogs

Image courtesy Just Food for Dogs

Fish & Sweet Potato meal is a very nutritious diet for both puppies and adult dogs, as well as overweight canines that enjoy eating—a lot. Its high-protein and low-calorie content has been clinically proven to help your pup lose weight, so your dog will feel full without taking on additional calories.

This best dog food brand recommended by vets has all the nutrients that a healthy adult dog needs. It's also an excellent choice for dogs with delicate stomachs or those in need of a new source of protein. This isn't your average fish and sweet potato diet for dogs; it's actual food for real great dogs.

13. Stay

Image courtesy Stay

There are few things more rewarding than watching your dog enjoy a meal that has been prepared with love and care. Stay uses only the highest-quality, organic raw ingredients, such as real meat and fresh veggies.

Customized feeding plans, as well as access to experts who can answer any concerns you have about your dog's diet. Seasonally, they provide free poop tests to demonstrate how their fresh, natural food is beneficial to your dog's gut health and general well-being.

14. Jinx

Image courtesy Jinx

Looking for a healthy and delicious option for your dog's food? Look no further! Jinx Salmon Brown Rice Sweet Potato Recipe Dog Food is the perfect choice, with all natural ingredients and a great flavor that dogs love. Plus, it's packed with nutrients and antioxidants that are great for your dog's health. Order now and see the difference!

15. Nature’s Diet

Image courtesy Chewy

Nature's Diet Fresh Beef Simply Raw Freeze-Dried Dog Food provides your dog with the nutrition he or she craves, thanks to its high protein and low carbohydrates content. This dog food is jam-packed with omega fatty acids, probiotics, and prebiotics to help build a stronger digestive system.

You don't have to be concerned about refrigeration or spoilage because it's made using a cutting-edge, freeze-drying technique—and there aren't any limits on how much you can enjoy. It's also produced in small amounts in the United States for a flavor that you can rely on.

16. Inukshuk Professional

Image courtesy Inukshuk

A high-energy diet, such as Inukshuk Professional Dry Dog Food 30/25, is required for high-energy dogs. This formula has been chosen by canine experts all across North America and provides top-level nutrition for endurance and performance.

The Herringbone formula contains 578 Kcal/cup, which is enough energy for working dogs to thrive. Superior digestibility and nutrition are provided by high-quality ingredients. A concentrated formulation makes it simpler to feed and lowers food waste and expenses. With a diet created especially for them, you can keep your dog active and healthy.

17. Sundays Dog Food

Image courtesy Sundays

You'll get the finest raw dog food available for your specific breed with Sundays Dog Food. The alternatives and plans are available on their website. Simply go to their online shop, choose a meal, and wait for it to arrive at your home.

Sundays made it simpler for dog owners to meal prep on Sundays without spending the whole day preparing their pet's meals. That's correct! You may save time by doing all of the meal preparation yourself on Sunday. Today, go to their website and complete some information in order to select the finest raw dog food diet for your dog.

18. Dr. Marty Freeze Dried Dog Food

Image courtesy Dr. Marty

Dr. Marty's Nature's Blend is a nutritional supplement that aims to aid your dog's youthful vitality, simple digestion, healthy teeth and skin, mobility, and long life. Each batch is made from high-quality meats, veggies, fruit and seeds with zero artificial preservatives, fillers, or synthetic additives.

19. Carna4 All Life

Image courtesy Carna4

Carna4's raw food nutrition has advanced to a new level of convenience. By appearance alone, do not be fooled; it is jam-packed with fresh meats, eggs, whole foods, and a mouthwatering blend of certified organically sprouted seeds.

This organic seed combination comes with high-quality, certified organic vegetable seeds that have been germinated to improve your dog's gut health, energy, skin and fur. This food's unique rapid baked air dried production approach ensures that the true food components are preserved, giving your pet the real nutrition it requires to survive!

Sprouted seeds are high in digestive enzymes, which aid the immune system's development from the inside out.

20. The Simple Food Project

Image courtesy The Simple Food Project

If people can obtain nutrients without taking loads of synthetic vitamins and minerals, then so can dogs!

A "whole foods" assertion should imply that the ingredients are well-known and readily identifiable. You can tell exactly what is what after only a quick inspection of this dog food’s raw materials.

They feel that dogs should be fed real food in amounts proportionate to their naturally carnivorous diets, and believe they are entitled to a balanced diet. Therefore they created The Simple Food Project: a freshly prepared meal with the convenience of "scoop & serve."

21. Keto Natural Dog Food

Image courtesy Keto Natural

The first dry food for dogs that is a combination of a raw-ingredient diet's carbohydrates and the cost and convenience of a kibble. Just like Mother Nature intended, it has less than 8% carbohydrate (75% less than leading "grain-free" kibbles) and more than 50% protein.

22. A Pup Above

Image courtesy A Pup Above

Texas Beef Stew is a grain-free dog food with non-GMO veggies and a hearty protein that will satisfy even the most finicky doggo, thanks to flavorful ingredients. Each bite will have your pet's tail wagging.

Every package includes the cleanest, healthiest all-natural ingredients specifically formulated for your dog. This brand, A Pup Above, takes pride in trying to do everything it can to give every dog a high-quality raw diet.

23. Know Better for Dogs

Image courtesy Know Better For Dogs

The Nature's Recipe dog food is excellent in quality and provides your pet with all of the nutrients and protein it needs for healthy development and longevity. It makes preparing a raw or cooked meat diet at home quick and simple. Holistic veterinarians often prescribe it.

This nutritious diet is suited for everyone and is entirely based on high-quality human components. There are no grains in this dish. Simply add raw or cooked meat, water to desired consistency, and garnish as desired.

24. Only Natural Pet EasyRaw

Image courtesy Only Natural Pet

The Natural Pet EasyRaw Grass-Fed Beef & Sweet Potato Feast Dehydrated Dog Food includes sweet potatoes, which are freeze-dried raw beef, and dehydrated veggies and fruits. These minimally processed ingredients combine to give your dog with optimum nutrition and a freshly prepared supper that is complete and balanced for adults.

Sweet Potato and Carrots with Raw Beefalo is a grain-free, all-natural dog food that combines freeze-dried raw beef and dehydrated fruits and vegetables for the health advantages of both.

It's a complete, well-balanced diet that includes extra taurine for heart health and vital fatty acids to meet your dog's nutritional needs.

25. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete

Image courtesy Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Nutra Complete is a high-quality supplement containing nutrient-dense vegetables and necessary vitamins — freeze-dried raw for maximum nutrition. Each delicious bite includes 40 ultra healthy compounds that boost energy, digestion, coat, and longevity.

Nutra Complete may be used as a mixer to boost the amount of freeze-dried raw food in your dog's diet if you don't want to replace their current food. To avoid overeating, merely reduce the amount of your dog's meal and add the required quantity of Nutra Complete instead of overfeeding.

Is wet food or dry food better for my dog?

There's no one definitive answer to this question. Some dogs do better on wet food, while others prefer dry food. Ultimately, it's up to you to experiment with different types of food and see what your dog likes best.

If you're unsure of what brand of dog food to buy, ask your veterinarian for a recommendation. They'll be able to recommend a food that's tailored to your dog's individual needs.

There are a myriad of different options for the best dog food brands recommended by vets, depending on the breed of dog. Some of the best brands of food for dogs include Pupper, Nom Nom Fresh, and Only Natural Pet. These foods are made with high-quality ingredients and are tailored to the specific needs of each breed.

Pupper Fuel is a great option for dogs who need a high-quality, nutritious diet. The company uses only the best ingredients in their food, and it's tailored to the specific needs of each breed.

What type of meal plan do vets recommend for dogs?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the best type of food for your dog will depend on their individual needs. However, many vets recommend a diet that is high in protein and low in carbohydrates.

This type of diet can help your dog maintain a healthy weight, while also providing them with the nutrients they need to stay active and healthy.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Dog Food Brands Recommended by Vets in 2022

If you're looking for a high-quality dog food that your vet will likely recommend, check out our list of the 25 best dog food brands recommended by vets in 2022 here today. Each of these brands offers a different type of food, so you'll be able to find one that's perfect for your pup.