20 Best Low Fat Dog Foods in 2022

Like human food, dog food also has a set percentage of protein, carbohydrates, and fat. While dogs have nutritional requirements to have fat in their diet, some need a limited amount. Dogs that are overweight are fed low fat dog food to reduce their calorie intake. There are also some dogs that must eat a low-fat diet due to certain medical conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome or pancreatitis.

Understanding your pet's nutritional needs plays an important part of keeping him healthy and happy. No matter the reason why your pup requires low fat dog food, you've come to the right place. We've researched and identified the top 20 foods that we recommend to pet owners. Keep reading to learn more about each of these foods so that you can find the perfect one for your furry companion.

Why some dogs need to eat a low-fat diet

There are many reasons why a dog may need to eat a low-fat diet. However, it's important to remember that not all dogs will benefit from a low-fat diet. Dietary fat plays a crucial role in maintaining your dog's health. Unless prescribed by a vet, it's best to feed your furry friend traditional dog food.

Dogs that have pancreatitis are often put on a low-fat diet. A low-fat diet puts less stress on the pancreas, giving your pup's body time to heal and recover. A somewhat related issue, known as exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, often requires a low-fat diet.

Another health condition in canines that typically responds well to a low-fat diet is inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). This causes inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract and causes chronic diarrhea and vomiting. Some dogs see a reduction in symptoms after being switched to a low-fat diet, especially those that have issues digesting dietary fats.

For dogs that are overweight or obese, a low-fat diet is a simple yet effective way to reduce caloric intake. When your dog eats less calories and starts becoming more active, weight loss comes effortlessly.

Factors to consider when choosing low fat dog food

In traditional dog foods, crude fat makes up anywhere from 25% to 60% of calories. Dry kibble typically has less fat than wet food. Every bag and can of dog food contains an ingredient analysis. Here you'll find all of the ingredients along with percentages for crude protein, fiber, and fat. Be aware that this number is based on weight, not calorie percentage.

For example, if a product says it has 20% crude fat minimum, this means that more than 40% of the calories in each serving come from fat. This number is way too high for overweight dogs or pups with pancreatitis.

Dog food is considered low fat when it has lower than 10% fat measured on a dry basis. This equals around 16% calories from fat.

When choosing low fat dog food, you not only want to pay attention to the fat content, but other factors as well. For example, you want to choose a food that is nutritionally balanced and complete. Reducing your dog's fat intake also reduces the amount of fat-soluble vitamins and fatty acids. This is why it's important to find a low-fat food that offers a complete nutritional profile.

Other important factors include:

Easily digestible ingredients

Low to moderate fiber

Premium protein source

No harmful ingredients like additives or preservatives

Before switching your dog to a low-fat food, get clearance from your vet. Remember, what you feed your dog has a direct impact on his health and wellbeing. Feeding your dog the wrong type of food could have serious consequences.

Top 20 low fat foods

Low fat doesn’t mean low quality or lack of flavor! Here are 20 low fat foods that we highly recommend to pups who need to lower their fat intake.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice, and flax

Calories per serving: N/A

Fat content: N/A

Price: $39.99 for 1-lb bag

Pupper Fuel is formulated with all of the nutrients your dog needs to reach optimal health and peak performance. This grain-free food is made with the highest quality, all-natural ingredients. The chicken recipe is sure to have your pup looking forward to each meal.

Pupper Fuel is made with 13 active ingredients that you know and trust, including free range chicken along with health-boosting fruits and vegetables. Each bite features apples, sweet potato, flax, kelp, and krill.

This low-fat dog food is perfect for dogs who need to shed a few pounds or for those pups with certain dietary restrictions. By feeding Pupper Fuel, you can have total confidence that your dog is getting all of the nutrients he needs to feel and be his best.

2. Nulo Freestyle Adult Trim Dry Dog Food

First five ingredients: Deboned cod, turkey meal, salmon meal, lentils, and yellow peas

Calories per serving: 368 kcal per cup

Fat content: 7% minimum

Price: $81.82 for 26-lb bag

Staying fit and trim has never been tastier! Nulo Freestyle Adult Trim Dry Dog Food offers premium protein sources with less calories and more fiber than other Nulo recipes. It contains 74% animal-based protein along with low glycemic ingredients.

This grain-free food is fortified with L-carnitine to support fat metabolism. The recipe also contains pure probiotic strains to keep your dog's digestive tract working as it should. The wide range of fruits and vegetables, such as apples, blueberries, yellow peas, and tomatoes, provide all of the nutrients your pup needs to stay healthy.

With just a 7% fat content, you can feel confident feeding this kibble to your canine. Help your dog become the pup he wants to be with Nulo Freestyle Adult Trim Dry Dog Food.

3. Annamaet Lean Reduced Fat Formula

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, field peas, lentils, potato, and tapioca

Calories per serving: 350 kcal per cup

Fat content: 7% minimum

Price: $70.54 for 25-lb bag

Annamaet Lean Reduced Fat Formula dog food is a lean formula that contains half the fat of other brand recipes. This dry kibble is crafted with premium protein sources, including chicken, duck, and herring. The formula contains higher amounts of L-carnitine to promote lean muscle mass while also increasing fat metabolism.

This low-fat dog food is made with wholesome and sustainable ingredients, including chicken meal, lentils, field peas, and other yummy ingredients that your pup is sure to love. Each serving packs a powerful punch of prebiotics, chelated minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Annamaet Lean Reduced Fat Formula is proudly made in the USA using the highest quality ingredients. Treat your dog with this low fat yet tasty food.

4. Pro Plan Adult Weight Management Chicken & Rice Formula

First five ingredients: Chicken, rice, poultry by-product meal, whole grain corn, and corn gluten meal

Calories per serving: 364 kcals per cup

Fat content: 9% minimum

Price: $58.98 for 34-lb bag

Ensure your pup feels his best during his weight-loss journey with Pro Plan Adult Weight Management Chicken & Rice Formula. This dry kibble food offers an optimized protein-to-fat ratio to maintain your pup's lean muscle mass while losing weight.

This low-fat food contains natural prebiotic fiber, which supports and nourishes healthy bacteria in the digestive tract. For further digestive and immune health, Pro Plan Adult Weight Management Chicken & Rice Formula is fortified with guaranteed live probiotics. It's also made with vitamin A and omega-6 fatty acids to support skin and coat health.

Pro Plan Adult Weight Management Chicken & Rice Formula contains no artificial colors and flavors and is uniquely formulated for less active and/or overweight dogs.

5. Solid Gold Fit & Fabulous Weight Control

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, potatoes, and peas

Calories per serving: 320 kcal per cup

Fat content: 6.5% minimum

Price: $55.24 for 24-lb bag

There's something super cute about a chunky dog, but the fact of the matter is that excess weight has an impact on your pup's health. Help your dog slim down with a high quality, low-fat food. Solid Gold Fit & Fabulous Weight Control is specifically designed to help your dog reach and maintain a healthy weight.

It's crafted with a unique blend of omega-rich Alaskan pollock, superfoods, and probiotics to support gut and immune health. Solid Gold Fit & Fabulous Weight Control is grain-free, corn-free, wheat-free, and soy-free. This low-fat high-protein kibble features easily digestible ingredients that are great sources of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.

Solid Gold Fit & Fabulous Weight Control dog food offers a naturally delicious flavor that even the pickiest pup won't turn his nose up to.

6. Eagle Pack Reduced Fat Dog Food

First five ingredients: Pork meal, dehulled barley, peas, ground brown rice, and oatmeal

Calories per serving: 343 kcal per cup

Fat content: 6% minimum

Price: $59.84 for 30-lb bag

Though it contains 35% less fat than other brand recipes, Eagle Pack Reduced Fat Dog Food is sure to keep your dog excited about mealtime. The delicious pork, chicken, and fish recipe provides plenty of protein but contains no fillers like wheat, corn, or meat by-products.

This dry kibble contains 11% less calories but doesn't skimp on flavor or nutrition. It's formulated with a unique blend of proteins and carbs, including oatmeal, barley, and flaxseed. The recipe also contains omega fatty acids for skin and coat health, along with glucosamine to protect your pup's joints.

Eagle Pack Reduced Fat Dog Food is made in the USA and doesn't contain any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Help your pooch slim down and stay in shape with this delicious low fat dog food.

7. Merrick Grain Free Healthy Weight Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned beef, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, potatoes, and turkey meal

Calories per serving: 354 kcal per cup

Fat content: 10% minimum

Price: $64.98 for 22-lb bag

Merrick Grain Free Healthy Weight Recipe offers a balanced and nutritious formula that's made with whole ingredients sourced from trusted local farmers. It’s designed to help your pup slim down while keeping him full and energized. This recipe contains 55% beef and poultry proteins and 45% fresh produce.

Each serving contains nutritious ingredients like blueberries, apples, and sweet potatoes, which are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The recipe also contains easily digestible carbohydrates, which give your pup sustainable energy all day long.

Merrick Grain Free Healthy Weight Recipe doesn't contain any grains, gluten, wheat, corn, or soy. This is a great low fat dog food for pups with food sensitivities. It's manufactured in Texas without the use of artificial additives or preservatives.

8. Blue Wilderness Healthy Weight Chicken

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, pea protein, peas, and tapioca starch

Calories per serving: 353 kcal per cup

Fat content: 10% minimum

Price: $59.98 for 24-lb bag

Satisfy your dog's inner wolf by feeding Blue Wilderness Healthy Weight Chicken. This high-protein dry dog food is made with deboned chicken to satisfy your pup's natural meat craving. The recipe contains limited calories yet offers plenty of flavor and nutrients.

Blue Wilderness Healthy Weight Chicken is as nutritious as it is delicious. Each serving offers omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, which keep your pup's skin and coat healthy and nourished. This grain-free formula doesn't contain any soy, wheat, corn, or meat by-products.

Blue Wilderness Healthy Weight Chicken includes LifeSource Bits, which offer a precise blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to boost your dog's immunity. Help your pup stay trim and lean with this low-fat balanced nutrition dog food.

9. Wellness Core Reduced Fat Dog Food

First five ingredients: Deboned turkey, turkey meal, chicken meal, lentils, and peas

Calories per serving: 366 kcal per cup

Fat content: 10%-12% minimum

Price: $74.99 for 26-lb bag

Wellness Core Reduced Fat dog food contains 25% less fat than the original Core formula. This high-protein, grain-free dry dog food is packed with nutritious ingredients, including premium protein sources and superfoods that support your pup from the inside out.

The recipe contains plenty of fiber and lower fat, which helps with weight loss and weight management. It's also made with probiotics for digestive health, glucosamine and chondroitin for strong joints, and omega fatty acids for skin and coat health.

This nutrient-rich food is made without any fillers, meat by-products, wheat-gluten, corn, or soy. It also doesn't contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. With Wellness Core Reduced Fat dog food, you can make every meal count.

10. Natural Balance Fat Dogs

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, salmon meal, chickpeas, dried peas, and oat groats

Calories per serving: 315 kcal per cup

Fat content: 7.5% minimum

Price: $57.88 for 28-lb bag

Natural Balance Fat Dogs is a low calorie, low fat dry dog food that's specifically formulated for overweight adult dogs. This food is designed to help your pup slim down with a nutritionally balanced recipe that offers plenty of protein and fiber. Each meal will leave your dog feeling full and satisfied.

To minimize muscle loss, this recipe contains a high protein blend that is irresistible! Who could say no to a yummy combination of chicken and salmon? Natural Balance Fat Dogs is also made with health-boosting vegetables, including carrots, spinach, and beet pulp.

Despite its low-calorie content, Natural Balance Fat Dogs will keep your dog satisfied in between meals. In just a matter of weeks, you should see a noticeable difference in your pup’s weight and body shape.

11. Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Gastrointestinal Low Fat Dog Food

First five ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, barley, and natural flavors

Calories per serving: 248 kcal per cup

Fat content: 5.5% minimum

Price: $109.99 for 28.6-lb bag

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Gastrointestinal Low Fat dog food is formulated for dogs with digestive sensitivities. This dry kibble contains low fat content, which is especially beneficial for dogs that cannot digest or tolerate fat.

It's enriched with soluble and insoluble fibers to keep your pup's GI tract working as it should. Omega-3 fatty acids, DHA, and EPA also work to manage GI and digestive health. Additionally, these ingredients help with stool quality, which means less messy poops!

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Gastrointestinal Low-Fat recipe is a veterinary-exclusive dog food, which means it can only be prescribed by a vet.

12. Life's Abundance Adult Weight Loss Formula

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, pearled barley, oat groats, ground brown rice, and egg product

Calories per serving: 330 kcal per cup

Fat content: 11.5% minimum

Price: $107.06 for 35.3-lb bag

When it comes to Life's Abundance Adult Weight Loss Formula, your dog will be left feeling full and nourished. Unlike commercial dog foods, this low-fat dog food recipe is made with premium ingredients that fuel your dog's body and spirit!

This weight management kibble is made with high-quality protein to maintain muscle mass, along with a proprietary blend of vitamins and minerals. It also contains L-carnitine, which helps boost your pup's metabolism to encourage fat burning.

Life's Abundance Adult Weight Loss Formula is packed with antioxidants, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, and phosphorus. Since this recipe only uses wholesome ingredients, it doesn't contain any corn, wheat, artificial colors, or artificial flavors.

13. Earthborn Holistic Weight Control

First five ingredients: Turkey meal, brown rice, buckwheat, pumpkin, and pearled barley

Calories per serving: 315 kcal per cup

Fat content: 7% minimum

Price: $63.14 for 25-lb bag

Earthborn Holistic Weight Control is specially formulated to keep your dog fit, slim, and healthy. This low-fat dog food has lower calories but doesn't skip out on nutrients or flavor.

The recipe is enriched with taurine, which supports heart health, along with a full blend of superfoods like carrots, blueberries, apples, and pumpkin. These ingredients are packed full of vitamins and nutrients to keep your dog feeling great.

Aside from helping with weight management, this dog food also supports a healthy skin and coat with the addition of omega fatty acids. Earthborn Holistic Weight Control is made in the USA using only the highest quality ingredients.

14. Nutro Wholesome Essentials Healthy Weight

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, whole grain sorghum, rice bran, and split peas

Calories per serving: 245 kcal per cup

Fat content: 7% minimum

Price: $53.98 for 30-lb bag

Give your pup wholesome ingredients while helping him to maintain a healthy weight with Nutro Wholesome Essentials Healthy Weight. This low-fat dry dog food is made with a unique blend of protein and fiber to support healthy weight loss. It contains natural fiber to support digestion along with antioxidants that boost your pet's immune system.

The best part is that Nutro Wholesome Essentials Healthy Weight is made with real ingredients that you recognize. These non-GMO foods leave you and your dog feeling great!

Nutro Wholesome Essentials Healthy Weight is made without wheat, soy, corn, or chicken by-product meal. Instead, it contains ingredients that are full of flavor and rich in nutrients.

15. Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet Gastrointestinal Support

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, oatmeal, brown rice, and peas

Calories per serving: 344 kcal per cup

Fat content: 12% minimum

Price: $81.98 for 22-lb bag

Does your dog have a problematic digestive system? If so, Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet Gastrointestinal Support could be just the food you're looking for. This kibble is not only low in fat, it's made with prebiotic fibers, key antioxidants, and easily digestible ingredients that work to balance a healthy gut microbiome.

Each serving is free from poultry by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors, and preservatives. Instead, it's made with quality ingredients like chicken, flaxseed, cranberries, dried kelp, and pumpkin.

Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet Gastrointestinal Support is a food that you can feed your canine with total confidence. The holistic recipe of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants will keep your pup in optimal health.

16. Canidae PURE Healthy Weight

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, turkey meal, sweet potatoes, and peas

Calories per serving: 409 kcal per cup

Fat content: 9% minimum

Price: $42.99 for 24-lb bag

Canidae PURE Healthy Weight will help your big-boned canine get to a healthy weight without fillers or low-quality ingredients. Instead, this dry dog food is packed with premium proteins and healthy fats. The recipe contains just nine real food ingredients, including chicken, sweet potatoes, and sun-cured alfalfa meal.

Canidae PURE Healthy Weight is fortified with Canidae’s HealthPLUS blend of probiotics, omega fatty acids, and antioxidants. This powerhouse combination will have your furry friend feeling nothing short of amazing.

This limited ingredient low-fat dog food is ideal for pups with sensitivities. Feed your dog a well-rounded meal while prioritizing his health and wellbeing. Canidae PURE Healthy Weight is kibble that you can trust.

17. Now Fresh Grain-Free Senior Weight Management Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned turkey, peas, potatoes, potato flour, and pea fiber

Calories per serving: 365 kcal per cup

Fat content: 11% minimum

Price: $81.99 for 22-lb bag

Now Fresh Grain-Free Senior Weight Management Recipe is crafted by pet nutritionists and takes a fresh approach to mealtime. The recipe is packed with fresh protein and nutritious superfoods. What pup wouldn't go crazy over a protein blend of turkey, salmon, and duck?

This minimally processed kibble is suitable for adult and senior dogs who need a low-fat diet to lose or maintain a healthy weight. Added L-carnitine supports fat burning, metabolism, and heart health. This dog food is also formulated with pumpkin and probiotics to support healthy digestion.

Each serving also contains plenty of chondroitin, which supports mobility and hip and joint health. Help you pooch lose weight while getting the balanced nutrition he needs with Now Fresh Grain-Free Senior Weight Management Recipe.

18. American Journey Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, turkey meal, brown rice, and rice bran

Calories per serving: 304 kcal per cup

Fat content: 9% minimum

Price: $49.99 for 28-lb bag

American Journey Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe is a quality reduced calorie dog food that contains plenty of protein and low-fat ingredients. To keep your pup full, the recipe contains natural sources of fiber, which keep your dog full in between meals, even though he's eating less calories!

American Journey Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe is crafted with balanced wholesome ingredients that are full of nutrients, including chicken, flaxseed, sweet potatoes, and more. It's also made with L-carnitine, which supports lean muscle mass and boosts fat metabolism.

This is a great option for dogs with food sensitivities, as it doesn't contain any soy, corn, wheat, poultry by-product meals, chicken, or artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

19. Iams ProActive Health Adult Healthy Weight

First five ingredients: Chicken, ground whole grain corn, ground whole grain sorghum, ground whole grain barley, and chicken by-product meal

Calories per serving: 322 kcal per cup

Fat content: 9% minimum

Price: $35.98 for 29.1-lb bag

Iams ProActive Health Adult Healthy Weight contains 17% less fat than IAMS Minichunks but is still plenty tasty. This food is made with premium ingredients that promote health from the inside out.

This weight control, low-fat dog food is made with farm-raised chicken to help your pup maintain a healthy weight and lean muscle mass. Each serving is boosted with L-carnitine, a nutrient that facilitates fat oxidation, making it easier for your pup to lose weight and keep it off.

Iams ProActive Health Adult Healthy Weight contains a tailored fiber blend, including beet pulp and probiotics, for digestive and gut health. It's also formulated with seven essential nutrients that support and nourish the heart.

20. Nature’s Variety Instinct Raw Boost Healthy Weight Grain-Free

First five ingredients: Chicken, turkey meal, peas, tapioca, and menhaden fish meal

Calories per serving: 368 kcal per cup

Fat content: 12% minimum

Price: $79.99 for 20-lb bag

Nature’s Variety Instinct Raw Boost Healthy Weight Grain-Free contains 24% less fat and 15% fewer calories than the brand’s traditional recipe. Despite the lower calories and fat, this dry kibble makes mealtime deliciously enjoyable.

This food is made with minimally processed chicken, which packs plenty of protein to support your pup's lean muscle mass and strength. It's also formulated with L-carnitine to support a healthy metabolism and optimal fiber levels to keep your dog feeling fuller for longer.

Nature’s Variety Instinct Raw Boost Healthy Weight Grain-Free doesn't contain any corn, potato, soy, wheat, meal by-products, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. It’s made in the USA from globally sourced ingredients.

Final thoughts

Switching your dog to a low-fat dog food can have a lasting impact on his health and wellbeing. If you're trying to help your dog shed a few pounds, feeding a low-fat balanced food is a great option. Before making the switch, make sure you have approval from your pup's veterinarian. This way you can ensure that you’re feeding your dog a diet that best meets his dietary and nutritional needs.

As you can see, there are plenty of low-fat dog foods available on the market in 2022. Each of the foods on our top 20 list are low in fat but are nutritionally balanced to provide the vitamins and minerals your dog needs to be healthy from the inside out.

Here’s to a slimmer pup and countless hours spent going for walks, hikes, and playing fetch.