BLOBS 1,500 Miles into Earth's Mantle May Cause Massive Volcanic Eruptions on the Surface

Kilauea, which is part of the hot spot in Hawaii, was once near a BLOBS before it shifted away millions of years ago. (Image Credit: Chelsi de Cuba/Shutterstock)

Massive volcano eruptions — the kind that may have contributed to the downfall of the dinosaurs — are caused by blobs?

Big LOwer-mantle Basal Structures (BLOBS) are mantel plumes that rise as underground mountain ranges shift, leading to massive eruptions on Earth’s surface. A new study in Communications Earth and Environment helps researchers gain a better understanding of Earth’s evolution and provides new insights into locating minerals beneath the Earth’s surface that these eruptions created.

“This research cracks open one of the questions that has long plagued scientists — are the BLOBS stationary or mobile and how do they relate to giant volcanic explosions — so it is a thrill to finally being to unravel these mysteries,” Associate Professor Nicolas Flament from UOW’s Environmental Futures research group said in a press release.

BLOBS and Massive Volcanic Eruptions

For this study, researchers from the University of Wollongong (UOW) looked at two BLOBS located about 1,500 feet below Earth’s surface. For years, researchers have debated whether these BLOBS — one under Africa, the other under the Pacific Ocean — moved or stayed put, and how these magma plumes contributed to massive volcanic eruptions. Now, science finally knows.

The results show that these BLOBS are indeed moving, albeit very slowly over millions of years, leading to massive eruptions.

"Researching the relationships between volcanic eruptions at the surface with such large-scale dynamic processes occurring 2500km [1500 miles] below our feet puts into perspective how interconnected our planet really is," Ph.D. candidate Annalise Cucchiaro said in a press release. "This work highlights the importance of mantle plumes in acting as 'magma highways' to the surface, creating these giant eruptions. It also shows that these plumes move along with their source, the BLOBS."

Tracking BLOBS and Future Volcanic Activity

To find these results, the research team reconstructed mantle convection from one billion years ago, according to the press release. From the reconstruction, the study team noted that eruptions happened on top of or near BLOBS. They also noted that the mantle plume slowly tilted as it rose.

The team also used computer models to determine that current volcanic hotspots, like those in Hawaii, were once near BLOBS as they shifted millions of years ago.

With this information, researchers now have a better understanding of the movements within Earth’s mantle. This can also help researchers better predict and track volcanic activity in the future.

From BLOBS to Diamonds

Besides tracking the movement of the mantle plumes, the research team also reconstructed pieces of Earth’s past, including how certain minerals, like diamonds, made their way to the surface during an eruption.

“Giant volcanic eruptions have dramatic impacts upon life on Earth. They can wipe out life, like the dinosaurs, but also form rock formations that contain important minerals,” Flament added in the release.

Through this research, the team will help open doors to new possible minerals that form from volcanic eruptions. Their next step is to study the chemical nature of BLOBS.

