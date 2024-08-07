Here's How CBD Can Help With Your Sleep

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

In 1940, American chemist Roger Adams isolated and identified CBD. Since then, scientists discovered that CBD is not psychoactive and have investigated CBS’s potential health and medical benefits.

In recent years, this natural remedy has become increasingly popular as a sleep treatment. While the exact mechanism of how CBD works is still being studied, it’s likely that it leads to better sleep by addressing conditions that adversely affect sleep.

What Is CBD?

Cannabidiol, colloquially known as CBD, is a compound found in cannabis. Along with tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, they comprise the two most prevalent cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. While THC can cause people to feel high, CBD does not.

Additionally, CBD is not addictive, has a generally good safety profile, and there is no known fatal dose. There isn’t a precise recommended dose for sleep, but a recent study shows that 150 mg nightly had a positive effect.

The Endocannabinoid System

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) controls several body functions, including sleep. CBD modulates rather than binds to cannabinoid receptors, thereby preventing endocannabinoid breakdown.

This allows for better regulation of the sleep-wake cycle and the promotion of a healthy circadian rhythm. The ECS is important for maintaining homeostasis in the body. Our ECS is what enables CBD to take effect — although the exact way CBD improves sleep isn’t fully understood.

How CBD Helps Sleep

The following conditions frequently contribute to insomnia — and are alleviated to varying degrees by CBD use.

Anxiety and depression: CBD interaction with the serotonin receptors can work to reduce anxiety and depression, both of which interfere with sleep.

Chronic pain: Due to its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, CBD has been shown to reduce pain. For some people, CBD is a better alternative to opioids, as there isn’t a dependency issue.

PTSD: A common feature of PTSD is nightmares, which occur during REM sleep. CBD can suppress REM, enabling people with PTSD to sleep better.

Restless leg syndrome: Although there’s not enough data to reach a conclusive determination, some CBD users report relief from the urge to move their legs.

The Different Types of CBD

There are two types of cannabis plants — indica and sativa. Indica has a higher CBD content, and this strain is considered better suited for aiding sleep. This is due to its calming and relaxing effect, as opposed to sativa, which is more stimulating and euphoria-inducing.

CBD is available in a variety of formats, including capsules, oils, tinctures, gummies, and lozenges. Oils and tinctures are the fastest acting because they are ingested sublingually and don’t have to be processed by the digestive system.

What Is the Best CBD Product?

Since there are so many products on the market, understanding the different types of CBD spectrums can help you make an informed decision about the best product for your needs.

Full spectrum: This includes all cannabinoids in the hemp plant, from which CBD is derived. Because it contains every cannabinoid compound, there will be trace amounts of THC.

Broad spectrum: Like full spectrum, broad spectrum offers a wide range of cannabinoids, but the THC has been removed.

CBD isolate: CBD is pure cannabidiol, nothing else. Despite being the most concentrated form of CBD, it seems to be less effective.

CBD Potential Risks and Side Effects

CBD can negatively interact with certain medicines, including those that are processed by the liver — and impact the rate at which certain medications are metabolized. Medications that can be impacted by CBD include blood thinners, statins, thyroid hormones, anti-inflammatories, benzodiazepines, and blood pressure medicines.

CBD is usually well tolerated, even at high levels. When side effects occur, they can include digestive issues, decreased appetite, and headaches. Drowsiness can be another side effect, although not a negative one, when taken for sleep.

